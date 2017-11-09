₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by NaijaCelebrity: 9:38am
Bobrisky's security guard Jacob has spoken about his boss' arrest for the first time. Jacob who often features in the cross dresser;s videos reluctantly said in an interview with Aunty Bukky off camera
“I was not around when the police came to the house to arrest my Oga. I went to buy coke and groundnut. One of our neighbours told me they beat him up and threw him over the gate because I locked it before I left! My Oga asked me not to talk anymore please leave me alone!”
watch video
https://www.instagram.com/p/BbPk5l9DlLr/
http://news.nollyzone.com/police-threw-oga-gate-locked-bobriskys-gateman-jacob-speaks/
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by sexybbstar(f): 9:44am
Eyah, I feel for him sha.
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by tolugar: 9:46am
His oga abi his madam
Or ogamadam
Am so confused
61 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by Nne5(f): 9:48am
lol
Bob risky don turn paper wey they go dey throw anyhow?
Bob risky odikwa risky!
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by clevvermind(m): 10:09am
IN HIS NEXT LIFE IF THERE IS AT ALL, HE WILL SEE GAYS AND BEGIN TO RUN. MAD gay.
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by teresafaith(f): 10:22am
The agbaya bukky is very stupid!! Cornering the guy like that
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by Lincoln275(m): 11:24am
nawa ooo
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by FTrebirth(m): 11:24am
is it "oga" now?
i thought it was supposed to be "madam"?
fooking fagg0t!
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by Jung: 11:25am
Lol
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by Abbeyme: 11:25am
Sheman
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by rabonni(m): 11:25am
Sorry not your oga,
Your oga-madam
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by Osasnidas(m): 11:25am
You mean your ogamadam or madamoga... ? E don bleach e body weight too ?
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by bumi10: 11:25am
u mean ur madam?
Cuz Bobrisky is a woman as far as am concerned
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by ImpressionsNG: 11:25am
I thought the Police Commissioner and Police Spokesperson denied that the police arrested Bobrisky? It tells us the kind of country we live in, if any rogue group of the police can arrest you just to settle personal scores. May God protect us from such.
- - -
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by BEENUEL: 11:25am
JACOB......TOP MOST POPULAR GATE MAN IN NIGERIA
7 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by ruggedtimi(m): 11:26am
abeg if Jacob na ur brother go carry am
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by Boyooosa(m): 11:26am
Hmmm?
Dat gay boy that died in Kenya abi na Ghana reminded social media about this gay boy, and this has led him to trouble now.
I pray he doesn't go to jail for this sha, may be s/he can learn.
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by Stanleyumo: 11:26am
See lie... Shey Oga na football. Them just going am pass gate
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by 2shure: 11:26am
can u explain more how he was thrown.
do u mean like the way we throw away empty la casera bottles.
is he so light.
heya.
how and where did he land
on concrete cement
or sand
or inside coti van
abegi
3 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by Seequadry(m): 11:26am
Ur madam don turn tissue paper... Ur ancestors need to be flogged
3 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by tballeyy(m): 11:26am
Bobrisky na man or woman somebody should tell
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by seyoops4u: 11:27am
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by amliftedhigher: 11:27am
They should kill him
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by BUHARIjubrin: 11:28am
Yoropigs and weird acts
Gays, lesbians, transgenders.. ...
Yoropigs are hell candidates
4 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by tintingz(m): 11:28am
Jacuuuuurb! What do you have to say to my haters?
Make una leave my oga alone!
The popular gateman, I haven't seen top celebrities making their gateman popular.
2 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by ginggerxy: 11:28am
sexybbstar:him abi her?
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by praiseneofingz(m): 11:28am
bobby Chao!
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by HugeDan(m): 11:28am
How d police come take enter d house
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by ZorGBUooeh: 11:29am
tolugar:Hahahahaha! You no well..I hope say im G string abi boxers no tear in the process.
2 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It by Amberon11: 11:29am
hahhahah
meanwhile bobrisky is not oga. he is ogamadam.
