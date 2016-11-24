₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by sagitariusbaby(m): 11:07pm On Nov 07
The race to being the most popular open gay/cross dresser in Nigeria is gaining momentum and South West seem to harbour the most courageous gays in Nigeria.
This Wale dude has just added himself to the growing numbers

3 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by TheKingdom: 11:17pm On Nov 07
End times


Reject the Baphomet

30 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by deomelo: 11:41pm On Nov 07
@ OP.


Only gay people sabi other gay people.


Look in the mirror.

25 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by SnakeXenzia(m): 12:00am
Radarada

4 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by HallaDaTruth: 12:11am
.

4 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by kn23h(m): 12:14am
sagitariusbaby:
The race to being the most popular open gay/cross dresser in Nigeria is gaining momentum and South West seem to harbour the most courageous gays in Nigeria.
This Wale dude has just added himself to the growing numbers

SW is more tolerant and enlightened.

Is it religious extremist regions like North/SE go allow people to live in peace?

Weting concern Yoruba peeps with how you like to climax?

35 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by sagitariusbaby(m): 12:20am
deomelo:
@ OP.


Only gay people sabi other gay people.


Look in the mirror.
who is this gay biatch trying so hard to get my attention

7 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by deomelo: 12:23am
sagitariusbaby:
who is this gay biatch trying so hard to get my attention





@ OP.


Only gay people sabi other gay people.


Look in the mirror.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by kn23h(m): 1:07am
sagitariusbaby:
who is this gay biatch trying so hard to get my attention

mynd44
Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by falcon01: 2:56am
Oo i thought it was another one but then i realized it was husspapi

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by greatmarshall(m): 3:22am
Nonsense
Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by sagitariusbaby(m): 7:56am
deomelo:
[s][/s]




@ OP.


Only gay people sabi other gay people.


Look in the mirror. Why the thing dey pepper u like this if your grazing hole never scatter finish? I pity guys wet dey chop u


why the thing dey pepper you like this? I know say ur a$$ go don turn borehole out of constant drilling

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by cyndy1000(f): 8:28am
Why is it that most of the gay are Yourba?

10 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by aldexrio(m): 8:39am
Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by whateverkay(m): 8:40am
The federal government should as a matter of fact kill all gays in Nigeria. No need to jail them, just feed them to crocs and Lions. Bastards

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by freeman95(m): 8:40am
Fvcking arrest that stupid gay fiend !

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by Arian11(m): 8:40am
na bobrisky sponsor be that.

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by Oye50(m): 8:40am
what is this man smoking?

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 8:41am
For Bobrisky or what?
Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by Sirpaul(m): 8:41am
seeing this early morning is just a poo.....

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by Habibsocial080: 8:42am
Naso craze dey start I'm sure he need counseling

3 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by ifyan(m): 8:43am
Hmm

Is this a fashion statement or rage day celebration.

If this was a boxer people would have mercy on him by providing him short but for this case hmmm hmmm.......
Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by Harrybarca(m): 8:43am
HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM
Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by VIPERVENOM(m): 8:44am
What the flying fúck

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by ngwababe: 8:44am
Okirika short and ngwa road made shoe.... Chai!!!

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by deflover(m): 8:44am
Based on investigations and studies
We can rightly say
Afonjas have the most gays in Nigeria
We need to study this ewedu very well
No wonder when I tasted it
I felt one kind grin

7 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by ddjay: 8:45am
If na me,I for faint bdat as dat short go squeeze tins (UNA know na)
Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by VIPERVENOM(m): 8:45am
deflover:
Based on investigations and studies We can rightly say Afonjas have the most gays in Nigeria We need to study this ewedu very we...........

20 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by lelvin(m): 8:46am
It's really a strange world, how could a guy leave something this beautiful and soft for another guy's yanch? Yuck!

Strange world

6 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by muller101(m): 8:47am
Wale. Kilode
Why are u disgracing us like this.

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) by muller101(m): 8:48am
deflover:
Based on investigations and studies
We can rightly say
Afonjas have the most gays in Nigeria
We need to study this ewedu very well
No wonder when I tasted it
I felt one kind grin

1 Like 1 Share

