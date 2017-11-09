₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 1:00pm
Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) took to their official IG page to share these photos as Super Eagles train ahead of their final 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria on November 10 in Algiers.
The Super Eagles, having already booked their place in Russia 2018 World Cup will fly on Friday to Constantine, where they face the Fennecs at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui from 8.30pm Algeria time on Friday.
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 1:00pm
Golden boy Iwobi!!
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by Giddymoney(m): 1:24pm
Draw match
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by mazimee(m): 2:06pm
Giddymoney:
Algeria will play like Zambia, like their lives depends on the match , at the end of the day, they will still lose.
Onyekuru is my favorite in the team, I want to see him secure a permanent position in the team.
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by JusteenRivers: 5:46pm
lies
Giddymoney:
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by rhonard(m): 5:48pm
no matter what, i still think this guys are not ready for the Russia journey
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by Mediapace: 5:48pm
But why 8:30pm na
Na heaven Dem wan play the match?
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by BAILMONEY: 5:48pm
GG OVER 2.5
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by pointstores(m): 5:48pm
Great
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by Ibrahim9090: 5:49pm
Go Eagles
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by kingJoya(m): 5:49pm
algeria will win
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by ednut1(m): 5:49pm
BAILMONEY:NG nd under 1.5
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by Boyooosa(m): 5:49pm
Where is my dependable boy na? #SpecialIwobi.
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by Flexherbal(m): 5:50pm
We wish them all the best!
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by iluvpomo(m): 5:50pm
rhonard:why so negative??
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by BruncleZuma: 5:50pm
Any governor wants to chip in? We want give them 10,000$ per goal again.
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by evanso6226: 5:51pm
That's great......
This guy said it all.
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by kabakaauu: 5:51pm
evanso6226:
Hmmm
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by oziegbep: 5:52pm
draw draw 12-12 match
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by YesNo: 5:53pm
SURE WIN
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by Vision2045(m): 5:53pm
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by kstyle2(m): 5:54pm
Kudos must be given to our coach. Has anyone noticed how players turn up early to camp? I remember under Christian chukwu, eguavoen and co, some players stroll in a day to the match. I must say, our coach is a stickler for discipline and orderliness. We can only get better from here
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by kenzysmith: 5:55pm
Abeg make una do over 2.5 4 me even if dey beat 9eria non consign me abeg
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by AngelicBeing: 5:56pm
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by joystickextendr: 5:57pm
Good
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by kenzysmith: 5:57pm
Enzenwa abeg allow goal enter make my tikect wey i play goal goal enter i go give u small thing 4 the money
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by rhonard(m): 5:58pm
iluvpomo:not negative, but its the truth
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by brosammy(m): 5:59pm
Those guys need to be very careful so that they would not come back with unnecessary injury,thank God they have qualified,
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by kstyle2(m): 6:01pm
mazimee:... I watched some clips of onyekuru on YouTube and I must say the boy is damn good. Pact, EXTREMELY SKILLFUL but kinda selfish. I wish him the best. I hope we would be able to convince the likes of Kelvin Ufuoma Akpoguma(Germany U-20 captain at 2005 world cup) to play for us. We still have guys like Fabian senniger, dessers cyriel,Noah serenren bazee also
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by iluvpomo(m): 6:02pm
rhonard:first to qualify from Africa .... give de boys some credit, have faith.
|Re: Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Algeria Clash by incometeacher: 6:03pm
