₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,909,544 members, 3,902,619 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 November 2017 at 05:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants (4401 Views)
Why Is Npower 2017 List Of Successful Applicants Still Not Out? / Npower Successful Applicants In Lagos / Shortlist of Names of BOI YES Programme Successful Applicants 2016-Round 2 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by wholexy009(m): 10:30am
Dear People,
Have you checked your mails, Ecobank Aptitude test invitation has started rolling in.
Test Date is 11th November, 2017.(This saturday)
Please check your inbox/spam/junk folder for the copy of the test invitation having your log in details.
They are testing in Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Enugu, Ibadan and Kaduna.
Their customer care to me I can change my test schedule (i.e test location) on their portal.
I don get my own ohhh!!
Wish you the very best.
3 Likes
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by Jung: 10:39am
Mehn the guy above me talk true oh!!!
I just received my test invitation!! this dragnet sef ehn....
Please anyone with Past questions?
Lalasticlala please help move To front page abeg.
Ecobank here we come!!!!
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by Yorubabhoy: 11:11am
Jung:
I never receive ooo! If you never receive Abeg signify
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by Vizzim: 11:14am
U sure. Mine never show.
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by Leks25: 11:21am
Are you pple wyning us... I never see anything
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by free2ryhme: 11:40am
make una go check una junk mail ooo
awon prospective bank employees
1 Like
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by wholexy009(m): 11:42am
Vizzim:
Check your spam mail, my own don show ohh
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by kcee07: 11:47am
Test invite just rolled in. Lagos peeps anyone with me? Dragnet Sample questions pls
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by horlumightyy(m): 11:58am
pls oo, who has dragnet past question pls
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by hiroz(m): 12:05pm
I got the invite too.
but i live in Lagos but they put my venue in PH..
Trying to change the location to lagos from the dragnet site, but it isnt working
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by Vizzim: 12:37pm
wholexy009:Me never see anything. Hopefully it will come.
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by Nkulobecky: 12:38pm
I HV gotten mine,please any past questions, the last aptitude test dragnet held for kpmg was terrible...
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by donbee(m): 12:47pm
Received mine via text message which contains username, password and link to write the test..
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by Ekob(m): 12:56pm
donbee:
same here.
try n login n get d venue for your test
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by chiscodedon(m): 1:15pm
Nkulobecky:Your head dey der...
Very tough, to compound it no use of calculator
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by mavinjay1: 1:18pm
Just gotten mine too. Plz we need past questions.
Pls who has any idea on how to get to JKK Annex ( At Ikorodu rd.)
From Ajah?
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by preshdiva(f): 1:18pm
I got mine as a text message. You will be directed to the dragnet site to upload your 450px by 450px picture, you either reject or accept the invitation. If you accept the invitation, you would have to download the page as pdf and print out. My centre is Abuja, who is with me? And biko help me with dragnet past questions ooo
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by mavinjay1: 1:19pm
preshdiva:Plz how did u edit ur passport to 450 by 450Px picture??
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by Ikocyztem: 1:26pm
Pls is dis same as dat of e-recruiters?
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by Nkulobecky: 1:32pm
mavinjay1:.....same here
Same here o..I stay at ajah,HV forgotten d route
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by torres2: 1:33pm
I also saw the mail anyone with dragnet past question?
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by Welcomme: 1:35pm
Pls who has Dragnet past question... Help pls
My email is adewalep4@gmail.com
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by danielpuff(m): 1:35pm
Please anyone with dragnet past questions should help.i don dey bang their test since. Please kindly send to danielosuntoyinbo@yahoo.com if you have. Thanks
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by mavinjay1: 1:38pm
Nkulobecky:Pls can u chat me up on whatsapp 08157447855 so dat we can link up
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by mavinjay1: 1:38pm
For DRAGNET P/Questions.
Download at
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pumpc2iorjkcmrk/AAC62QuhERN1zwGLXE3shNCMa?dl=0
Thank me later
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by Chidinma94: 2:12pm
hiroz:I'm in the same shoes, Do you think it would right to go to the venue for Lagos even though your venue is in port harcourt..It's not allowing me change the schedule details on the portal
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by preshdiva(f): 2:14pm
mavinjay1:
Visit http://www.picresize.com/ and change the length and width pixels to 450 each.
1 Like
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by Qhazel: 2:15pm
I'm with you
preshdiva:
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by Ekob(m): 2:35pm
mavinjay1:go to www. converthubdotcom
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by Lyand94: 2:50pm
kcee07:Where's ur venue?
|Re: Ecobank Has Started Inviting Successful Applicants by Vizzim: 2:54pm
My invite just show now. Anybody scheduled for HUNTSVILLE Technology at Lasu Anthony Lagos
New Nation Interview Deceit / Nigeria Airforce Direct Short Service Course Aspirants ( DSSC) 2015/2016 / Celtel Magic!
Viewing this topic: BoosBae(f), dapzyadix(m), Jonah507(m), olayinka63, bamto(m), mosthigh33(f), sheddy411(m), Onyeloni, vhickky(f), umasucre(f), certifiedking(m), Usguy(m), chukwuma0000(m), rhodu, Vallyleroy(m), pek(m), Aggreychuks, NGUO, Rexomania1111(m), Sozzy(f), Tunjasko(m), mauricej99, Anthos(m), oluwaniyi66(m), jvera(f), 7Alexander(m), dotun4luv(m), idris4eva(m) and 30 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13