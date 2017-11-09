Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bobrisky's Gateman: Police Beat & Threw My Oga Over The Gate Because I Locked It (7221 Views)

“I was not around when the police came to the house to arrest my Oga. I went to buy coke and groundnut. One of our neighbours told me they beat him up and threw him over the gate because I locked it before I left! My Oga asked me not to talk anymore please leave me alone!”







watch video

https://www.instagram.com/p/BbPk5l9DlLr/





http://news.nollyzone.com/police-threw-oga-gate-locked-bobriskys-gateman-jacob-speaks/ Bobrisky's security guard Jacob has spoken about his boss' arrest for the first time. Jacob who often features in the cross dresser;s videos reluctantly said in an interview with Aunty Bukky off camerawatch video

Eyah, I feel for him sha. 1 Like

His oga abi his madam



Or ogamadam



Am so confused 61 Likes 1 Share





Bob risky don turn paper wey they go dey throw anyhow?



Bob risky odikwa risky! lolBob risky don turn paper wey they go dey throw anyhow?Bob risky odikwa risky! 1 Like

IN HIS NEXT LIFE IF THERE IS AT ALL, HE WILL SEE GAYS AND BEGIN TO RUN. MAD gay. 1 Like

The agbaya bukky is very stupid!! Cornering the guy like that

nawa ooo





i thought it was supposed to be "madam"?



fooking fagg0t! is it "oga" now?i thought it was supposed to be "madam"?fooking fagg0t! 1 Like

Lol

Sheman

Sorry not your oga,





Your oga-madam 1 Like

You mean your ogamadam or madamoga... ? E don bleach e body weight too ?

u mean ur madam?





Cuz Bobrisky is a woman as far as am concerned





- - -

I thought the Police Commissioner and Police Spokesperson denied that the police arrested Bobrisky? It tells us the kind of country we live in, if any rogue group of the police can arrest you just to settle personal scores. May God protect us from such.

JACOB......TOP MOST POPULAR GATE MAN IN NIGERIA 7 Likes

abeg if Jacob na ur brother go carry am

Hmmm?

Dat gay boy that died in Kenya abi na Ghana reminded social media about this gay boy, and this has led him to trouble now.

I pray he doesn't go to jail for this sha, may be s/he can learn.

See lie... Shey Oga na football. Them just going am pass gate

can u explain more how he was thrown.

do u mean like the way we throw away empty la casera bottles.

is he so light.

heya.

how and where did he land

on concrete cement

or sand

or inside coti van

abegi 3 Likes

Ur madam don turn tissue paper... Ur ancestors need to be flogged 3 Likes

Bobrisky na man or woman somebody should tell





They should kill him

Yoropigs and weird acts



Gays, lesbians, transgenders.. ...



Yoropigs are hell candidates 4 Likes

Jacuuuuurb! What do you have to say to my haters?

Make una leave my oga alone!



The popular gateman, I haven't seen top celebrities making their gateman popular. 2 Likes

sexybbstar:

Eyah, I feel for him sha. him abi her? him abi her?

bobby Chao!

How d police come take enter d house

tolugar:

His oga abi his madam



Or ogamadam



Am so confused Hahahahaha! You no well..I hope say im G string abi boxers no tear in the process. Hahahahaha! You no well..I hope say im G string abi boxers no tear in the process. 2 Likes