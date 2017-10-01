Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Transformation Photos Of Female Twins That Have Gone Viral (11068 Views)

Apparently, the twins who are presumable to be blacks have suddenly gone some kind of modification process and has made great changes ranging from their skin tone, body freshness what have you.



They have really cleaned up nice…but the question is what have they done to have such beautiful transformation??!



Still ugly as fork 59 Likes 2 Shares

When those two finally give you a double blow_job.... 11 Likes 1 Share

Love twins sha .... 1 Like

Date one fvck the other free 4 Likes

ONE CORNER 2 Likes





My people see the new trending pose wey slay queens they snap pinshure now below Slay queen forming i am light skin since 1887My people see the new trending pose wey slay queens they snap pinshure now below 2 Likes 1 Share

awon ibeji oran 1 Like

And some people will start criticizing their "transformation".

They may not have bleached.

As long as you bathe properly, your skin pigmentation gets lighter as you grow older.



Check your childhood pics, and if you look the same in your current pics then cast the first stone 5 Likes

PapaNnamdi:

Still ugly as fork JEALOUSY OOO, JEALOUSY JEALOUSY OOO, JEALOUSY 2 Likes 2 Shares

Camera played it part here. i also think the month the took the former pix wasn't the same year the later was taken 1 Like 1 Share

they finally used hypo

Look at identical twins. When you get closer, you start to see the small differences. It all depends on how much you magnify it.

eno concern me....



Follow up on Instagram/Facebook @grafixnuel for hilarious memes...thank me later 12 Likes

bobrisky's cream is working 2 Likes

wonderful....

IamLEGEND1:

When those two finally give you a double blow_job....

Lwkmd o Lwkmd o

1 Like

HeWrites:

Wetin con concern me? Wetin con concern me?

Where the hell is the transformation?

Nothing to be worried about ...it's just a transformation in cameras!!!

Female version of bobrisky 1 Like

No be as mouth wide smile too must wide

motun2017:

they finally used hypo

What about you when they use hypo+jik and Instagram filter What about you when they use hypo+jik and Instagram filter

Bleaching cream things

This is a wow





It's time for our religious institutions to start demonising whitening creams!



What a scam!! chaiIt's time for our religious institutions to start demonising whitening creams!What a scam!!

Ok

Slayer2:





What about you when they use hypo+jik and Instagram filter you wl have to dig out my throwback pix to backup ur statement. in absence of dt just shut ur trap you wl have to dig out my throwback pix to backup ur statement. in absence of dt just shut ur trap