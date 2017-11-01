₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
Imo state police command has handed over five year old Francis and two year old Chinaza to the legitimate mother,Abigail Uka. The babies were sold for N1.1m in Enugu state after they were stolen through the connection of a relative in Uzoagba in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo state.
This was after the mother of the children was attacked by the criminal gang numbering about seven in August.
The Imo state commissioner of police who was elated for the success recorded - handed over the recused children to the mother in the presence of the grandparents of the children, through the command's Public Rations Officer, Andrew Enwerem...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/kids-sold-n1-1m-kidnappers-enugu-reunite-family-photos.html
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
Lala,plz do the need ful...thank God
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
Thank God
Some people are wicked sha
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
thank GOD!!
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
IT WILL NEVER BE WELL WITH THE WICKED.
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
Airforce1:
All na hustel, na!!!
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
I don't even know what to say
Who will buy land?
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
this is serious
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
TO GOD BE THE GLORY! !!
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
Where are the kidnappers and the buyers??
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
Evil people around
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
In SW the rest would have been history...too much people, traffic and hidden areas...from Okokomaiko to Alimosho to Ikorodu to Badagry...even the work of police would have been complicated.
One room (face to face apartment), noise from religious centres, pot holes, open defeacation, open gutters and useless infrastructure would impede the search and rescue efforts.
Ambode sef
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
crime rate with buhari tenure are like 5 n 6
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
All is well that ends well
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
Nigeria's wahala fit weak person.
Thank the gods the children have been returned safely.
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
Na wa o
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
Oluwa Seun o
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
makdcash:
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
Why are people surprised that they are selling kids for money? Have you all forgotten that these people are descendants of Judas Iscariot from the cursed tribe of Isreal?
Their ancestor sold Jesus for 30 pieces of Silver and they're simply following his footsteps.
Even those who engage in business are simply using such businesses as fronts for their crimes.
Ubah - Theft of petroleum products and subsidy fraud.
Coscharis - Money Laundering
Innocent Chukwuma (Innoson) - Tax fraud, forgery if import docs.
Orji Uzor Kalu - Fraud, Money Laundering, Theft
Arthur Eze - This despicable thief sold used helicopters without rotors at 9x the price of new ones while GEJ was in power.
These ones that kidnapped the kids probably want to use the money to marry one yam-legged flatheaded girl that walks like Spartacus.
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
dainformant:
Nairlanders prayer works. This woman's story made front-page sometimes ago and we all prayed for her children's safety
God answers prayers
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
Na wa o
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
Keneking:
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
K
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
Thank God and the police.
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
Keneking:
You'll smell pepper tonight, just wait, I'm coming for you.
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
Keneking:
Shameless tribalist
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
Nawa
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
Glory be to God,kudos to Nigerian police.
Re: Children Who Were Kidnapped And Sold N1.1million Reunite With Family. Photos
Its no surprise the region this crime was committed
