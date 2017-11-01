₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by stephenduru: 6:56pm
Kano Police have arrested a syndicate of fraudster, one JESSY JOHN of Mubi, Adamawa State and his girlfriend JENIFER JOHN of Bauchi State. They specialize in disguissing as traders, purchase goods in Kano markets, and pay through bank account,sending fake credit alerts. They are presently under investigation.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/man-and-his-girlfriend-who-defraud.html?m=1
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by OrestesDante(m): 6:59pm
Look at 'em. Yeye people
Una don buy market.
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by darkenkach(m): 7:01pm
Ndi Awusa na oshi
2 Likes
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by Xcelinteriors(f): 7:26pm
Foolish couple
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by sluk(m): 7:52pm
What a man can do, Jessy can do better.
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by Gentlevin: 8:07pm
hmmmm so no be only cow dem sabi control.....THAT IS WHY I DONT BELIEVE IN ALERT.....ITS BEST I CHECK MY ACCT BAL VIA ATM or BANK APP...........
1 Like
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by morbeta(m): 9:51pm
Yahoosa and yahoostress.
4 Likes
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by BruncleZuma: 10:04pm
Oonanana...who remembers that song?
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by Oluwaseyi00(m): 10:04pm
Mm
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by Esepayan(m): 10:04pm
she is too pretty to be in this mess i will bail her out ......i think i love her
2 Likes
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by Partnerbiz: 10:05pm
bad market.
But how can sb send me fake alert without knowing my prev bal?
5 Likes
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by MisterLomantic: 10:05pm
See fine geh o
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by kn23h(m): 10:05pm
darkenkach:
Ndi flat heads do this also
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by Alonso91(m): 10:05pm
Nawa oooooo
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by dayleke(m): 10:06pm
Na so dem go dey look after being caught...
Did they ever think about the people they defrauded?
Some never recovered from it...
Ole buruku,
Barawo oshi...
1 Like
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by whitefa: 10:06pm
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by Obito555(m): 10:06pm
We kW them..they can do any thing for money
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by cashlurd(m): 10:06pm
Buhari you have made our youths so jobless that they feel it's a crime and an impossibility to earn income through legit means.
PMB I curse the day you came to power and also curse all your voters.
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by onosprince(m): 10:07pm
They both should be sent to prison.... Who her beauty epp
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by Ibrahim9090: 10:07pm
Noted
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by MammyYoo567(f): 10:08pm
I pity this fine babe sha
1 Like
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by NubiLove(m): 10:08pm
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by Sleyanya1(m): 10:08pm
Good for them....They should take their pre wedding photos in Prison.
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by chronique(m): 10:09pm
Hmm. These ones will definitely give birth to armed robbers.
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by favourmic(m): 10:09pm
see as the lady dey look like mouse inside trap
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by holluwai(m): 10:10pm
Bonnie and Clyde
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by Naughtypenis1(m): 10:10pm
stephenduru:The only thing Hausa Fulani people how to do best is cattle rearer.
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by classicfrank4u(m): 10:11pm
hw can u receive alert without ur bal ND u believed??Dy pple Dy duped deserve beta slap,
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by Houseofglam7(f): 10:12pm
D mumu dey smile sef
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by Adaumunocha(f): 10:15pm
See the semi fine beard gang guy fa..
What's with the silly smile?
Why the girl keep face like soured fufu
|Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by majekdom2: 10:17pm
There is a tata by every pablo
