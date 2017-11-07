₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,967 members, 3,897,490 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 November 2017 at 08:54 AM

Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business (7113 Views)

“this Guy Will Have Body Odour” – Tunde Ednut Blasts Bobrisky (photo) / Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin / Bleached Ghanaian Boxer Spotted Dancing Almost Unclad & Wearing Eyelashes(pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by stane007: 9:14pm On Nov 06
Just after Bobrisky admitted that he is gay, bleached Ghanaian gay man, Jay Quameh Rooney, has taken a swipe at the Nigerian crossdresser.

According to Jay, Bobrisky is still a learner in ashawo business and should stick to his makeup business. Here's a screenshot of his rant and his photos below;

https://www.lailasblog.com/bleached-ghanaian-gay-man-blasts-bobrisky-says-hes-learner-ashawo-business/

1 Share

Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by chriskosherbal(m): 9:15pm On Nov 06
Na waoo there is nothing we will not hear

12 Likes

Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by myboy2010(m): 9:19pm On Nov 06
is Bobrisky a she-male

3 Likes

Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by blessingdickson(f): 9:22pm On Nov 06
undecideduwa mmebi

10 Likes

Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by hayzed27(m): 9:24pm On Nov 06
some gayish kon dey show face now.what a world!!

3 Likes

Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by LesbianBoy(m): 9:28pm On Nov 06
How person go talk say gay na him work bikonu angry

6 Likes

Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by NextGovernor(m): 9:29pm On Nov 06
All these boys turn gay are so foolish sha... U go leave puna dey do yannnsh? How can I feel all these strong body when I quite know he is a man.

The day me and me male friend slept the same room and he mistakenly put leg for my body at night.. The way I troway d leg ehhh becos no feelings at all and it looks weird.. lol

23 Likes

Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by foxzy(m): 9:38pm On Nov 06
this bastards full everywhere

1 Like

Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by NwaAmaikpe: 9:40pm On Nov 06
shocked

I'd still choose Bobrisky over him any day.
I love those perky ass.

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by checkedout: 9:42pm On Nov 06
NextGovernor:
All these boys turn gay are so foolish sha... U go leave puna dey do yannnsh? How can I feel all these strong body when I quite know he is a man.

The day me and me male friend slept the same room and he mistakenly put leg for my
body at night.. The way I troway d leg ehhh becos no feelings at all and it looks weird.. lol

My brother I tire ooo, me wey be iron make person kon dey put level for my yansh!!! Kolewerk

13 Likes

Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by Evablizin(f): 9:42pm On Nov 06
shocked


The person that opened door for this Ghanaian "Okpo" should better go and close the door.

3 Likes

Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by sexybbstar(f): 9:43pm On Nov 06
S'ómo l'àwon eléyìí shá?... And the nwamaikpe above me too

1 Like

Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by makydebbie(f): 9:50pm On Nov 06
I'm donating my eyes to those interested, there's nothing left to see in this world.

4 Likes

Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by festwiz(m): 9:57pm On Nov 06
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

I'd still choose Bobrisky over him any day.
I love those perky ass.
see you?

3 Likes

Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by myboy2010(m): 9:58pm On Nov 06
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

I'd still choose Bobrisky over him any day.
I love those perky ass.
gay sighted

6 Likes

Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by festwiz(m): 10:02pm On Nov 06
makydebbie:
I'm donating my eyes to those interested, there's nothing left to see in this world.

You've got cute eyes. Let me have them.

5 Likes

Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by myboy2010(m): 10:02pm On Nov 06
makydebbie:
I'm donating my eyes to those interested, there's nothing left to see in this world.
I be been looking for where to get a better eyes, because my one don see rubbish tire... I m also interested in ear should in case because my ear son hear evil 2 much

3 Likes

Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by makydebbie(f): 10:05pm On Nov 06
festwiz:

You've got cute eyes. Let me have them.

Come and take them. grin

myboy2010:
I be been looking for where to get a better eyes, because my one don see rubbish tire... I m also interested in ear should in case because my ear son hear evil 2 much
Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by teresafaith(f): 10:09pm On Nov 06
All this pretending, photo filters, busybody wey full nairaland eh.

Some are hating on him here while same people are actually salivating over him.

Why you no kuku chook biro for your eyes make we know say you no need am

Mtchewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww.

