Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Nigerian Man Steps Out In Bum Shorts (Photo) (16156 Views)

Woman Steps Out Wearing Unusual Sunglasses (Photos) / Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? / Woman Rocks Bra And Bum Short: Is This Fashion Or Madness? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

The race to being the most popular open gay/cross dresser in Nigeria is gaining momentum and South West seem to harbour the most courageous gays in Nigeria.

This Wale dude has just added himself to the growing numbers 3 Likes

End times





Reject the Baphomet 30 Likes

@ OP.





Only gay people sabi other gay people.





Look in the mirror. 25 Likes 2 Shares

Radarada 4 Likes

. 4 Likes

sagitariusbaby:

The race to being the most popular open gay/cross dresser in Nigeria is gaining momentum and South West seem to harbour the most courageous gays in Nigeria.

This Wale dude has just added himself to the growing numbers

SW is more tolerant and enlightened.



Is it religious extremist regions like North/SE go allow people to live in peace?



Weting concern Yoruba peeps with how you like to climax? SW is more tolerant and enlightened.Is it religious extremist regions like North/SE go allow people to live in peace?Weting concern Yoruba peeps with how you like to climax? 35 Likes 5 Shares

deomelo:

@ OP.





Only gay people sabi other gay people.





Look in the mirror. who is this gay biatch trying so hard to get my attention who is this gay biatch trying so hard to get my attention 7 Likes

sagitariusbaby:

who is this gay biatch trying so hard to get my attention









@ OP.





Only gay people sabi other gay people.





Look in the mirror. @ OP.Only gay people sabi other gay people.Look in the mirror. 6 Likes 1 Share

sagitariusbaby:

who is this gay biatch trying so hard to get my attention

mynd44 mynd44

Oo i thought it was another one but then i realized it was husspapi 1 Like

Nonsense

deomelo:

[s][/s]









@ OP.





Only gay people sabi other gay people.





Look in the mirror. Why the thing dey pepper u like this if your grazing hole never scatter finish? I pity guys wet dey chop u





why the thing dey pepper you like this? I know say ur a$$ go don turn borehole out of constant drilling why the thing dey pepper you like this? I know say ur a$$ go don turn borehole out of constant drilling 2 Likes

Why is it that most of the gay are Yourba? 10 Likes

The federal government should as a matter of fact kill all gays in Nigeria. No need to jail them, just feed them to crocs and Lions. Bastards 7 Likes 2 Shares

Fvcking arrest that stupid gay fiend ! 4 Likes 1 Share

na bobrisky sponsor be that. 2 Likes

what is this man smoking? 2 Likes

For Bobrisky or what?

seeing this early morning is just a poo..... 4 Likes 1 Share

Naso craze dey start I'm sure he need counseling 3 Likes

Hmm



Is this a fashion statement or rage day celebration.



If this was a boxer people would have mercy on him by providing him short but for this case hmmm hmmm.......

HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM

What the flying fúck 2 Likes

Okirika short and ngwa road made shoe.... Chai!!! 1 Like



We can rightly say

Afonjas have the most gays in Nigeria

We need to study this ewedu very well

No wonder when I tasted it

I felt one kind Based on investigations and studiesWe can rightly sayAfonjas have the most gays in NigeriaWe need to study this ewedu very wellNo wonder when I tasted itI felt one kind 7 Likes

If na me,I for faint bdat as dat short go squeeze tins (UNA know na)

deflover:

Based on investigations and studies We can rightly say Afonjas have the most gays in Nigeria We need to study this ewedu very we........... 20 Likes 2 Shares

It's really a strange world, how could a guy leave something this beautiful and soft for another guy's yanch? Yuck!



Strange world 6 Likes

Wale. Kilode

Why are u disgracing us like this. 1 Like