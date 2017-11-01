Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Why I Joined Cultism; Former Eiye Confraternity Leader In Lagos Reveals. Photos (16021 Views)

The repentant Cultists surrendered all the ammunition in their possession to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Edgar Imohimi in the Presence of Hon Babajimi Benson, MHR and Hon Nurudeen Sholaja, to affirm their commitment in renouncing cultism and everything attached to it.



One Olarewaju Adesoye, who claimed to be the former head of Eiye confraternity, said at the event: “I was the number one man of Eiye. My membership started from power tussle over boundary issue. “But the crisis that followed was not what we bargained for. My appreciation goes to the local government chairman, who pioneered this move.



“We made up our minds to renounce our membership for long, but we didn’t know the logical way to follow so as not to be arrested”.



Former head of KK confraternity, Abdulrazeez Densi, said the renouncement marked of a new beginning in his life.



“I decided to renounce my membership because of the safety of my life and that of members of my community. I want peace to reign in my community”, he said.



We should do what with this now? What suite uWe should do what with this now? 2 Likes

Who don join don join 25 Likes 1 Share

How will the people that you guys have killed get justice? 8 Likes 2 Shares

pyyxxaro:

Who don join don join leave am.If war start tomoro,make him comot main road say him renounce,make we see if him body will be d same. leave am.If war start tomoro,make him comot main road say him renounce,make we see if him body will be d same. 5 Likes 1 Share







See touts and lowlives, most of whom have never smelt the four walls of a higher institution dey head decks, nests and temples.





See small small children for my hood, keke riders, bakery workers, artisans of all sorts dey echo 'ayikperere', 'egede', etc. and some mumus wey call themselves graduates go follow lubbers dey form XY. When rough seas set, why dem no go use your head take count scores







Whither This even further buttresses how much the confraternity system, established by Prof WS for lofty, if grandiose ideals has been bastardised.See touts and lowlives, most of whom have never smelt the four walls of a higher institution dey head decks, nests and temples.See small small children for my hood, keke riders, bakery workers, artisans of all sorts dey echo 'ayikperere', 'egede', etc. and some mumus wey call themselves graduates go follow lubbers dey form XY. When rough seas set, why dem no go use your head take count scoresWhither 28 Likes

Funny enough, i was expecting to see someone in that gathering and in the picture. Since he isn't there, Jimi Benson isnt sincere. I better stop here

sinistermind:

Funny enough, i was expecting to see someone in that gathering and in the picture. Since he isn't there, Jimi Benson isnt sincere. I better stop here

Bro, most of these dudes are the small fry, the 'expendables'. 'Jimi Benson' is actually being quite sincere, because no true leader worth his salt would be caught dead renouncing in public. It may sound cynical, but it's the simple truth.





Even these ones who are renouncing today, if they are actually being sincere, would tomorrow tell you 'tired but not retired'. Bro, most of these dudes are the small fry, the 'expendables'. 'Jimi Benson' is actually being quite sincere, because no true leader worth his salt would be caught dead renouncing in public. It may sound cynical, but it's the simple truth.Even these ones who are renouncing today, if they are actually being sincere, would tomorrow tell you 'tired but not retired'. 6 Likes 1 Share

Once a soldier always a soldier. Liver cutting and betrayals is innate towards that end. Am not surprised. Liars 1 Like

Good for him.

These ones are still learners. even from the pictures, I could see some looking with reservation while some with beret were monkeying on.

These sort of things only serve to let all of them identify each other. The good thing is that there would be low incidence of innocent people being harmed.

When they resume hostility which is bound to happen with gathering of idle and intoxicated lots, it would be more severe.

only solution is for them to all get meaningfully engaged which I doubt.

They should stop deceiving themselves. Once a brother always a brother.









Vacusa vacusa saleyo is their song as they travel to assguard. 5 Likes





Cultism reigns supreme here. That's what their Hero Soyinka gave them. 8 Likes

He is a failure. Brother should gang up and get him marooned

If I was your victim oga e no end for your repentance ooo...Mi Ni Gba!!! 3 Likes

see dat police man with. preg.Can dis one chase thief? see dat police man with. preg.Can dis one chase thief? 2 Likes

great!

No reason whatsoever for joining the damn stuff 2 Likes

Eye Services

if cultism na d way to make mega money I for don be d leader

I see people flying dese cult drama as fools 2 Likes

And their previous crimes of arson and murder? Who pays for those? 1 Like

Cultism is in the blood, don't believe in this movie being acted. I just wonder why people who never went to the four corner wall of higher institution are being into confraternity things. Being a Jew man is the best but you must identify what tribe of Israel you are from. 1 Like 1 Share

JESUS is the ONLY way... 2 Likes

YES

YOU RE THE NEXT TO TESTIFY

Boys cult!

CULTISM DOES NOT PAY