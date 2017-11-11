Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants (4401 Views)

Have you checked your mails, Ecobank Aptitude test invitation has started rolling in.



Test Date is 11th November, 2017.(This saturday)



Please check your inbox/spam/junk folder for the copy of the test invitation having your log in details.



They are testing in Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Enugu, Ibadan and Kaduna.



Their customer care to me I can change my test schedule (i.e test location) on their portal.





I don get my own ohhh!!



I just received my test invitation!! this dragnet sef ehn....





Please anyone with Past questions?



Lalasticlala please help move To front page abeg.





Jung:

Mehn the guy above me talk true oh!!!



I just received my test invitation!! this dragnet sef ehn....





Please anyone with Past questions?



Lalasticlala please help move To front page abeg.





Ecobank here we come!!!!

U sure. Mine never show.

Are you pple wyning us... I never see anything





make una go check una junk mail ooo



Vizzim:

U sure. Mine never show.

Test invite just rolled in. Lagos peeps anyone with me? Dragnet Sample questions pls

pls oo, who has dragnet past question pls

I got the invite too.

but i live in Lagos but they put my venue in PH..

Trying to change the location to lagos from the dragnet site, but it isnt working

wholexy009:



I HV gotten mine,please any past questions, the last aptitude test dragnet held for kpmg was terrible...

Received mine via text message which contains username, password and link to write the test..

donbee:

Received mine via text message which contains username, password and link to write the test..

same here.

Nkulobecky:

I HV gotten mine,please any past questions, the last aptitude test dragnet held for kpmg was terrible... Your head dey der...

Just gotten mine too. Plz we need past questions.

Pls who has any idea on how to get to JKK Annex ( At Ikorodu rd.)

From Ajah?

I got mine as a text message. You will be directed to the dragnet site to upload your 450px by 450px picture, you either reject or accept the invitation. If you accept the invitation, you would have to download the page as pdf and print out. My centre is Abuja, who is with me? And biko help me with dragnet past questions ooo

preshdiva:

Pls is dis same as dat of e-recruiters?

mavinjay1:

Just gotten mine too. Plz we need past questions.

Pls who has any idea on how to get to JKK Annex ( At Ikorodu rd.)

From Ajah? .....same here

I also saw the mail anyone with dragnet past question?

Pls who has Dragnet past question... Help pls

My email is adewalep4@gmail.com

Please anyone with dragnet past questions should help.i don dey bang their test since. Please kindly send to danielosuntoyinbo@yahoo.com if you have. Thanks

Nkulobecky:

.....same here

Same here o..I stay at ajah,HV forgotten d route Pls can u chat me up on whatsapp 08157447855 so dat we can link up Pls can u chat me up on whatsapp 08157447855 so dat we can link up



Download at

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pumpc2iorjkcmrk/AAC62QuhERN1zwGLXE3shNCMa?dl=0

hiroz:

I got the invite too.

but i live in Lagos but they put my venue in PH..

Trying to change the location to lagos from the dragnet site, but it isnt working I'm in the same shoes, Do you think it would right to go to the venue for Lagos even though your venue is in port harcourt..It's not allowing me change the schedule details on the portal I'm in the same shoes, Do you think it would right to go to the venue for Lagos even though your venue is in port harcourt..It's not allowing me change the schedule details on the portal

mavinjay1:



Plz how did u edit ur passport to 450 by 450Px picture??

preshdiva:

I got mine as a text message. You will be directed to the dragnet site to upload your 450px by 450px picture, you either reject or accept the invitation. If you accept the invitation, you would have to download the page as pdf and print out. My centre is Abuja, who is with me? And biko help me with dragnet past questions ooo I'm with you

mavinjay1:

kcee07:

Test invite just rolled in. Lagos peeps anyone with me? Dragnet Sample questions pls Where's ur venue? Where's ur venue?