₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,243 members, 4,127,901 topics. Date: Sunday, 11 March 2018 at 10:11 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB (3888 Views)
Nigeria Has Highest Number Of Extremely Poor People In The World / Yusuf Buhari’s Condition Is Now Stable - Guild Of Medical Directors / Number Of Dead Men Appointed By Buhari Increases To 5 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by nwabobo: 9:15am
With more universities opening across the country in the last decade, the number of students gaining admissions into specialised and competitive degree courses has steadily grown.
But when it comes to Medicine, four states have dominated admission trends for at least five years, consistently trouncing the other 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
The states are Imo, Anambra, Delta and Enugu.
Between 2011 and 2015, these states had more students gaining admission to study Medicine than any other state, data from the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) show.
In the five years, the four states — except Anambra — remained in the top five, an analysis of the data by PREMIUM TIMES has shown. Anambra took second position for four years, before dropping to sixth position in 2015.
Only two other states managed to break into the top five briefly. Osun took fifth position twice and fourth position once; while Edo took third position once, and fifth position once.
The data, covering 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015, are for students admitted through test-based examinations conducted by JAMB.
JAMB’s admission process is guided by merit, university catchment area and grants advantage to educationally-less developed states.
The JAMB data were verified and validated by the National Bureau of Statistics, the bureau said.
Together, they provide an important glimpse into how the nation’s 36 states and Abuja compete when benchmarked by university admissions into various academic disciplines each year.
PREMIUM TIMES analysis is focused on three of the most competitive courses: Medicine, Engineering and Law.
In follow-up reports, this newspaper will evaluate the trend in Engineering and Law.
For Medicine, while Imo had 1,940 students admitted into various universities in 2011, Anambra followed with 1,536 and Enugu was third with 1,280. Delta came fourth with 1,137 and Abia was fifth with 931 students.
In 2012, the four states again made the top five. Imo emerged first with 1,841 students, Anambra followed with 1,473 and Delta came third, while 1,305, Enugu came fourth with 1,247.
That year, Osun placed fifth with 958 students admitted into Medicine.
Imo continued its leadership of the chart in 2013 with 2,395 students admitted to study Medicine, while Anambra again followed with 1,645 and Delta came third with 1,618. Enugu came fourth with 1,422. Fifth position was snatched by Edo with 1,256 students.
In 2014, Imo had 1,588 students, Anambra followed with 1,511; Delta came third with 1,170, Enugu came fourth with 1,161.
Osun reclaimed the fifth position with 1,146.
In 2015, positions changed significantly, with Delta jumping to first position with 1814 students.
Imo dropped to second with 1,727, while Edo came third with 1,510. Osun was fourth with 1,447 and Enugu, with 1,390, took fifth.
For the first time in five years, Anambra slumped to sixth position.
Hassan Soweto, who coordinates a civil rights group, Education Rights Campaign, said the admission pattern reflects the funding of education in the country.
Mr. Soweto assessed the states doing better as “one-eyed kings in the land of the blind”, saying even they have poor funding for education.
“It means that some states are doing a bit better while some are doing poorly in the midst of crisis because it does not mean the sector is well funded,” he said.
At the lowest rung of the admission table are FCT, Yobe, Zamfara and Jigawa.
FCT had the least in the five years with only 24 students admitted into Medicine in 2011.
It had 20 students in 2012, 46 students in 2013, 38 students in 2014 and 40 students in 2015.
Six other states also had a poor record of students who got admission to study Medicine.
In 2011, Yobe had 64 students, followed by Zamfara with 68 students. Jigawa had 74 while Taraba had 82 students.
Similarly in 2012, Yobe had 36 students that studied Medicine, followed by Bauchi with 48 students, Adamawa with 56 students and Zamfara had 69 students.
In 2013, Zamfara had 117 students who got admitted to study Medicine, followed by Adamawa with 121 students. Yobe had 124 students while Taraba had 128 students.
In 2014, Zamfara had 49 students who got admission to study medicine. Zamfara had 49 students, Kebbi had 78, Nassarawa had 106 and Taraba had108 students.
