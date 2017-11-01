₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,908,360 members, 3,899,016 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 November 2017 at 10:37 PM

Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police (6033 Views)

Police Arrest Man For N4.5m Fraud Through Fake Bank Alerts (photo) / ‘i’ve No Hard Feelings For Girlfriend Who Attacked Me With Acid’ (graphic Pic) / Spiritualist Dupe and Had Sex deliverance With Woman In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by stephenduru: 6:56pm
Kano Police have arrested a syndicate of fraudster, one JESSY JOHN of Mubi, Adamawa State and his girlfriend  JENIFER JOHN of Bauchi State. They  specialize in disguissing as traders, purchase goods in Kano markets, and pay through bank account,sending fake  credit alerts. They are presently  under investigation.



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/man-and-his-girlfriend-who-defraud.html?m=1

Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by OrestesDante(m): 6:59pm
undecided

Look at 'em. Yeye people

Una don buy market. grin
Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by darkenkach(m): 7:01pm
Ndi Awusa na oshi

2 Likes

Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by Xcelinteriors(f): 7:26pm
Foolish couple
Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by sluk(m): 7:52pm
What a man can do, Jessy can do better.
Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by Gentlevin: 8:07pm
hmmmm so no be only cow dem sabi control.....THAT IS WHY I DONT BELIEVE IN ALERT.....ITS BEST I CHECK MY ACCT BAL VIA ATM or BANK APP...........

1 Like

Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by morbeta(m): 9:51pm
Yahoosa and yahoostress.

4 Likes

Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by BruncleZuma: 10:04pm
Oonanana...who remembers that song?
Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by Oluwaseyi00(m): 10:04pm
Mm
Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by Esepayan(m): 10:04pm
she is too pretty to be in this mess i will bail her out ......i think i love her

2 Likes

Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by Partnerbiz: 10:05pm
bad market.
But how can sb send me fake alert without knowing my prev bal?

5 Likes

Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by MisterLomantic: 10:05pm
See fine geh o

Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by kn23h(m): 10:05pm
darkenkach:
Ndi Awusa na oshi

Ndi flat heads do this also
Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by Alonso91(m): 10:05pm
Nawa oooooo
Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by dayleke(m): 10:06pm
Na so dem go dey look after being caught...

Did they ever think about the people they defrauded?

Some never recovered from it...

Ole buruku,
Barawo oshi...

1 Like

Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by whitefa: 10:06pm
Nigeria Presently is a forum that let you discuss about things currently happening in Nigeria with other members while also earning Money, Unlike nairaland your earn Point on Nigeria presently by posting new topics or replying to other people post/Topics. Which can be used to place banner ads on the forum or can be converted to money.

To Register

Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by Obito555(m): 10:06pm
We kW them..they can do any thing for money
Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by cashlurd(m): 10:06pm
Buhari you have made our youths so jobless that they feel it's a crime and an impossibility to earn income through legit means.

PMB I curse the day you came to power and also curse all your voters.
Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by onosprince(m): 10:07pm
They both should be sent to prison.... Who her beauty epp undecided
Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by Ibrahim9090: 10:07pm
Noted
Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by MammyYoo567(f): 10:08pm
I pity this fine babe sha

1 Like

Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by NubiLove(m): 10:08pm
grin grin grin cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by Sleyanya1(m): 10:08pm
Good for them....They should take their pre wedding photos in Prison. angry
Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by chronique(m): 10:09pm
Hmm. These ones will definitely give birth to armed robbers.
Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by favourmic(m): 10:09pm
see as the lady dey look like mouse inside trap
Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by holluwai(m): 10:10pm
Bonnie and Clyde
Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by Naughtypenis1(m): 10:10pm
stephenduru:
Kano Police have arrested a syndicate of fraudster, one JESSY JOHN of Mubi, Adamawa State and his girlfriend  JENIFER JOHN of Bauchi State. They  specialize in disguissing as traders, purchase goods in Kano markets, and pay through bank account,sending fake  credit alerts. They are presently  under investigation.



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/man-and-his-girlfriend-who-defraud.html?m=1
The only thing Hausa Fulani people how to do best is cattle rearer.

Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by classicfrank4u(m): 10:11pm
hw can u receive alert without ur bal ND u believed??Dy pple Dy duped deserve beta slap,
Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by Houseofglam7(f): 10:12pm
D mumu dey smile sef
Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by Adaumunocha(f): 10:15pm
See the semi fine beard gang guy fa..
What's with the silly smile?

Why the girl keep face like soured fufu
Re: Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police by majekdom2: 10:17pm
There is a tata by every pablo

(0) (1) (Reply)

Jealous Husband Goes Into Rage,kills Wife's Colleague Over Alleged Affair / Motor Park Touts Molest A Girl, Tears Her P@nt For Wearing A Short Dress (photos / Okwudilli "Dilly" Umenyiora Was A Yahoo Boy And Fraudster

Viewing this topic: nwaire, toyetade, uccheks(m), PrinceMario(m), freebrowsingtime, adeloyal, Afribiz(f), MamaCass, cookieL, Magnifico2000, Forzap(m), binary9, myfantasies(f), boyskola(m), emmanuelzi(m), IamDino(f), Hydriss(m), alkanes1(m), ha4lab, Ibj50(m), Mancentral(m), Iamlexy, Abdulpro1(m), MisterDin(m), AnnyDaniel(m), HugeDan(m), Obascoetubi, Snagid, boboLIL(m), standoza, Stylz69(m), Gozbrown, SpyAC(m), Charlesedet, koolpapa(m), Ukoguike, OMOYIWOLA, Ifeanyi4491(m), chipsypop(m), hardywaltz(m), Dhotseal(m), ouzo1(m), Ollymurs(m), balarabe01(m), Victornezzar, tendareo, manlawal(m), Temidayo9(m), alexialin(f), iamdynamite(m), DjAndroid, AnnieC(f), IamQuintus, BABERIANKING(m), donanadave(m), Yahooplusplus, tubouncen(m) and 102 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.