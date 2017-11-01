In a recent interview with Tvc, Nigerian Veteran Rapper "Eedris Abdulkarim" Blast bobrisky for being a gay."one thing i will say is that allah says that if you are a man and you get hmm by a man. On the day of Judgement expect fires coming from your mouth to that stupid place wey dem dey choke you. Is as simple as that. Bobrisky is just trying to be an American, this is Nigeria, And don't get it twisted there is a lot of rich people that are into it". He says

You came back from school tired and

hungry,,You walked straight to the

kitchen after dropping your bag.

On opening the soup pot,it was your

Worst soup that was prepared,you

Decided to manage it since you were hungry.

You opened the /Eba plate and

discovered there's no Maked Eba

inside,,you decided to plug water since

there was light,

After pluging it you went inside your room to relax and also wait for the

water to boil. some minutes later,you went back to the kitchen to check the water but you noticed you didn't switch on the

Socket;so you turned it On, After switching it on, # Nepa took the light,. You decided to use the Stove but unfortunately there was no kerosene.inside it.

uu went to neighbour's house buh dey are not around..

U trekked to your friend's house in the fourth street under the sun.

U boiled water dere and pour it in the flask uu took there.

U den took bike with your last cash to your house.on getting home you brought out a bowl and turning stick to prepare the eba ....

.

.

.

.

U then discovered there is no garri in the house

.

.

.

.

You now be like.....

(Eli,! Eli,!! Lama saba tani) ( My God,My

God, why has thou Forsaken me)...with tears in your eyes.

...

.

.dats when u'll na start beating ur little Sis bcuz she went to school late last week!