Also in 2015, Zamfara had 54 students who got admission to study medicine , kebbi had 95 students, sokoto had 105 and Jigawa had 111 students.
Mr. Soweto said the resources provided for states that are educationally disadvantaged in the northern states especially are not used for what they are provided for.
According to him, the pattern reflects the decline in funding in the northern state, decayed facilities in schools in the far north and quality of teachers in schools.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/261340-exclusive-jamb-report-reveals-four-nigerian-states-leading-medical-education-five-years.html
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by nwabobo: 9:19am
There must be something this Igbo people are doing right. The more you suppress them, the more they grow and develop.
If you leave them unchecked, we may just wake up one day to find they've taken over the country.
What would have happened if they didn't fight a war or if Biafra was allowed to go?
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by Ikwokrikwo: 9:25am
Patiently waiting for Yoruba Muslims. .......
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by vanunu: 9:28am
These ipob people.
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by mrvitalis(m): 9:37am
IMO state is the most educated state in Nigeria there is no debate on that
Igbos are the most educated tribe followed by the old bendel state and then the yourubas
Anyone who thinks otherwise is just lying to himself
20 Likes
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by Jokerman(m): 9:38am
How can a landlocked red muded people be beating us that are sophisticated even at Medicine??
As a Yoruba moozlim I have to join hands with my other moozlims to chase this people out of Ibadan before they take over it like they are doing in lasgidi...
Allah akbar
8 Likes
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by nwabobo: 9:40am
nwabobo:
All indices from the education sector point to the fact that Obiano is destroying Anambra's education sector
cc: globemoney, nonsowow, Anambra1stson.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by nwabobo: 9:44am
Lalasticlala, this thread deserves a seat on the high table.
2 Likes
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by nwabobo: 9:44am
mrvitalis:
Old Bendel is the Delta area and in Delta it's the Igbo area ie Anioma.
1 Like
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by Sabadon(m): 9:50am
Delta......
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by Riversides2003(m): 9:51am
Producing without corresponding job opportunities, that is why developed countries pick them up and give them better opportunities. Like someone once said that the rate at which Nigerian doctors leave to seek greener pastures abroad, by 2022 we might be left with small doctor and doctor Sid.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by Osasnidas(m): 9:51am
Wow
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by prince3009(m): 9:51am
It is a lie! How come head extracting states are not included? After all, the skulls are mined for the brain to be studied! I don't believe this list! This is tribalism!!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by kingsaif(m): 9:51am
Jokerman:
you are doin yourself
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by Martinscov(m): 9:52am
what abkit river state ke
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by kingsaif(m): 9:52am
Jokerman:
you are doin yourself, try buy sense even if na second hand
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by oka4ugoo: 9:52am
We are the envy of the competition...
We keep soaring, they keep hating
Igbo Amaka.
1 Like
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by jerryunit48: 9:52am
Wow
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by noxy1962(m): 9:52am
Okoroawusa is working
1 Like
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by nonye6194(m): 9:52am
Hoping to see similar statistics for Engineering
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by oyetunder(m): 9:53am
When are we going to stop talking along tribal lines? Even those who share the same villages with Presidents, richest Nigerians and most educated individuals had not benefited one kobo! Nobody decides where God created him or her. We have no say about the continent, country, tribe or family where we found ourselves at all. Only mentally shallow humans are racists and tribalists. I have look at the skins of humans, I am yet to see a single WHITE or BLACK human. This show that humans cannot even properly identify their own colours
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by influenz: 9:53am
I am an Igbo.
1 Like
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by BeijinDossier: 9:54am
This is an IPOB manufactured list. @deomelllo aka ekoile
1 Like
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by kenechi072: 9:54am
Honestly Imo people are too educated and classy. Even the ones that didn't proceed to university are very enlightened. I really like them. They are quite different. Generally Igbos strive for the best. God bless all Igbos all around the world
1 Like
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by Thetruthsayer10: 9:54am
mrvitalis:are u going by this thread alone or do u have any other stats
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by Chukazu: 9:54am
The same way South West leads in Law admission.
