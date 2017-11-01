



1. Battery



What to check after an accident? You may drive away from your accident thinking that your car came out unscathed only to hear the dreaded click, click, click of a dead battery a few days later. Even the jarring of a minor impact can be enough to shift your battery. The collision can damage the inner cell and agitate sentiment that shorts out the lead plates. Being involved in a car accident can greatly decrease your battery life. It’s important to have the battery checked by a collision service center so you don’t find yourself stranded.



2. Check Engine Light



Don’t ignore a prompt from your check engine light, even if it has been days or weeks since your accident. It may take several trips for the computer in your vehicle to reset and monitor emissions. If the check engine light appears, take the vehicle to a local mechanic so it can be evaluated.



3. Leaks



Check for small leaks or cracks in tubing and containers immediately after your accident. These leaks often go unnoticed, only to appear a few days later. Even if you’ve already been to an auto body shop, immediately return if you notice any new leaks following your accident.



4. Frame



Damage to the frame of your vehicle can be subtle and go unseen. A bent frame can lead to major issues down the road, though. You can check for this damage by ensuring that all four tires of your vehicle measure the same distance from the wheel well. Even if you don’t notice a difference, it’s highly recommended that you have the frame of your vehicle checked by a mechanic at a local collision center.



5. Noise



If it sounds like there are loose components in your car after you’re involved in an accident, there probably are. Don’t take this noise lightly. Loose parts and broken pieces can be dangerous and lead to further damage to your vehicle. Take your car to a mechanic and have the source of the noise inspected and repaired.



