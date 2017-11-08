



Today, an important step forward has been made in this regard: Lamborghini has just unveiled “Terzo Millennio” at EmTech MIT Conference, a new design concept about the future of the super sports cars. The prototype is on display for EmTech MIT attendees and the MIT community.



This visionary concept physically imagines design and technology of tomorrow through a possible future Lamborghini electric super sports car, which aims to deliver the most emotional and ultimate driving experience.



To plan its path, Automobili Lamborghini defines the requirements of the third millennium in terms of energy storage and innovative materials, aiming to lead them to a radical innovation in collaboration with two laboratories of the MIT: the “Dinca Research Lab”, led by Prof. Mircea Dinca, Department of Chemistry, and the “Mechanosynthesis Group”, led by Prof. Anastasios John Hart, Department of Mechanical Engineering.



In addition to the energy storage systems and the innovative materials for the vehicle’s body, Lamborghini also aims to address the future of the super sports cars in the powertrain and vehicle architecture, in the sound and emotion, while sustaining the visual appeal and the breathtaking performance.



It is about creating new concepts to shape the future of sports cars, facing what is impossible today to shape the reality of tomorrow. This design concept sets the path to realize this vision and marks the first step towards a future electric super sports car.



Lamborghini Terzo Millennio is radical in the energy management and in the body and extreme in the architecture and design, in line with both Lamborghini culture and a third millennium which requires new concepts, innovative solutions and the adoption of electrified powertrains.



