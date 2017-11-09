



This is coming 13 years after the university’s commencement of the medical programme.



The approval followed the final accreditation visit to the university by the MDCN on November 1, 2017, a statement by the Acting Registrar of the council, Dr. Tajudeen Sanusi, said.

The medical school which took off in 2005, has witnessed crises over the non-accreditation of its courses.



According to the statement, the situation changed two years ago with the provision of required facilities leading to the approval by the MDCN.



The council urged the university to proceed with the processes leading to the final MBBA examinations for its students.



It also directed that “You must notify council to send observers to the examinations at the appropriate time.”



In another development, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the interim accreditation of the Computer Science and Microbiology courses of the university.



Director of Accreditation of NUC, Dr. Noel B. Saliu, while conveying the commission’s updated review of the May/June 2017 accreditation results to the university in a letter, said the interim accreditation status was valid for two years after which the programmes would be revisited.





