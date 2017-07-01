₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by contactmorak: 3:17pm
Bobrisky has spoken out for the first time since he was arrested in Lekki, Lagos on November 7th, 2017.
Speaking to LIB exclusively, Bobrisky revealed that serial entrepreneur Toyin Lawani was the one who called for his arrest stating that she accused him of stealing his customers.
He revealed that the case was reported in Abuja and that he is currently on his way to Abuja to resolve the issue. He said;
Toyin Lawani asked her lawyer to write petitions against me that I worked for her and I'm selling cream to all her customers. Which was a fat lie. I never worked for Toyin. She was my friend. I can't remember ever working for Toyin or learning how to make cream from her.
Then she also said I threatened her. So we are going to Abuja cos that was where the case was reported. Before she wrote petitions against me, she had already threatened me that she is giving me 7 days to go to the internet and apologize to her which I said no way because she offended me. I think because I refused to apologize, she got the police involved
Speaking about what transpired at the police station yesterday, Bobrisky said his phones were taken from him and he was told that he needed to wait until morning in order to go to Abuja.
Yesterday at the police station, I was sitting at the counter and I was told I needed to wait until morning to go to Abuja. My phone was taken from me so I couldn't talk to anyone. I'm trying to get in touch with my lawyer and all the people I know.
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/11/lib-exclusive-toyin-lawani-arrested-me-and-claimed-i-stole-her-cream-customers-bobrisky-speaks-out-for-the-first-time-after-his-arrest-2.html
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by contactmorak: 3:17pm
SEE PICS OF BOBRISKY IN POLICE DETENTION HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/toyin-lawani-arrested-me-claimed-i-stole-her-cream-customers-bobrisky-speaks
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by pyyxxaro: 3:19pm
mmmmmssshhheeewwww
19 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by itspzpics(m): 3:21pm
one chance bobrisky
Watch video here
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by biacan(f): 3:26pm
Cream ke
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by AntiWailer: 3:28pm
Dear Bobrisky,
You are Still useless.
Regards.
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by emeralddayo(f): 3:43pm
Awon ode meji.....#twoidiots
5 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by Kondomatic(m): 3:55pm
There is a problem somewhere and we are yet to realize that. Gradually, we are making the gays and lesbians the untouchables in the society. We're being reprogrammed to believe that homosexuals are innocent of every other thing except being gay.
I could remember what happened when there was a shooting at a gay club in Orlando. Everybody "auto-believed" that it was carried out by a straight person, a religious fanatic, apparently we all believed that it was impossible for a gay person to do that. They're always innocent..... Aren't they?
I can still remember how I was attacked here because I had a different opinion, but it was reported later that the killer was gay and everyone kept quiet.
I tell people, homosexuals are not asking for their rights, they have all their rights. Bobrisky has been gay for a long time and nobody arrested him, so what's the problem? What homosexuals want is to be made the special people of the society. They want to be what they want to be and get away with whatever they want to do including trampling on your own rights.
Bobrisky is another example, the report yesterday was that he was arrested for unknown reasons but people already calling for his release citing being gay as the reason for his arrest when there's no evidence to prove that.
A time is coming when you, a straight person who kept quiet because whatever an adult decides to do with his sex organs isn't your business won't be able to get jobs in certain orgs. Only then will you understand how special this homosexuals have become and it will be too late to do anything.
Here's an example, I can't even play Android game in peace unless I identify with homosexuals
55 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by sunnysunny69(m): 4:06pm
Dude may be gay but we must remember everyone has rights. Why the Toyin Lawal use police to silence him. Nigerian celebrities and cockroach brains. If its a civil matter about customer snatching and stuff, why not go to court and seek redress instead of arrest and shipping him to Abuja.
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 4:32pm
Who am I to meddling with whatever row he has got himself into??
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by Daeylar(f): 4:32pm
At least it's not about him being gay
3 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by bugidon(m): 4:33pm
Onye ntu
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by onatisi(m): 4:33pm
sometimes i wonder if this guy wears brassiers
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by Elslim: 4:33pm
waste of sperm
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by Chuksteric(m): 4:33pm
Saw Bobrisky's photos at the police station....It is looking like a guy now...Nigerian police have reset it's gender so fast.
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by itiswellandwell: 4:33pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by teelaw4life(m): 4:33pm
Speaking to LIB exclusively, Bobrisky revealed that serial entrepreneur Toyin Lawani was the one who called for his arrest stating that she accused him of stealing his customers.
Nawao bloggers keep confusing the innocent with their deficient and malnourished use of english.
34 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by coolestchris(m): 4:33pm
bobrisky for President 2019
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by priceaction: 4:33pm
He get lawyer
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by Princesteve7248: 4:34pm
Are you she or he? Asking bobrisky in jenifas voice
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by godfatherx: 4:34pm
Nigeria police and yeye matters na 5 & 6
4 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by BrutalJab: 4:34pm
Toyin Lawani awon ti bleachers association of Nigeria.
Afonj and bleaching creams sha
4 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by Airforce1(m): 4:34pm
Bottom power at work
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by dalaman: 4:35pm
Bobrisky's mother should come and carry her female son oo.
11 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by Mickop(m): 4:35pm
Lol... Wind don blow fowl yansh
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by Sunnycliff(m): 4:35pm
rooster and bull story.... You never talk why dem arrested you!
4 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by NoFavors: 4:35pm
Is this how low nairaland has become?
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by andymofia(m): 4:35pm
lol
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by emerged01(m): 4:35pm
sunnysunny69:Who tell u say Na ship dem use carry am go Abuja? Lol
8 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Speaks: "Toyin Lawani Arrested Me, Claimed I Stole Her Cream Customers" by BiggerPRICK1(m): 4:35pm
I love this guy courage
