Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! (6272 Views)

My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday / Soldiers Kill Monitor Lizard In Borno For Pepper Soup (Photos) / Big Monitor Lizard Caught By Soldiers, Prepared As Pepper Soup (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

I decided to travelled to my village yesterday purposely for hunting with my dad double barrel gun and this morning i caught this delicious meat.



Lalasticlala

Lalasticlala oya begin salivating. I know say you like bush meat but na eye you go take chop this one. 2 Likes





I does not even knows what natural resources is in daura sef



Even ogogoro is not founded in that pant of the country Dilute this one with hot peppersoup and raw ogogoro from otueke waterside, the backyard of the hero of democracy and the giver of education to the north and the almajiris....I does not even knows what natural resources is in daura sefEven ogogoro is not founded in that pant of the country 13 Likes 2 Shares

people eating this monitoring lizard can equally eat ordinary lizard...... 14 Likes 2 Shares

Guy I carry God beg you no come spread lizard pox for us o! 3 Likes

ur English killed it 3 Likes

benzene00:

ur English killed it but you understand him but you understand him 1 Like

loneatar:

but you understand him







I Haf Die.

RIP English I Haf Die.RIP English 11 Likes

Metrobaba:





Your English Killed Everything how Mr English how Mr English

Oga, Simple And Correct English:



"I Hope You Understood What He Said".



You Don Learn? 1 Like

loneatar:

how Mr English

Oga, Simple And Correct English:



"I Hope You Understood What He Said".



You Don Learn? Oga, Simple And Correct English:"I Hope You Understood What He Said".You Don Learn?

. What am i even saying self I could not finish reading. I believe he died of poison after eating Ewedu and Amala combine with Akpu and ofonigbo soup. Too much intake of 7 bottles of cold beer with isiewu. Also later in the evening he took Tiwo and also included kilishi which is disastrous.I need a new supplier... What am i even saying self

Can't fathom how people are able to eat reptiles!!! They look so creepy 3 Likes

Lalasticlala running to this thread like... 3 Likes

Jesu









Na this one give eve apple chop o.

I can already see my Goldberg washing this meat down.

Chai

Buhari must hear this

babythug:

Can't fathom how people are able to eat reptiles!!! They look so creepy

Na poverty! Dem go chop lizard and wall gecko sef Na poverty! Dem go chop lizard and wall gecko sef 2 Likes

Lol

I can only feed on things like this when I'm about to die of starvation, before then I'll continue to feed on alternatives. I can only feed on things like this when I'm about to die of starvation, before then I'll continue to feed on alternatives. 1 Like 1 Share

Oh God, abeg touch souls. Which kain people we dey mingle with for this nairaland and everybody dey form porshe. Abeg, who eat earthworm this morning? Pls stand up.

Monitor lizard news don dey overshadow snake news.

With the way Nigerians are eating any animal caught and killed, another epidemic is looming. Re: Ebola, monkey pox, snake pox etc... 1 Like

Banter1, make we do trade by barter..... You provide the monitor lizard, I provide the burukutu......



Deal?

OboOlora:



Na poverty! Dem go chop lizard and wall gecko sef This is myopic to be candid. This is myopic to be candid.

Cant imagine myself eating this thing.. 1 Like

monitoring lizard is bad

Thou shall not comment

Snakes have gone into hiding, monitor lizards are in Vogue now. 1 Like

if i show my colleagues for work here dem no go ever believe say ppl fit chop water dragon.......naija i hail ooooo

Lala right now.

Banter1:

I decided to travelled to my village yesterday purposely for hunting with my dad double barrel gun and this morning i caught this delicious meat.



Lalasticlala



Chop anything choppable Chop anything choppable