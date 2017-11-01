Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos (9605 Views)

This was after the mother of the children was attacked by the criminal gang numbering about seven in August.



The Imo state commissioner of police who was elated for the success recorded - handed over the recused children to the mother in the presence of the grandparents of the children, through the command's Public Rations Officer, Andrew Enwerem...



Source; Imo state police command has handed over five year old Francis and two year old Chinaza to the legitimate mother,Abigail Uka. The babies were sold for N1.1m in Enugu state after they were stolen through the connection of a relative in Uzoagba in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo state.This was after the mother of the children was attacked by the criminal gang numbering about seven in August.The Imo state commissioner of police who was elated for the success recorded - handed over the recused children to the mother in the presence of the grandparents of the children, through the command's Public Rations Officer, Andrew Enwerem...Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/kids-sold-n1-1m-kidnappers-enugu-reunite-family-photos.html 2 Likes

Lala,plz do the need ful...thank God 1 Like

Thank God



Some people are wicked sha 2 Likes

thank GOD!!

IT WILL NEVER BE WELL WITH THE WICKED. 7 Likes

Thank God



All na hustel, na!!! 1 Like



Who will buy land? I don't even know what to sayWho will buy land? 1 Like

this is serious

TO GOD BE THE GLORY! !! 1 Like 1 Share

Where are the kidnappers and the buyers?? 1 Like

Evil people around





One room (face to face apartment), noise from religious centres, pot holes, open defeacation, open gutters and useless infrastructure would impede the search and rescue efforts.



crime rate with buhari tenure are like 5 n 6

All is well that ends well

Nigeria's wahala fit weak person.



Thank the gods the children have been returned safely.

Na wa o

Oluwa Seun o

Why are people surprised that they are selling kids for money? Have you all forgotten that these people are descendants of Judas Iscariot from the cursed tribe of Isreal?



Their ancestor sold Jesus for 30 pieces of Silver and they're simply following his footsteps.



Even those who engage in business are simply using such businesses as fronts for their crimes.



Ubah - Theft of petroleum products and subsidy fraud.



Coscharis - Money Laundering



Innocent Chukwuma (Innoson) - Tax fraud, forgery if import docs.



Orji Uzor Kalu - Fraud, Money Laundering, Theft



Arthur Eze - This despicable thief sold used helicopters without rotors at 9x the price of new ones while GEJ was in power.



These ones that kidnapped the kids probably want to use the money to marry one yam-legged flatheaded girl that walks like Spartacus. 4 Likes 1 Share

Nairlanders prayer works. This woman's story made front-page sometimes ago and we all prayed for her children's safety



Na wa o

Thank God and the police.

You'll smell pepper tonight, just wait, I'm coming for you. You'll smell pepper tonight, just wait, I'm coming for you. 1 Like

Shameless tribalist Shameless tribalist 2 Likes

Nawa

Glory be to God,kudos to Nigerian police.