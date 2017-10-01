₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,896,819 members, 3,857,593 topics. Date: Tuesday, 17 October 2017 at 10:18 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral (11068 Views)
20 Pre-Wedding Photos That Shut Down The Internet - LubeyNaija / Lady's Transformation Photos After 13 Years Got Nigerians Talking / This Is The Change Nigeria Is Looking For; Lady Shares Her Transformation Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by HeWrites: 2:18am
It is often said that children are an heritage from God!…These pictures of the amazing transformation of this Ghanaians identical twins has sine gone viral on the net and has got a lot of people talking.
Apparently, the twins who are presumable to be blacks have suddenly gone some kind of modification process and has made great changes ranging from their skin tone, body freshness what have you.
They have really cleaned up nice…but the question is what have they done to have such beautiful transformation??!
Culled From; http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/check-out-these-twins-amazing.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by Pidginwhisper: 2:20am
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by PapaNnamdi: 2:49am
Still ugly as fork
59 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by IamLEGEND1: 7:32am
When those two finally give you a double blow_job....
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by Lalas247(f): 7:34am
Love twins sha ....
1 Like
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by OZAOEKPE(m): 7:37am
Date one fvck the other free
4 Likes
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by Yahooboi(m): 7:40am
ONE CORNER
2 Likes
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by Kingcesar: 9:25am
Slay queen forming i am light skin since 1887
My people see the new trending pose wey slay queens they snap pinshure now below
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by powerfulengine: 9:25am
awon ibeji oran
1 Like
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by bennynaza(m): 9:25am
And some people will start criticizing their "transformation".
They may not have bleached.
As long as you bathe properly, your skin pigmentation gets lighter as you grow older.
Check your childhood pics, and if you look the same in your current pics then cast the first stone
5 Likes
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by buchilino(m): 9:25am
PapaNnamdi:JEALOUSY OOO, JEALOUSY
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by stano2(m): 9:25am
Camera played it part here. i also think the month the took the former pix wasn't the same year the later was taken
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by motun2017(f): 9:26am
they finally used hypo
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by Generalkaycee(m): 9:26am
Look at identical twins. When you get closer, you start to see the small differences. It all depends on how much you magnify it.
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by Grafixnuel(m): 9:26am
eno concern me....
Follow up on Instagram/Facebook @grafixnuel for hilarious memes...thank me later
12 Likes
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by aldexrio(m): 9:26am
bobrisky's cream is working
2 Likes
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by rawtouch: 9:26am
wonderful....
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by Slayer2: 9:26am
IamLEGEND1:
Lwkmd o
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:26am
1 Like
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by Luiz1: 9:26am
HeWrites:Wetin con concern me?
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by takenadoh: 9:27am
Where the hell is the transformation?
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by addikt(m): 9:27am
Nothing to be worried about ...it's just a transformation in cameras!!!
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by LastSurvivor11: 9:27am
Female version of bobrisky
1 Like
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by adisabarber(m): 9:27am
No be as mouth wide smile too must wide
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by Slayer2: 9:27am
motun2017:
What about you when they use hypo+jik and Instagram filter
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by Piiko(m): 9:28am
Bleaching cream things
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by Jnutro: 9:28am
This is a wow
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by BakireBulmaker: 9:29am
chai
It's time for our religious institutions to start demonising whitening creams!
What a scam!!
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by zion691(m): 9:29am
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by Dollarship(m): 9:30am
Ok
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by motun2017(f): 9:30am
Slayer2:you wl have to dig out my throwback pix to backup ur statement. in absence of dt just shut ur trap
|Re: Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral by okerekeikpo: 9:30am
Still very ugly, I can't even seat on the same seat with these bitches
Michelle Obama On The Cover Of Vogue Magazine / ~ What Are Your Thoughts On African Fabric Infused Ladies' Purses & Swimwear? ~ / The Best Thread And Link When Searching For Lace Styles
Viewing this topic: Sugarcious(m), eginaP, dodorima(m), segsxpendable(m), macphidel(m), wonder233, Goodinfo, vosquare, Sobal2112, Tloc(m), Akoniakin(m), pelumi111, sexylabo(m), CLASSIFYD(m), Lemonade01(m), pleasureosondu, lexzealous(m), dunnes06(f), jemigold, bridgesjnr, mantlestone, vickkyruby(f), Ridens(f), sajems, Godfullsam(m), teebarbie(f), tracrbloc, justmeg(f), Okaakoko(m), IamforGod, congorasta, Niyironke(m), greatjoey, Obaiyski(m), TYFred, blaquemyc(m), zig2ryme04, toyetade, Isomerizm(m), omniwater, HORLADSTAR(m), tikosdear(f), mjaysdaughter(f), lilien001(f), ipadey, Akdegreat(m), jibs4lv(m), hollajay(m), DrWhizy(m), obamma, austino100(m), Manhood85(m), FODA(m), mayorG04, babacan(m), vivigurl(f), biggerlife(m), Vuvuzela101, shedesire(f), opy2com, 1swisskid0(m), donmeks123(m), AJ01(m), silentkeela, datemax, Onikkalaw, revelatiorcm(m), sulaidon(m), abaaynla(m), emmyquan, uniqueExperienc(f), wura2020, BulletThaDon, maestrojohn(m), Silva79(f), ken2baba(m), judemurphy(m), MoreWahala, SmellySperm(m), Toreddo3679, Appliedmaths(m), londonrivals, nawtielizzie(f), Deejaygold(m), abayomi79, Thommhy89(m), virgindesy, linus99, olab007(m), Addme, SimpleMe07, gazilion, adoonyx(m), annielady(f), tman14(m), ade285(m), CannyBrainy, aku626(m), FemiMC1, Paperwhite(m), whyteteeth, liketop, sodmilan64(m), nelsonpreneur, pepenini88(m), kings988, eprynce(m), Ohferanmi(f), sulakishop(m), Abakeade, yandevboy, thunderbabs(m), afonomics(m), simtosul, kaydee(m), Primenet(m), kristie26(f), OLLYMAX(m), slimthugchime(m), Greenarrow01(m) and 185 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22