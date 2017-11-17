Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund (6569 Views)

Lagbus Driver Flogged Mercilessly By Soldier For Danfo Driver's Offence In Lagos / Lady Brutalized By Soldier Her On Her Way To Onitsha, Hospitalized (pics / Girl Shot In The Mouth In Aluu, Rivers State. Graphic (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Simi was shot in the thigh at point blank range by one of the soldiers manning the check point because she had refused his lustful advances.



On the 19th of October this year during a protest by people of the community against the soldiers, this particular soldier single out Simi and shot her in the leg, he wanted to finish her off with another shot but was stopped by another soldier who came along.



He proceeded by kicking her several times in the face and body.



Simi and another man Danjuma Kaze who was shot in the leg during the process with his son Irimiya Danjuma who was shot in the jaw were all taken to Plateau Hospital where they are currently on admission.



Simi is being taken care of by her grandmother who is too weak to cater for both of them at the moment.





(1) Her earlier scheduled surgery had been canceled due to lack of funds



(2) Her treatment has also been suspended because she couldn’t pay for blood given to her on arrival



(3) Simi Danjuma’s grandmother is the only person with her in the hospital.



The shooting if this girl, an unarmed civilian is in direct violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 which says women and girls MUST be protected in situations of conflict because they have been unduly targeted by those who should protect them and perpetrators of violence conflicts.





Source: Simi Daniel, a 17 year old SS1 student in GSS Sopp, Riyom LGA of Plateau State needs help to survive.Simi was shot in the thigh at point blank range by one of the soldiers manning the check point because she had refused his lustful advances.On the 19th of October this year during a protest by people of the community against the soldiers, this particular soldier single out Simi and shot her in the leg, he wanted to finish her off with another shot but was stopped by another soldier who came along.He proceeded by kicking her several times in the face and body.Simi and another man Danjuma Kaze who was shot in the leg during the process with his son Irimiya Danjuma who was shot in the jaw were all taken to Plateau Hospital where they are currently on admission.Simi is being taken care of by her grandmother who is too weak to cater for both of them at the moment.(1) Her earlier scheduled surgery had been canceled due to lack of funds(2) Her treatment has also been suspended because she couldn’t pay for blood given to her on arrival(3) Simi Danjuma’s grandmother is the only person with her in the hospital.The shooting if this girl, an unarmed civilian is in direct violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 which says women and girls MUST be protected in situations of conflict because they have been unduly targeted by those who should protect them and perpetrators of violence conflicts.Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/11/17yr-old-girl-shot-by-soldier-in.html 1 Share

who are u people blaming?



Wen govt introduced insurance, una no gree now you're looking for help



everybody has their own problem, why didn't she go to an airforce hospital







#No Filter Attitude 1 Like 1 Share

This country can never be good. 2 Likes 1 Share

Ile aiye





its well 1 Like

oh no!! 1 Like

The shooting if this girl, an unarmed civilian is in direct violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 which says women and girls MUST be protected in situations of conflict because they have been unduly targeted by those who should protect them and perpetrators of violence conflicts.





[b][/b]Nigerian army no sabi wetin and wetin no contradict. Only few can comprehend what d constitution says even when they can read. 2 Likes

iamJ:

who are u people blaming?



Wen govt introduced insurance, una no gree now you're looking for help



everybody has their own problem, why didn't she go to an airforce hospital





.



Just look at the nonsense this one is posting. It's not even your fault tbh



The reason why a lot of you are doing this nonsense is because stupid Nairalanders make it look cool. NwaAnimal or whatever y'all call him became popular on this forum for being stupid, so everyone is trying to do the same thing.



It works after all. Just look at the nonsense this one is posting. It's not even your fault tbhThe reason why a lot of you are doing this nonsense is because stupid Nairalanders make it look cool. NwaAnimal or whatever y'all call him became popular on this forum for being stupid, so everyone is trying to do the same thing.It works after all. 24 Likes 1 Share

Too bad!!!! I blame Buhari!!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

bad country, bad army killing civilians like chicken

Finally Jumia calendar for BLACK FRIDAY has been released keep the date in mind from Nov13 - Dec13. Each of this days is allocated to a particular deal as you can see from the pictures and also have a discount attached to it.