I think the battle line would be on Engineering...who ever controls it should be said to be in lead of the "science students" drama (not Olamide's own)
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by Etogist: 9:55am
Without Igbos Nigeria is nothing.
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by BrutalJab: 9:56am
Igbo Amaka
Where are the Skull Miners,poo-slinging, Scratched faced, cowardly brown roofers of the Affonja kingdom?
2 Likes
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by nwabobo: 9:56am
Martinscov:
Let's wait until we get the data on pipeline vandalism technology.
1 Like
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by Qrisful: 9:56am
Let the Hausa/Fulani keep running after cows and killing innocent women and children in the name of calling us infidel, soon, i mean soon, education will totally depart from them and it will take them 100 years to caught up, if ever they will, the East will always lead because we have seen Nigeria as a pot of soup which everybody is fighting for, and soon it will over.
2 Likes
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by OnyeMmeri: 9:56am
But of course, it had to be those states.
|Re: These 4 States Produce Highest Number Of Medical Students - JAMB by julimax(m): 9:56am
When will the North win in anything other than elections
-------------------------------------------------
When we see Nigerians celebrated around the world for diff reasons, they are either from the East, west or South
First legislature elected in Italy, England.
Doctors in the US, UK winning awards.
Best students in foreign universities
Even in sports
Well, at least the north's got the richest man in Africa though
1 Like
Japan/world Bank Graduate Scholarships / Happy New Year 2 All Igbo's All Over The World / VNTI REPORTS: Nigerian University News Updates
Viewing this topic: BIBILARY(m), ikomB8, omosuper(m), julimax(m), mostHandsome01, C4cejay1, Edwin984(m), Mekanus(m), Chicolee(f), oyekan1997(m), Ucheosefoh(m), popes001, yashau(m), Nathseun(m), nuelzy, nedum4040, Faruki, oyatake200, donvicky2007, ZKOSOSO(m), hidybenz, emprorbolaji(m), ayyumud(m), sixtuso(m), dulux07(m), Viqtour(m), gloxi, thecall, Coolman1, krak101(m), ashjay001(m), PossibleUN(m), mountlarry, Blacklaurel, Akeem1759(m), jejet1, oka4ugoo, chykdavic(m), fogho198, sddiamond, IME1, BeijinDossier, bobosydney, Bede2u(m), Mutab4u(m), LoadedGee, jaylawrence, Bobby4090, Macnnoli4(m), SenselessIdiot, goldenchris, stallionsinn, empress101(f), Leopantro, oyb(m), loveth360(f), Keziehenry(m), tunesky2303(m), engrchykae(m), dannyville2(m), chidiadivictor(m), shawnpepe(f), ghostmist, bercarray(m), leochuks1990(m), lafuria1(m), Whizzcute(m), Donald3d(m), ibadanfinest(m), princetigris(m), calebfm(m), JohnJohn001, Doerstech(m), Theflint1(m), Qrisful, OGAMINISTER, omoiyaadisa, Okeydioha(m), chloride6, eliyke(m), sirfemoz(m), Joysmart(f), Tegasmoney(m), needy, whogatti, ONE2ONE1, ufotty2001, dmitroika(m), predear(m), njelrapheal, kingmubarak15(m), swizzdre(m), Criis(m), Firstpage, Meritbaba(m), nzeBiddle(m), desquad, zan1999, frankman365(m), kixzy(m), AdaFonju, playcharles(m), breadtom, popsy2(m), Henitan24(f), Anitoya(f), surrogatesng, nuland(m), momodub, veil, Colb461, AmyGod, omobs(m), Amirullaha(m), joechime(m), Kelvin1971(m), DexxyAlebs(m), wawwZee(m), StCruz247, mrphysics(m), frenzydilz(m), Alexiz031(m), johnbosco97(m), realking(m), berryprety(f), sonogo(m), vingeophysicist(m), myners007, Jimmywale44(m) and 214 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15