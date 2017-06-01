₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by 360frolic(m): 4:24pm
An abusive man, who was earlier arrested and detained at Okokomaiko Police Station, Lagos, for domestic abuse, has struck again.
According to lawyer and human right activist, Emeka Ugwuonye, who received a distress call from the woman, she and her two daughters, Kafka and Chidimma are nursing wounds sustained from the beating he gave them on Saturday night, June 17th.
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by 360frolic(m): 4:25pm
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by INTROVERT(f): 4:25pm
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by Addicted2Women: 5:22pm
He had enough
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by RRhrry: 5:22pm
Better begin run
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by WhoBeThisMan: 5:24pm
OK now I am beginning to see this wrong trend happening over and over again. First of all, I don't support domestic violence, but I think some women now push their men to the wall, and when there is a little scuffle, they take their phone and snap, magnifying the small mark. I ask my self, to what end? To shame the man? Or to spoil the marriage?
If you are tired of the marriage, why not just leave?
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by Oladelson(m): 5:24pm
okay continu
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by Husty(m): 5:24pm
I won't give a fvck till I hear from both parties.
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by sean1000x: 5:24pm
Find that man...I promise you, he is an afonja.
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by Ifeconwaba(m): 5:24pm
why are you running for
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by tlops(m): 5:25pm
On the run.
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by ppromisep(m): 5:25pm
he ll definitely be caught, he must face the consequences of his action
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by ivolt: 5:25pm
Lock him up and dispose the key.
He is obviously suffering from inferiority-complex.
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by Smooyis(m): 5:25pm
Oya run after him then.
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by spartan117(m): 5:25pm
NCAN reporting live from d center of excellence Raptor division
Name: N*******
daughters names:Chidinma, kafka
Analyzing data...... 100%
tribe: ibo
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by tlops(m): 5:25pm
sean1000x:They said the daughter's name is Chidinma.
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by GuntersChain(m): 5:26pm
Were is he running to?
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 5:26pm
Those police that arrested Evans, should be made to hunt him down ...
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by NLProblemChild(m): 5:26pm
Rip to the dead..
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by Lothario(m): 5:27pm
useless man I can bet my 7 inch dick and my balls that man can't stand me one on one in a fist duel
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by 9jayes: 5:27pm
Oladelson:IGBO MAN
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by mohlanforex: 5:27pm
EVANS brothers and criminal activities are like nnamdi KANU and bia_fruad
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by Amberon11: 5:27pm
Waiting for the "She must have done something to deserve this crew".
These are the kind of men who would kiss the feet of their female bosses and female police officers even after receiving insults from them but are so quick to unleash their animalistic behaviors on their wives.
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by blessedvisky(m): 5:29pm
sean1000x:So a Yoruba man will name his daughters Kafka and chidinma?
He is obviously a Flattie who came to develop Lagos!
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by Nma27(f): 5:29pm
Addicted2Women:hmmmm
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:29pm
wife beater on the run
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 5:30pm
The day you raise your hand against a woman is the day you cease to be a man.
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by Oladelson(m): 5:30pm
9jayes:
i gallantly be YORUBA MAN...
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 5:30pm
My advice to men is that if any wife is making life unbearable for you just move on if you can afford it instead of getting into any kind of verbal or physical fight with them .
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by poss77: 5:31pm
Yawa go dey
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 5:31pm
|Re: Man Beats His Wife And Daughters In Lagos, Flees (Photos) by BEATDABOOKIES: 5:31pm
