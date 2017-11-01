₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by dainformant(m): 8:27pm
A native doctor from Abia state, has bared his mind of forgiveness which he says he doesn't believe in. The hardcore traditionalist who is known for sharing pictures of his native practices on social media - said he doesn't mind if he's called the devil because he doesn't believe in forgiveness.
According to him, he pays bad with bad because he doesn't see the reason why someone who wants bad things to befall others - should be forgiven.
Below is how some of his Facebook followers reacted to his stand on forgiveness.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/i-pay-bad-bad-native-doctor-doesnt-believe-forgiveness-photos.html
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by dainformant(m): 8:28pm
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:32pm
This 1 na new millennium native doctor, him oracle fit dey chop shawarma, burger and supreme ice cream..
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by Cinkq: 8:33pm
This is just one of the many disadvantages of traditional religion, those practicing it rarely forgive.
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 8:34pm
Well, as some say, 'forgiveness is a sin.'
But how did we get here? Even shaman sef wan trend.
Bloggers, I bow for una hustle o wallahi.
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by Tolexander: 8:37pm
Cinkq:Same thing with the foreign religion practitioners, but different ways of seeking for revenge.
Why on earth would someone be going from the mountain to the valleys, praying for the enemies to die or against his/enemies!
What is the difference between the traditionalist seeking the death of an enemy from the god, and a christian praying for the death of his enemies?
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by maleekberry: 8:38pm
Ologun ika
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by Clerverly: 8:39pm
Ofe Nsala
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by Tolexander: 8:44pm
maleekberry:Igbo version of Fadeyi Oloro!
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by Metrobaba(m): 8:50pm
BeeBeeOoh:
I Just Weak For The Matter
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by BAILMONEY: 8:53pm
Tolexander:YOU MEAN YOUR ISLAMIC RELIGION
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 8:56pm
Lalasticlala if I see this post on FP , I will hold you responsible for the kidnap of Chibok gals
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by Cinkq: 8:58pm
Tolexander:true christians, i mean those who has the indwelling of holyspirit don't pray that their enemies should die, it's against the teachings of jesus christ who told his disciples to turn left cheek when slaped on the right. But there is nothing wrong if you ask God to kill the spirits or power the enemies are using against you, We do this a lot in my church.
I pray you don't have issues with someone who practices traditional religion, the mindset of most of them is what this one has come out to say. You offend them, they find means to destroy you.
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by EASY39(m): 9:01pm
Advance Baba Alawo.
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by Tolexander: 9:07pm
Cinkq:Some of the sincere traditionalists are also kindhearted and don't do bad.
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by Kunzu(m): 9:11pm
This world is just abnormal. Posting pictures on social media abt ur jazz. This one touch me oo
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by Cinkq: 9:15pm
Tolexander:I agree but majority of them are deadlier than HIV/AIDS.
Jesus remains the light of the world.
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:20pm
Metrobaba:e weak me finish
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by ChilledPill: 9:24pm
This man otomaokpo will be one in town, he will even have a laptop in his shrine If he can't get his victim picture in real life he will download it on facebook and send any type of sickness to the victim through whatsapp or twitter
Lai mohammed once said that masquerades will create more jobs maybe we'll soon flood the business as e dey hot
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:25pm
What business do i have with a juju man,run out of thread immediately.
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by chloride6: 9:49pm
Nobody else dey reason wetin I dey reason?
Why get the liver snap this pics?
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by CAPSLOCKED: 9:58pm
BeeBeeOoh:
HE'S DOING IT THE WRONG WAY.
WITH A SUIT, AN ALTER, AND A MICROPHONE LIKE A PROPER CONMAN, HE'D BE RAKING IN THOUSANDS OF NAIRA EVERY SUNDAY MORNING!
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by checkedout: 9:59pm
BeeBeeOoh:
E weak me pass you
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by Faz3: 10:04pm
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 10:05pm
God will soon reward you for being a native doctor and rewarder of bad for bad
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by Blackfyre: 10:05pm
And you never pay Nigerian government and the the lootocrats back?
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by favourmic(m): 10:06pm
osro ni yen
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by Flashh: 10:06pm
I no pity you at all.
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by johnstar(m): 10:06pm
Okija mann
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by menwongo(m): 10:06pm
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by kingdenny(m): 10:07pm
So native doctor dey on social media advertising their services. I wonder how many dey on Nairaland . Things have truly gone digital
|Re: Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) by clems88(m): 10:08pm
BeeBeeOoh:na coldstone ice cream
