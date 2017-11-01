₦airaland Forum

Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by dainformant(m): 7:42pm
Imo state police command has handed over five year old Francis and two year old Chinaza to the legitimate mother,Abigail Uka. The babies were sold for N1.1m in Enugu state after they were stolen through the connection of a relative in Uzoagba in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo state.

This was after the mother of the children was attacked by the criminal gang numbering about seven in August.

The Imo state commissioner of police who was elated for the success recorded - handed over the recused children to the mother in the presence of the grandparents of the children, through the command's Public Rations Officer, Andrew Enwerem...

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/kids-sold-n1-1m-kidnappers-enugu-reunite-family-photos.html

Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by makdcash(m): 7:43pm
Lala,plz do the need ful...thank God

Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by Airforce1(m): 7:44pm
Thank God

Some people are wicked sha

Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by GavelSlam: 7:48pm
shocked
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by uzoormah(m): 7:51pm
thank GOD!!
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by clevvermind(m): 7:52pm
IT WILL NEVER BE WELL WITH THE WICKED.

Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by T9ksy(m): 7:52pm
Airforce1:
Thank God

Some people are wicked sha





All na hustel, na!!!

Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by Feranmicharless: 8:09pm
I don't even know what to say sad
Who will buy land?

Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by newthon: 8:09pm
this is serious
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by modelmike7(m): 8:10pm
TO GOD BE THE GLORY! !!

Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 8:10pm
shocked shocked
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by ALAYORMII: 8:12pm
Where are the kidnappers and the buyers??

Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by Adaumunocha(f): 8:12pm
Evil people around
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by Keneking: 8:12pm
In SW the rest would have been history...too much people, traffic and hidden areas...from Okokomaiko to Alimosho to Ikorodu to Badagry...even the work of police would have been complicated. sad angry embarassed cry

One room (face to face apartment), noise from religious centres, pot holes, open defeacation, open gutters and useless infrastructure would impede the search and rescue efforts.

Ambode sef
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by austin2all: 8:13pm
crime rate with buhari tenure are like 5 n 6
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by emeijeh(m): 8:14pm
All is well that ends well
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by GenBuhari(m): 8:15pm
Nigeria's wahala fit weak person.

Thank the gods the children have been returned safely.
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by doffman: 8:15pm
Na wa o
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by dayleke(m): 8:17pm
Oluwa Seun o
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by miqos02(m): 8:17pm
makdcash:
Lala,plz do the need ful...thank God
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by Okoyiboz3: 8:18pm
Why are people surprised that they are selling kids for money? Have you all forgotten that these people are descendants of Judas Iscariot from the cursed tribe of Isreal?

Their ancestor sold Jesus for 30 pieces of Silver and they're simply following his footsteps.

Even those who engage in business are simply using such businesses as fronts for their crimes.

Ubah - Theft of petroleum products and subsidy fraud.

Coscharis - Money Laundering

Innocent Chukwuma (Innoson) - Tax fraud, forgery if import docs.

Orji Uzor Kalu - Fraud, Money Laundering, Theft

Arthur Eze - This despicable thief sold used helicopters without rotors at 9x the price of new ones while GEJ was in power.

These ones that kidnapped the kids probably want to use the money to marry one yam-legged flatheaded girl that walks like Spartacus.

Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by free2ryhme: 8:19pm
dainformant:
Imo state police command has handed over five year old Francis and two year old Chinaza to the legitimate mother,Abigail Uka. The babies were sold for N1.1m in Enugu state after they were stolen through the connection of a relative in Uzoagba in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo state.

This was after the mother of the children was attacked by the criminal gang numbering about seven in August.

The Imo state commissioner of police who was elated for the success recorded - handed over the recused children to the mother in the presence of the grandparents of the children, through the command's Public Rations Officer, Andrew Enwerem...

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/kids-sold-n1-1m-kidnappers-enugu-reunite-family-photos.html

Nairlanders prayer works. This woman's story made front-page sometimes ago and we all prayed for her children's safety

God answers prayers
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by Oyindidi(f): 8:20pm
Na wa o
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by buffalowings: 8:20pm
Keneking:
In SW the rest would have been history...too much people, traffic and hidden areas...from Okokomaiko to Alimosho to Ikorodu to Badagry...even the work of police would have been complicated. sad angry embarassed cry

One room (face to face apartment), noise from religious centres, pot holes, open defeacation, open gutters and useless infrastructure would impede the search and rescue efforts.

Ambode sef

Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by pawesome(m): 8:21pm
K
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by twilliamx: 8:22pm
Thank God and the police.
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by Okoyiboz3: 8:22pm
Keneking:
In SW the rest would have been history...too much people, traffic and hidden areas...from Okokomaiko to Alimosho to Ikorodu to Badagry...even the work of police would have been complicated. sad angry embarassed cry

One room (face to face apartment), noise from religious centres, pot holes, open defeacation, open gutters and useless infrastructure would impede the search and rescue efforts.

Ambode sef

You'll smell pepper tonight, just wait, I'm coming for you.

Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by vedaxcool(m): 8:23pm
Keneking:
In SW the rest would have been history...too much people, traffic and hidden areas...from Okokomaiko to Alimosho to Ikorodu to Badagry...even the work of police would have been complicated. sad angry embarassed cry

One room (face to face apartment), noise from religious centres, pot holes, open defeacation, open gutters and useless infrastructure would impede the search and rescue efforts.

Ambode sef


Shameless tribalist

Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by JusteenRivers: 8:27pm
Nawa
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by Adorable90(f): 8:29pm
Glory be to God,kudos to Nigerian police.
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos by GoroTango: 8:32pm
Its no surprise the region this crime was committed

