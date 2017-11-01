Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man & His Girlfriend Who Dupe Sellers With Fake Bank Alerts Arrested By Police (6033 Views)

Source: Kano Police have arrested a syndicate of fraudster, one JESSY JOHN of Mubi, Adamawa State and his girlfriend JENIFER JOHN of Bauchi State. They specialize in disguissing as traders, purchase goods in Kano markets, and pay through bank account,sending fake credit alerts. They are presently under investigation.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/man-and-his-girlfriend-who-defraud.html?m=1





Look at 'em. Yeye people



Ndi Awusa na oshi 2 Likes

Foolish couple

What a man can do, Jessy can do better.

hmmmm so no be only cow dem sabi control.....THAT IS WHY I DONT BELIEVE IN ALERT.....ITS BEST I CHECK MY ACCT BAL VIA ATM or BANK APP........... 1 Like

Yahoosa and yahoostress. 4 Likes

Oonanana...who remembers that song?

Mm

she is too pretty to be in this mess i will bail her out ......i think i love her 2 Likes

bad market.

But how can sb send me fake alert without knowing my prev bal? 5 Likes

See fine geh o

darkenkach:

Ndi Awusa na oshi

Nawa oooooo

Na so dem go dey look after being caught...



Did they ever think about the people they defrauded?



Some never recovered from it...



Ole buruku,

Barawo oshi... 1 Like

We kW them..they can do any thing for money

Buhari you have made our youths so jobless that they feel it's a crime and an impossibility to earn income through legit means.



PMB I curse the day you came to power and also curse all your voters.

They both should be sent to prison.... Who her beauty epp

Noted

I pity this fine babe sha 1 Like

Good for them....They should take their pre wedding photos in Prison.

Hmm. These ones will definitely give birth to armed robbers.

see as the lady dey look like mouse inside trap

Bonnie and Clyde

stephenduru:

hw can u receive alert without ur bal ND u believed??Dy pple Dy duped deserve beta slap,

D mumu dey smile sef



What's with the silly smile?



Why the girl keep face like soured fufu See the semi fine beard gang guy fa..What's with the silly smile?Why the girl keep face like soured fufu