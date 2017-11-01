Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Abia Native Doctor: I Don't Believe In Forgiveness, I Pay Bad With Bad (Photos) (12547 Views)

According to him, he pays bad with bad because he doesn't see the reason why someone who wants bad things to befall others - should be forgiven.



Below is how some of his Facebook followers reacted to his stand on forgiveness.



cc; lalasticlala

This 1 na new millennium native doctor, him oracle fit dey chop shawarma, burger and supreme ice cream.. 45 Likes 3 Shares

This is just one of the many disadvantages of traditional religion, those practicing it rarely forgive. 1 Like 1 Share

Well, as some say, 'forgiveness is a sin.'







But how did we get here? Even shaman sef wan trend.







Bloggers, I bow for una hustle o wallahi. 2 Likes 1 Share

Cinkq:

Same thing with the foreign religion practitioners, but different ways of seeking for revenge.



Why on earth would someone be going from the mountain to the valleys, praying for the enemies to die or against his/enemies!



Ologun ika 1 Like

Ofe Nsala

maleekberry:

Ologun ika Igbo version of Fadeyi Oloro! Igbo version of Fadeyi Oloro!

BeeBeeOoh:

This 1 na new millennium native doctor, him oracle fit dey chop shawarma, burger and supreme ice cream..

I Just Weak For The Matter I Just Weak For The Matter 4 Likes

Tolexander:

Lalasticlala if I see this post on FP , I will hold you responsible for the kidnap of Chibok gals

Tolexander:

I pray you don't have issues with someone who practices traditional religion, the mindset of most of them is what this one has come out to say. You offend them, they find means to destroy you. true christians, i mean those who has the indwelling of holyspirit don't pray that their enemies should die, it's against the teachings of jesus christ who told his disciples to turn left cheek when slaped on the right. But there is nothing wrong if you ask God to kill the spirits or power the enemies are using against you, We do this a lot in my church.I pray you don't have issues with someone who practices traditional religion, the mindset of most of them is what this one has come out to say. You offend them, they find means to destroy you. 6 Likes 3 Shares

Advance Baba Alawo.

Cinkq:

This world is just abnormal. Posting pictures on social media abt ur jazz. This one touch me oo

Tolexander:

Some of the sincere traditionalists are also kindhearted and don't do bad. I agree but majority of them are deadlier than HIV/AIDS.



Jesus remains the light of the world. I agree but majority of them are deadlier than HIV/AIDS.Jesus remains the light of the world. 9 Likes

Metrobaba:





I Just Weak For The Matter e weak me finish e weak me finish

If he can't get his victim picture in real life he will download it on facebook and send any type of sickness to the victim through whatsapp or twitter





Lai mohammed once said that masquerades will create more jobs maybe we'll soon flood the business as e dey hot This man otomaokpo will be one in town, he will even have a laptop in his shrineIf he can't get his victim picture in real life he will download it on facebook and send any type of sickness to the victim through whatsapp or twitterLai mohammed once said that masquerades will create more jobs maybe we'll soon flood the business as e dey hot 2 Likes





What business do i have with a juju man,run out of thread immediately. What business do i have with a juju man,run out of thread immediately.

Nobody else dey reason wetin I dey reason?



Why get the liver snap this pics? 1 Like

BeeBeeOoh:

This 1 na new millennium native doctor, him oracle fit dey chop shawarma, burger and supreme ice cream..





HE'S DOING IT THE WRONG WAY.



WITH A SUIT, AN ALTER, AND A MICROPHONE LIKE A PROPER CONMAN, HE'D BE RAKING IN THOUSANDS OF NAIRA EVERY SUNDAY MORNING! 5 Likes

BeeBeeOoh:

e weak me finish

E weak me pass you E weak me pass you 2 Likes 1 Share

God will soon reward you for being a native doctor and rewarder of bad for bad

And you never pay Nigerian government and the the lootocrats back?

osro ni yen

I no pity you at all. 3 Likes

Okija mann

So native doctor dey on social media advertising their services. I wonder how many dey on Nairaland . Things have truly gone digital