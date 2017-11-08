₦airaland Forum

Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by Banter1: 4:02pm
I decided to travelled to my village yesterday purposely for hunting with my dad double barrel gun and this morning i caught this delicious meat.

Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by Banter1: 4:06pm
Lalasticlala oya begin salivating. I know say you like bush meat but na eye you go take chop this one.

Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by WhiteSoup: 4:06pm
Dilute this one with hot peppersoup and raw ogogoro from otueke waterside, the backyard of the hero of democracy and the giver of education to the north and the almajiris....

I does not even knows what natural resources is in daura sef undecided

Even ogogoro is not founded in that pant of the country undecided

Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by BornAgainMay: 4:07pm
people eating this monitoring lizard can equally eat ordinary lizard......

Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by DanseMacabre(m): 4:10pm
Guy I carry God beg you no come spread lizard pox for us o! shocked

Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by benzene00: 4:13pm
ur English killed it

Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by loneatar: 4:40pm
benzene00:
ur English killed it
but you understand him

Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by Metrobaba(m): 4:52pm
loneatar:
but you understand him



I Haf Die.
RIP English

Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by loneatar: 4:54pm
Metrobaba:


Your English Killed Everything
how Mr English
Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by Metrobaba(m): 5:14pm
Oga, Simple And Correct English:

"I Hope You Understood What He Said".

You Don Learn?

Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by Metrobaba(m): 5:15pm
loneatar:
how Mr English

Oga, Simple And Correct English:

"I Hope You Understood What He Said".

You Don Learn?
Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by dennisworld1(m): 5:27pm
I could not finish reading. I believe he died of poison after eating Ewedu and Amala combine with Akpu and ofonigbo soup. Too much intake of 7 bottles of cold beer with isiewu. Also later in the evening he took Tiwo and also included kilishi which is disastrous.I need a new supplier.. grin. What am i even saying self
Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by babythug(f): 5:35pm
Can't fathom how people are able to eat reptiles!!! They look so creepy

Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by MisterLomantic: 7:09pm
Lalasticlala running to this thread like...

Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by cummando(m): 7:09pm
Jesu




Na this one give eve apple chop o.
I can already see my Goldberg washing this meat down.
Chai
Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by veacea: 7:10pm
Buhari must hear this

Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by OboOlora(f): 7:10pm
babythug:
Can't fathom how people are able to eat reptiles!!! They look so creepy
Na poverty! Dem go chop lizard and wall gecko sef

Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by dollyjoy(f): 7:11pm
Lol
Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by Supersuave2(m): 7:11pm
angry I can only feed on things like this when I'm about to die of starvation, before then I'll continue to feed on alternatives.

Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by SmartMugu: 7:12pm
Oh God, abeg touch souls. Which kain people we dey mingle with for this nairaland and everybody dey form porshe. Abeg, who eat earthworm this morning? Pls stand up.
Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by SHAKABOOM: 7:12pm
Monitor lizard news don dey overshadow snake news. smiley
Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by seyizma(m): 7:12pm
With the way Nigerians are eating any animal caught and killed, another epidemic is looming. Re: Ebola, monkey pox, snake pox etc... grin

Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by Lexusgs430: 7:12pm
Banter1, make we do trade by barter..... You provide the monitor lizard, I provide the burukutu......

Deal?
Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by dollyjoy(f): 7:12pm
OboOlora:

Na poverty! Dem go chop lizard and wall gecko sef
This is myopic to be candid.
Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by Uyi168(m): 7:14pm
Cant imagine myself eating this thing..

Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by timileyinolawuyi(m): 7:14pm
monitoring lizard is bad

Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by Infajay(m): 7:15pm
Thou shall not comment
Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by ntyce(m): 7:15pm
Snakes have gone into hiding, monitor lizards are in Vogue now.

Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by Esepayan(m): 7:16pm
if i show my colleagues for work here dem no go ever believe say ppl fit chop water dragon.......naija i hail ooooo
Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by tigonana: 7:17pm
Lala right now.

Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by free2ryhme: 7:18pm
Banter1:
I decided to travelled to my village yesterday purposely for hunting with my dad double barrel gun and this morning i caught this delicious meat.

Lalasticlala

Chop anything choppable
Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught This Morning By Me! by Malefactor: 7:20pm
SmartMugu:
Oh God, abeg touch souls. Which kain people we dey mingle with for this nairaland and everybody dey form porshe. Abeg, who eat earthworm this morning? Pls stand up.

Only you biko.

