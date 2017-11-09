₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,909,184 members, 3,901,469 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 November 2017 at 08:22 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / University Of Abuja Gets Approval To Graduate Medical Students (1076 Views)
How To Graduate With First Class In Any Tertiary Institution / 4 Ways To Graduate With Plenty Cash In The Bank / Why Are Medical Students Like This?? {pic} (1) (2) (3) (4)
|University Of Abuja Gets Approval To Graduate Medical Students by Realsman405(m): 3:49am
The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has given the University of Abuja approval to prepare its medical students for the final MBBS examinations.
This is coming 13 years after the university’s commencement of the medical programme.
The approval followed the final accreditation visit to the university by the MDCN on November 1, 2017, a statement by the Acting Registrar of the council, Dr. Tajudeen Sanusi, said.
The medical school which took off in 2005, has witnessed crises over the non-accreditation of its courses.
According to the statement, the situation changed two years ago with the provision of required facilities leading to the approval by the MDCN.
The council urged the university to proceed with the processes leading to the final MBBA examinations for its students.
It also directed that “You must notify council to send observers to the examinations at the appropriate time.”
In another development, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the interim accreditation of the Computer Science and Microbiology courses of the university.
Director of Accreditation of NUC, Dr. Noel B. Saliu, while conveying the commission’s updated review of the May/June 2017 accreditation results to the university in a letter, said the interim accreditation status was valid for two years after which the programmes would be revisited.
www.dailytrust.com.ng/13-years-after-uniabuja-gets-approval-to-graduate-medical-students.html
|Re: University Of Abuja Gets Approval To Graduate Medical Students by Omonoba1: 5:56am
Hmmm! It's been long overdue
|Re: University Of Abuja Gets Approval To Graduate Medical Students by yoosga: 8:02am
What a waste
|Re: University Of Abuja Gets Approval To Graduate Medical Students by Omooba224: 8:02am
It shows the degree of retrograde in the Nigerian educational system. How on earth will an accreditation take over a decade?. The system really needs to be revamped. I think what is being experienced in Kaduna state recently manifests the height of rot in the system. We can never meet the global standard if we keep on treading in this path..
|Re: University Of Abuja Gets Approval To Graduate Medical Students by designVATExcel: 8:03am
This institution doesn't merit this approval.
If I were the Minister of Education many programs will scrapped from universities.
University of Abuja has NO BUSINESS offering medicine.
They should just graduate or transfer the current enrollees and end the program.
This country is just messed up. Institutions offering programs they lack the technical capacity for. Why wouldn't we have uneducated graduates
2 Likes
|Re: University Of Abuja Gets Approval To Graduate Medical Students by Sunnycliff(m): 8:03am
Mehn, the pioneer graduates don finish residency self though without certificate.
|Re: University Of Abuja Gets Approval To Graduate Medical Students by BTT(m): 8:03am
Our processes are as archaic as our leadership.
1 Like
|Re: University Of Abuja Gets Approval To Graduate Medical Students by deepwater(f): 8:03am
Kai
I know of a friend affected by this nonsense.
He practically left UNiAbuja a medical student pleading to be admitted into department of microbiology in Ife.
Ife in their usual behavior ignored him.
How them wan take write exam now.
After how many years of compulsory floating, please do not push in more quacks into the system bikonu
|Re: University Of Abuja Gets Approval To Graduate Medical Students by gaxe(m): 8:03am
Nice development !?
|Re: University Of Abuja Gets Approval To Graduate Medical Students by Spaxon(f): 8:04am
It's a nice development
|Re: University Of Abuja Gets Approval To Graduate Medical Students by donklef(m): 8:05am
Of what use will it be now,after someone has spent five years out of university. Nigeria na wha
|Re: University Of Abuja Gets Approval To Graduate Medical Students by Amebo1(m): 8:07am
Chai! A lot of time has been wasted but goodnews for the medical students at the University. Even me that got admitted to UNN in 2008 graduated as a doctor in 2014. I'm through with my internship and NYSC, about to start my residency now.
Imagine someone who got admitted 2005 and is just about to write final year exam. It's well
|Re: University Of Abuja Gets Approval To Graduate Medical Students by niceprof: 8:07am
What of Accounting dept
|Re: University Of Abuja Gets Approval To Graduate Medical Students by sunshineV(m): 8:11am
Uniabuja na secondary school walahi
1 Like
|Re: University Of Abuja Gets Approval To Graduate Medical Students by yomalex(m): 8:19am
wow
(0) (Reply)
Any Lion/lioness 8) / School is free in Finland / Good News For Those Who Scored Below 200 In 2008 Ume.
Viewing this topic: sKeetz(m), Handsome777(m), ziggyzee, yomalex(m), Lexxyyla(m), mdpeace(m), Danniyounge(m), eezeribe(m), ybn, salvo583, patwilly(m), AuthoritySpeaks(m), freshwaters, itsIYKE(m), zekepio(m), Zuru1, adebisiseun2(m), mannatech, zerozeroseven(m) and 48 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12