1 Like

Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by festwiz(m): 10:11pm On Nov 06
makydebbie:


Come and take them. grin

How much for a ticket to Ghana? I think my village people will be very effective. grin
Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by makydebbie(f): 10:20pm On Nov 06
festwiz:
How much for a ticket to Ghana? I think my village people will be very effective. grin
Recession don hit them. tongue

1 Like

Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:23pm On Nov 06
Nothing wey son of man no go see

Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by chiroyale(f): 10:29pm On Nov 06
myboy2010:
is Bobrisky a she-male

More like a transvestite
Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by BolaAdeyemo: 10:31pm On Nov 06
makydebbie:
I'm donating my eyes to those interested, there's nothing left to see in this world.
when are you getting tire of that thing,thats the one i am Instrested in
Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by makydebbie(f): 10:36pm On Nov 06
BolaAdeyemo:
when are you getting tire of that thing,thats the one i am Instrested in
Hahahaha grin cheesy
Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by BolaAdeyemo: 10:41pm On Nov 06
makydebbie:
Hahahaha grin cheesy
coolcool
Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by IamLaura(f): 10:49pm On Nov 06
These people are becoming more Bold by the day
Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by ChineseBuggati3(m): 12:32am
What is the problem of these people sef that our government can not catch them, especially that bobrisky him need serious beating wey go replace him black skin and reset him brain, walahi
Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by ChineseBuggati3(m): 12:44am
I
Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by stillondmatter: 12:50am
Some people's existence is a great disaster.......

useless things undecided
Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by drizzymadbet(m): 5:23am
Just like hushpuppi used Davido, phyno and the rest to shine and ride to Instagram stardom na so this Jay of a guy wan use bobrisky take enter international market
Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by classicfrank4u(m): 5:30am
lai Mohammed please coman intervene,I thought gay is not allowed in Nigeria

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Who Is More Handsome And Sings Better, Usher Or Chris Brown? / Millionaire Businessman Charles Ahize Set To Wed Maureen Emanalom / Chocolate City Boys Vs Mo Hits

Viewing this topic: Prodigysam, Nobodys(f), kenenzo, OluwasureGig, Mystic216, untillionltd, taiwo8429, Mitkelz(m), segundpundit, Cyrilpac(m), kabuski(m), Dentux(m), iykepromotions, tifany89(m), GSteve001(m), ultimate2010, Mia36, Darrex4rel, mzclare(f), Oliveronline(m), Alexrayz(m), Consray(f), Peachmind, viosky, nwobiebuka(m), Ndywin, twinsroyale, upchair(m), pinkyd1st, oyekan1997(m), LewsTherin, VayneTombend(m), Uyi168(m), talkless07, akeemakinremi(m), ReachRich(m), kullozone(m), kessel, folakin(m), sloopyy, Thermok, BigBelleControl(m), Gluckdude20(m), mhistamartin, Tundetiler2011(m), gram, creativeguru, audacious, martinefu, ajokebelle(f), Rolandonyi, olarmide(f), jimken22, realmrsugar, pagekollection2(m), andybini(m), osemoses1234(m), Jigba(f), MARKETfund, linuses, Ladycroon(f), HarkymTheOracle(m), bundlez, melc4real(m), mctowel01, SonOfMargaret27(m), eDeity, buchilino(m), eyomade(m), 2O17, SageMahrez, YoungRichRuler(m), runtoman, Appliedmaths(m), famzynet, naptu2, Pridestorm(m), sulaimon22, teejarny(m), protocol(m), Egein(m), DeUrch(m), Facetoface(m), Larrycool1234(m), ibijoh(m), pitastephen, kengeorge2013, nijabazaar, oloriLFC(f), wizzyD(m), FloraEC(f), Hilux101, happney65, bintalabi(f), Zuluhead(m), sprinter101(m), deflover(m), festwiz(m), MossLuv, Tokziby, vandykeoo7(m), eyinjuege, basque, powerfulengine(m), Guy4Dgalz(m), rexericx(m), patwilly(m), kaycexx(m), Mzthowxeen(f), fortuneobi(m), teondi(m), hyxt05(m), Kenola(m), mrsheddy(m), polyte, Jagermeister(m), lovere, continentalceo(m), Oblongata, 300Mila, Wesify(m), mikkyangel(m), deltapikin(m), iykebest1(m), KingAspas(m), folusoga, Ayukbiz(m), olaoluwasaola(m), analyser(m), engronwe22, Evergreen4(m), post111(m), cmpunk, makydebbie(f), ADIEMUS(f), IAmFreeman, QueenOfNepal, Mjkola, yusasiv(m), rajiraymond(m), favoured247(m), junido501(m), apholaryn, temibigboy(m), xangerar, jeebz, Amadaz(m), sulaimania2003(m), Heavengained1, zee2017, mummygreg, Morale51(m), cupidhero(m), Khodorkovsky(m), judex12, Hardeywerlay(m), Owotobi(m), hcupid(m), vorigan, Cruset(m), CecyAdrian(f), dukecharles(m), proudlyND(m), frank202012, eghosa77, rims4emmy(m), Baeb, cruz97(m), frenchman(m), leochuks1990, Addy003(m), whizcode, Wizkhalifa2(m), stupidity, dojumav and 223 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.