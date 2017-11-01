₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Couple Delivered Their First Baby At Home Without Midwives (Photos) by WotzupNG: 10:41am
A woman has taken to Instagram to narrate how she and her husband safely delivered their first baby at home without the help of midwives. Her narration and pictures are seen below.
''Many people have been asking me how I did it without assistance, especially as it’s my Queen and I first born, and the answer is - CONFIDENCE
http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/beautiful-couple-delivered-first-baby.html
Re: Couple Delivered Their First Baby At Home Without Midwives (Photos) by WotzupNG: 10:42am
more pics
Re: Couple Delivered Their First Baby At Home Without Midwives (Photos) by loneatar: 10:49am
That is risky but op the picture is graphic
Re: Couple Delivered Their First Baby At Home Without Midwives (Photos) by ladensmith(m): 11:04am
@
Re: Couple Delivered Their First Baby At Home Without Midwives (Photos) by emeralddayo(f): 11:04am
Really risky, graphic and at the same time awesome. The lady is a strong woman and the hubby an awesome man. Most men do not even stay around their wives during delivery at to talk of helping to deliver the baby.
1 Like
Re: Couple Delivered Their First Baby At Home Without Midwives (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 11:52am
She's a strong woman but that doesn't justify showing her unclothedness to the world. I can see some strands of pubic hair in the third pix.
1 Like
Re: Couple Delivered Their First Baby At Home Without Midwives (Photos) by OLUWAcypris1(f): 12:16pm
people risking there lives anyhow , what if she starts bleeding seriously after giving birth ,mtschewwww
Re: Couple Delivered Their First Baby At Home Without Midwives (Photos) by WotzupNG: 12:46pm
lalasticlala
Re: Couple Delivered Their First Baby At Home Without Midwives (Photos) by obajoey(m): 12:52pm
these ones ok?
Anyway, congrats
Re: Couple Delivered Their First Baby At Home Without Midwives (Photos) by jaymejate(m): 12:52pm
If this kind thing start for naija... maybe less people go de rush enter uni to stude medicine and surgery.
Re: Couple Delivered Their First Baby At Home Without Midwives (Photos) by AmadiAba: 12:52pm
speechles
Re: Couple Delivered Their First Baby At Home Without Midwives (Photos) by pauldiamonds: 12:52pm
really dangerous.........black people always acting bizarre
Re: Couple Delivered Their First Baby At Home Without Midwives (Photos) by ifyalways(f): 12:52pm
Don't try this at home. Not worth the risk. Life's got no duplicate
Re: Couple Delivered Their First Baby At Home Without Midwives (Photos) by Frenchfriez: 12:53pm
Ok
Re: Couple Delivered Their First Baby At Home Without Midwives (Photos) by ctex4real: 12:53pm
Why do we love taking ourselves several centuries back? What will this achieve? Smh
Re: Couple Delivered Their First Baby At Home Without Midwives (Photos) by alatbaba1(m): 12:53pm
She is a strong woman. In fact super woman
Re: Couple Delivered Their First Baby At Home Without Midwives (Photos) by Harrybarca(m): 12:53pm
kul
Re: Couple Delivered Their First Baby At Home Without Midwives (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 12:54pm
Congratulations to them!
Re: Couple Delivered Their First Baby At Home Without Midwives (Photos) by Blackfyre: 12:54pm
This is nice, will like to try this with my wife someday
Re: Couple Delivered Their First Baby At Home Without Midwives (Photos) by pauldiamonds: 12:54pm
alatbaba1:
shes a mad woman
Re: Couple Delivered Their First Baby At Home Without Midwives (Photos) by wethebest(m): 12:54pm
coming
Re: Couple Delivered Their First Baby At Home Without Midwives (Photos) by LastSurvivor11: 12:55pm
F
Re: Couple Delivered Their First Baby At Home Without Midwives (Photos) by jashar(f): 12:55pm
Eeewww.....
