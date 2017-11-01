₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 4:06am
Many youths of Ijede local council development area in Lagos on Monday embarked on a rally as members of various cult groups denounced their membership in the presence of the traditional rulers and security operatives. The various cult groups were Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneer, and KK among others.
The repentant Cultists surrendered all the ammunition in their possession to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Edgar Imohimi in the Presence of Hon Babajimi Benson, MHR and Hon Nurudeen Sholaja, to affirm their commitment in renouncing cultism and everything attached to it.
One Olarewaju Adesoye, who claimed to be the former head of Eiye confraternity, said at the event: “I was the number one man of Eiye. My membership started from power tussle over boundary issue. “But the crisis that followed was not what we bargained for. My appreciation goes to the local government chairman, who pioneered this move.
“We made up our minds to renounce our membership for long, but we didn’t know the logical way to follow so as not to be arrested”.
Former head of KK confraternity, Abdulrazeez Densi, said the renouncement marked of a new beginning in his life.
“I decided to renounce my membership because of the safety of my life and that of members of my community. I want peace to reign in my community”, he said.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/former-eiye-confraternity-leader-lagos-reveals-joined-cultism-photos.html
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by ishowdotgmail(m): 4:07am
What suite u
We should do what with this now?
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 4:07am
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/former-eiye-confraternity-leader-lagos-reveals-joined-cultism-photos.html
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 4:09am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by pyyxxaro: 4:11am
Who don join don join
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by Nwodosis(m): 4:20am
How will the people that you guys have killed get justice?
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by dokiOloye(m): 4:33am
pyyxxaro:leave am.If war start tomoro,make him comot main road say him renounce,make we see if him body will be d same.
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by DanseMacabre(m): 4:49am
This even further buttresses how much the confraternity system, established by Prof WS for lofty, if grandiose ideals has been bastardised.
See touts and lowlives, most of whom have never smelt the four walls of a higher institution dey head decks, nests and temples.
See small small children for my hood, keke riders, bakery workers, artisans of all sorts dey echo 'ayikperere', 'egede', etc. and some mumus wey call themselves graduates go follow lubbers dey form XY. When rough seas set, why dem no go use your head take count scores
Whither
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by sinistermind(m): 4:53am
Funny enough, i was expecting to see someone in that gathering and in the picture. Since he isn't there, Jimi Benson isnt sincere. I better stop here
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by DanseMacabre(m): 5:05am
sinistermind:
Bro, most of these dudes are the small fry, the 'expendables'. 'Jimi Benson' is actually being quite sincere, because no true leader worth his salt would be caught dead renouncing in public. It may sound cynical, but it's the simple truth.
Even these ones who are renouncing today, if they are actually being sincere, would tomorrow tell you 'tired but not retired'.
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by emi14: 5:17am
Once a soldier always a soldier. Liver cutting and betrayals is innate towards that end. Am not surprised. Liars
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by Evablizin(f): 5:19am
Good for him.
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by gbadexy(m): 5:29am
These ones are still learners. even from the pictures, I could see some looking with reservation while some with beret were monkeying on.
These sort of things only serve to let all of them identify each other. The good thing is that there would be low incidence of innocent people being harmed.
When they resume hostility which is bound to happen with gathering of idle and intoxicated lots, it would be more severe.
only solution is for them to all get meaningfully engaged which I doubt.
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by Elnino4ladies: 6:17am
They should stop deceiving themselves. Once a brother always a brother.
Vacusa vacusa saleyo is their song as they travel to assguard.
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by UncleSnr(m): 8:41am
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by PointZerom: 8:42am
Cultism reigns supreme here. That's what their Hero Soyinka gave them.
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by muller101(m): 8:42am
He is a failure. Brother should gang up and get him marooned
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by BruncleZuma: 8:43am
If I was your victim oga e no end for your repentance ooo...Mi Ni Gba!!!
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 8:44am
see dat police man with. preg.Can dis one chase thief?
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by bitcoininvest: 8:44am
great!
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by ezex(m): 8:45am
No reason whatsoever for joining the damn stuff
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by Tfbaby(m): 8:46am
Eye Services
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by poweredcom(m): 8:48am
if cultism na d way to make mega money I for don be d leader
I see people flying dese cult drama as fools
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by ElsonMorali: 8:48am
And their previous crimes of arson and murder? Who pays for those?
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by 9jatatafo(m): 8:48am
Cultism is in the blood, don't believe in this movie being acted. I just wonder why people who never went to the four corner wall of higher institution are being into confraternity things. Being a Jew man is the best but you must identify what tribe of Israel you are from.
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by iamleumas: 8:50am
JESUS is the ONLY way...
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by darocha1(m): 8:50am
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by MREBUBE5678: 8:50am
YES
YOU RE THE NEXT TO TESTIFY
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by givan(m): 8:52am
Boys cult!
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by modelmike7(m): 8:52am
CULTISM DOES NOT PAY
|Re: Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos by Runaway: 8:52am
.