My name is PECO and I'm a jumia agent am here to help you ease the stress of placing others and also give g8 discount on shipping fee, Once i place your order you get a call from us to confirm your location and your order as usual you pay on delivery it is that simple. I LOVE STRESS LET ME BE OF HELP TO YOU . Add me on facebook @ Peco ochade on whatsapp/call @ 07063167743.



It's not too late to save for your this amazing offer from JUMIA



Gracias



JUMIA Agent PECO. 1 Like 1 Share

Don't worry, that same pussy will birth Generals!



The soldier is just angry he will be nothing more than a bloody korofo!

Hfd

Is this not Nigeria? Wetin concern state government? They're saving money for 2019 rigging

I can't serve dis lawless county with all my strength..... Never.. 1 Like 1 Share

This poo Is Just Paining Me, Why This Is Inhuman! Since I Can't Do Anything Right Now, That Soldier Will Suffer!, But Seriously If Anyone Try This With Someone To Related Me, I Will Just Die With The Person, Be It A Soldier Or Even The President, What Nonsense Is This?

legendary4luv:

Too bad!!!! I blame Buhari!!!!



When will u have it?







I mean SENSE! When will u have it?I mean SENSE! 1 Like

Brave Girl! She didn't let the Khaki and Rifle intimidate her 1 Like 1 Share

iamJ:

who are u people blaming?



Wen govt introduced insurance, una no gree now you're looking for help



everybody has their own problem, why didn't she go to an airforce hospital







#No Filter Attitude

Stop posting nonsense! Stop posting nonsense! 1 Like 1 Share

May that soldier be sexually molested by a male Bokoharam!!



Truth be told, the different between some soldiers and touts is just the uniform... Nothing else!



Uniformed criminals committing all sorts of atrocities when they see armless civilians!! 1 Like 1 Share

iamJ:

who are u people blaming?



Wen govt introduced insurance, una no gree now you're looking for help



everybody has their own problem, why didn't she go to an airforce hospital







#No Filter Attitude

you are fool. it's not compulsory to type of you don't have any meaningful to say. like you yourself have a health insurance. mumu you are fool. it's not compulsory to type of you don't have any meaningful to say. like you yourself have a health insurance. mumu 3 Likes 1 Share

Oga oooo.... Dat to tell u aw bad nigeria medical is...... Even aso villa clinic lack funds and medical materials..... Get well soon....

Was the matter brought to the attention of the Police?...military command?...political leaders?...NGO'S that focus on women abuse and such? If not.... nothing will change.

I wish i can lay my hands on the so called soldier



Augustap

iamJ:

who are u people blaming?



Wen govt introduced insurance, una no gree now you're looking for help



everybody has their own problem, why didn't she go to an airforce hospital







#No Filter Attitude Any gibberish for likes and attention. And the owner of NL will keep watching while some things will keep typing nonsense to the detriment of the platform.



Kwantinue Any gibberish for likes and attention. And the owner of NL will keep watching while some things will keep typing nonsense to the detriment of the platform.Kwantinue

Hmmmm... Bad 1 Share

See how Nigerian Soldiers and Fulani Herdsmen are using indigenes of Plateau for shooting practice.



Up ONE NIGERIA!!

[color=#990000][/color], "this particular soldier single out Simi and shot her in the leg, he wanted to finish her off with another shot but was stopped by another soldier who came along."



Op God is watching you ooo

And the army is supposed to be protecting citizens?.

iamJ:

who are u people blaming?



Wen govt introduced insurance, una no gree now you're looking for help



everybody has their own problem, why didn't she go to an airforce hospital







#No Filter Attitude mucus filled skull, demanted weasel mucus filled skull, demanted weasel

iamJ:

who are u people blaming?



Wen govt introduced insurance, una no gree now you're looking for help



everybody has their own problem, why didn't she go to an airforce hospital







#No Filter Attitude you are a bastard. you are a bastard. 1 Like 1 Share