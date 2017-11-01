₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by queensera(f): 11:14am
In a recent interview with Tvc, Nigerian Veteran Rapper "Eedris Abdulkarim" Blast bobrisky for being a gay.
"one thing i will say is that allah says that if you are a man and you get hmm by a man. On the day of Judgement expect fires coming from your mouth to that stupid place wey dem dey choke you. Is as simple as that. Bobrisky is just trying to be an American, this is Nigeria, And don't get it twisted there is a lot of rich people that are into it". He says
Watch The Interview Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=urcGcNuWklQ
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by Sharplakezy(m): 11:18am
if God actually judge us all respective of our doings, we are all going to hell. we all sins differently.
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by Donshemzy1234: 11:22am
Judge not, so you won't be judged
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by BruncleZuma: 11:49am
Bobrisky right now...
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by Nbote(m): 11:50am
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by madridguy(m): 11:50am
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by TIDDOLL(m): 11:51am
Which one is "Hmm"
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by AishaBuhari: 11:51am
All sins are equal before God! Let his creator judge him!
Why not focus on your music carrier and stop pognosing in little kids affairs Mr Eedris?...
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by maxiuc(m): 11:51am
Fire in country wey water no dey
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by Wizkhalifa2(m): 11:51am
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by hahn(m): 11:51am
This dude doesn't know when to shut up
Being broke is a bad thing o
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by sharpshap(m): 11:51am
Hmmmmm! Uncle Eedris is at it again O!
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by ctrlp: 11:51am
Daddy showkey will quench the fire
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by ctrlp: 11:51am
lol
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by whateverkay(m): 11:51am
May poverty, illness, sorrow and sudden death be the portion of every gay viewing this thread. Useless Anus hunters
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by Hodisol: 11:51am
Hehehehe
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by biggerboyc(m): 11:51am
Always talking
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by Sunnycliff(m): 11:52am
But is homosexuality as bad as the bad leadership that have plagued this nation in recent times?
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by EvilMetahuman: 11:52am
Lol
Even this weed addicted shitbag is judging someone.
Wetin we no go see for naija.
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by dicksonadams(m): 11:52am
What has bobrisky done to him
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by Ezarazo(m): 11:52am
All have sinned but this gay ish sha....of all the many slay queens out there why man to man Kai some dudes sha.
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by neutrotoba(m): 11:53am
.
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by Slymonster(m): 11:53am
this one that don't know his left and right will still be talking
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by Elnino4ladies: 11:53am
LMAO frustrated agbaya
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by IamLaura(f): 11:53am
Attention seeking MF
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by Caspian22(m): 11:53am
Why on earth dey they keep interviewing this guy nah
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by zizie: 11:54am
As per God's secretary
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by sajohn4(m): 11:54am
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Bobrisky: "Fire Will Consume You On Judgement Day" by Wadasco(m): 11:54am
Let police service him here on earth be meeting the overall.
