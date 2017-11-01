₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by dammy13(m): 9:30am
National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has announced the list of requirements for postgraduate students.
This is contained in a statement by its director of media, Malam Ibrahim Sheme, in reaction to reports that some students have not gradated even after taking all their courses.
It said in line with NUC’s Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS) for Nigerian universities, the minimum pass mark for all postgraduate courses is a “C”, which is a “credit” and carries a grade point of 3 (in clinical/pharmaceutical sciences, it is a “B”).
‘In terms of the graduation requirements for most programmes, a student is required to have earned a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.00 and a Total Credit Earned (TCE, meaning the summation of all the courses registered and PASSED) of 30 before they may be pronounced “graduated” by the university”, it read.
“For professional programmes like the MBA, the TCE is far higher. In addition to CGPA and TCE, postgraduate students are similarly expected to have fulfilled other academic requirements like passing all the courses registered, particularly the core courses.
“For example, a postgraduate student must pass the Good Study Guide (GST707/807), which is an introductory course for an Open and Distance Learning (ODL) student, etc. A postgraduate student cannot, for example, fail a core course like Research Project, Research Methodology, etc., and expect to be graduated even though he/she has met the minimum TCE and CGPA for the programme.
“While the mantra of the current University Management is to make NOUN “more NUC than NUC” itself, the University is not unaware of the fact that in the formative years of the university, some of our operations were not properly aligned with the regulatory dictates of the NUC and as such some of the postgraduate students may not have been properly informed on the degree awarding rules for the programmes they applied for.
“We are mindful of this and steps are being taken to, first, adequately sensitise the students who were given admission with effect from the 2016 1st semester on the need to fully comply with the NUC BMAS and, secondly, to come up with a justifiable modality that would ensure that older students who are caught up in the system as a result of their inability to meet the minimum graduation requirements are accommodated.
“Let us be clear that the latter would be done bearing in mind the need to not water down the quality of the degrees and certificates of the National Open University of Nigeria.
“In this regard the Board of the School of Postgraduate Studies is in the process of re-examining the cases of students in this category on a case-by-case basis, and its final decision would be deliberated on the floor of the University Senate.”
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by favourmic(m): 11:46am
this is one of the best university for civil servants because it allow then to work earn money and pay their fees not like other university that nah hungry u go take receive lectures..... Just saying
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by OneKinGuy(m): 11:47am
Nice one from them....
Nice one from them....
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by MosakuAW(m): 11:47am
Glorified Secondary school forming Classic.
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by kells4u: 11:47am
Ok we don hear.
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by donbrowser(m): 11:47am
Abdullah dey para gan
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by OneKinGuy(m): 11:47am
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by sashx(m): 11:47am
It's high time they up their game
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by OneKinGuy(m): 11:47am
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by momodub: 11:47am
Naira land crashing what's up
This is informative
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by KnowMore: 11:48am
Okay oo
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by Marthaebi(f): 11:48am
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by nickxtra(m): 11:48am
What do I gain more for doing a postgraduate study at NOUN, rather than in a conventional University?
..just asking, pls
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by obamd: 11:51am
GOod idea. I hope they can meet up with international standards. That's when their certificates will be valued
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by MVLOX(m): 11:51am
It's alright
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by ArchangeLucifer: 11:53am
nickxtra:
Speed.
You don't spend 6 years & 2 kids on a 2 year course.
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by whitefa: 11:53am
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by OCTAVO: 11:54am
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by nickxtra(m): 12:01pm
ArchangeLucifer:But are the certifications taken seriously out there in the Labour market?
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by knight05(m): 12:04pm
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by ArchangeLucifer: 12:04pm
nickxtra:
Do people still get jobs based on the institutions they attended?
If you are dumb and attended Unilag, you will remain dumb on your interview day.
If you are intelligent and from BSU, your intellect will shine bright on that day.
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by favourmic(m): 12:08pm
nickxtra:
lot of things you gain, its allow you work and learn if only you know what you doing, most government without bsc make use of it.....but if u get sponsorship you can go for conventional university.
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by Vickbenj656: 12:13pm
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by piagetskinner(m): 12:15pm
abegy....NOUN just wants to be relevant
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by Edoziesmart(m): 12:20pm
Good idea
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by SnakeXenzia(m): 12:29pm
MosakuAW:
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by henrylowe(m): 12:32pm
I think this is a very good idea
Re: NOUN Lists Requirements For Postgraduate Students by evexx1(f): 12:54pm
Very nice!
