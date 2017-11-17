₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,908,841 members, 3,900,394 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 November 2017 at 03:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund (6569 Views)
Lagbus Driver Flogged Mercilessly By Soldier For Danfo Driver's Offence In Lagos / Lady Brutalized By Soldier Her On Her Way To Onitsha, Hospitalized (pics / Girl Shot In The Mouth In Aluu, Rivers State. Graphic (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by JosWatchDog(m): 1:20pm
Simi Daniel, a 17 year old SS1 student in GSS Sopp, Riyom LGA of Plateau State needs help to survive.
Simi was shot in the thigh at point blank range by one of the soldiers manning the check point because she had refused his lustful advances.
On the 19th of October this year during a protest by people of the community against the soldiers, this particular soldier single out Simi and shot her in the leg, he wanted to finish her off with another shot but was stopped by another soldier who came along.
He proceeded by kicking her several times in the face and body.
Simi and another man Danjuma Kaze who was shot in the leg during the process with his son Irimiya Danjuma who was shot in the jaw were all taken to Plateau Hospital where they are currently on admission.
Simi is being taken care of by her grandmother who is too weak to cater for both of them at the moment.
(1) Her earlier scheduled surgery had been canceled due to lack of funds
(2) Her treatment has also been suspended because she couldn’t pay for blood given to her on arrival
(3) Simi Danjuma’s grandmother is the only person with her in the hospital.
The shooting if this girl, an unarmed civilian is in direct violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 which says women and girls MUST be protected in situations of conflict because they have been unduly targeted by those who should protect them and perpetrators of violence conflicts.
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/11/17yr-old-girl-shot-by-soldier-in.html
1 Share
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by iamJ: 1:23pm
who are u people blaming?
Wen govt introduced insurance, una no gree now you're looking for help
everybody has their own problem, why didn't she go to an airforce hospital
#No Filter Attitude
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by 9jvirgin(m): 2:21pm
This country can never be good.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by Life4Varnity: 2:22pm
Ile aiye
its well
1 Like
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by falcon01: 2:22pm
oh no!!
1 Like
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by olaolulazio(m): 2:22pm
The shooting if this girl, an unarmed civilian is in direct violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 which says women and girls MUST be protected in situations of conflict because they have been unduly targeted by those who should protect them and perpetrators of violence conflicts.
[b][/b]Nigerian army no sabi wetin and wetin no contradict. Only few can comprehend what d constitution says even when they can read.
2 Likes
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by Rmxr: 2:22pm
iamJ:.
Just look at the nonsense this one is posting. It's not even your fault tbh
The reason why a lot of you are doing this nonsense is because stupid Nairalanders make it look cool. NwaAnimal or whatever y'all call him became popular on this forum for being stupid, so everyone is trying to do the same thing.
It works after all.
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by legendary4luv(m): 2:23pm
Too bad!!!! I blame Buhari!!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by GraveMan(m): 2:23pm
bad country, bad army killing civilians like chicken
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by SnakeXenzia(m): 2:23pm
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by Ochadez(m): 2:23pm
Finally Jumia calendar for BLACK FRIDAY has been released keep the date in mind from Nov13 - Dec13. Each of this days is allocated to a particular deal as you can see from the pictures and also have a discount attached to it.
My name is PECO and I'm a jumia agent am here to help you ease the stress of placing others and also give g8 discount on shipping fee, Once i place your order you get a call from us to confirm your location and your order as usual you pay on delivery it is that simple. I LOVE STRESS LET ME BE OF HELP TO YOU . Add me on facebook @ Peco ochade on whatsapp/call @ 07063167743.
It's not too late to save for your this amazing offer from JUMIA
Gracias
JUMIA Agent PECO.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by Blackfyre: 2:23pm
Don't worry, that same pussy will birth Generals!
The soldier is just angry he will be nothing more than a bloody korofo!
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by Jamesmatic(m): 2:23pm
Hfd
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by Next2Bezee(m): 2:24pm
Is this not Nigeria? Wetin concern state government? They're saving money for 2019 rigging
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by Jamesmatic(m): 2:24pm
I can't serve dis lawless county with all my strength..... Never..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by emmyw(m): 2:24pm
This poo Is Just Paining Me, Why This Is Inhuman! Since I Can't Do Anything Right Now, That Soldier Will Suffer!, But Seriously If Anyone Try This With Someone To Related Me, I Will Just Die With The Person, Be It A Soldier Or Even The President, What Nonsense Is This?
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by olaolulazio(m): 2:24pm
legendary4luv:
When will u have it?
I mean SENSE!
1 Like
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by Jaynom(m): 2:24pm
Brave Girl! She didn't let the Khaki and Rifle intimidate her
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by eleojo23: 2:24pm
iamJ:
Stop posting nonsense!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by donstan18(m): 2:24pm
May that soldier be sexually molested by a male Bokoharam!!
Truth be told, the different between some soldiers and touts is just the uniform... Nothing else!
Uniformed criminals committing all sorts of atrocities when they see armless civilians!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by Uziyl(m): 2:24pm
iamJ:
you are fool. it's not compulsory to type of you don't have any meaningful to say. like you yourself have a health insurance. mumu
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by Daniello25: 2:26pm
Oga oooo.... Dat to tell u aw bad nigeria medical is...... Even aso villa clinic lack funds and medical materials..... Get well soon....
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by Originalsly: 2:28pm
Was the matter brought to the attention of the Police?...military command?...political leaders?...NGO'S that focus on women abuse and such? If not.... nothing will change.
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by candlewax: 2:28pm
I wish i can lay my hands on the so called soldier
Augustap
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by PrinceMario(m): 2:33pm
iamJ:Any gibberish for likes and attention. And the owner of NL will keep watching while some things will keep typing nonsense to the detriment of the platform.
Kwantinue
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by Vickbenj656: 2:35pm
Hmmmm... Bad
1 Share
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by Decryptor(m): 2:35pm
See how Nigerian Soldiers and Fulani Herdsmen are using indigenes of Plateau for shooting practice.
Up ONE NIGERIA!!
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by musa7m(m): 2:35pm
[color=#990000][/color], "this particular soldier single out Simi and shot her in the leg, he wanted to finish her off with another shot but was stopped by another soldier who came along."
Op God is watching you ooo
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by JacksonD7: 2:37pm
And the army is supposed to be protecting citizens?.
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by Mckandre(m): 2:38pm
iamJ:mucus filled skull, demanted weasel
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by jamarifox(m): 2:39pm
iamJ:you are a bastard.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Girl Shot By Soldier In Plateau Abandoned In Hospital Due To Lack Of Fund by begwong: 2:47pm
iamJ:Shebi no be thier house of reps member Hon ID Gyang standing beside her? So e no drop cowries?
Couple Chained Houseboy To Death. / (video) Nigerian Police Kills Unarmed Civilian Man In Maiduguri, Borno State / Bad Guys Cut Off This Girl's Breast While She Is Still Alive (pic)
Viewing this topic: az65, zglobalsimcard, 9jvirgin(m), LoveJesus87(m), Amir247, hrykanu231(m), alpha2zulu, rolly44, Jsegskenny, Crossguy, drake49(m), Phyde, belloazed(m), tambivi(m), Eke40seven(m), afredgeorge1477, AYOOOO10, jimlat77(m), frankpro27(m), ayomill62(m), cliffordbally, Heylius(m), RockyEyo(m), jaybiz007(m), katoto, blessedroveno(m), Nath1900, yorhmienerd(m), daxclusive, jothan(m), MrMoney007 and 82 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10