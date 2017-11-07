₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by stane007: 9:14pm On Nov 06
Just after Bobrisky admitted that he is gay, bleached Ghanaian gay man, Jay Quameh Rooney, has taken a swipe at the Nigerian crossdresser.
According to Jay, Bobrisky is still a learner in ashawo business and should stick to his makeup business. Here's a screenshot of his rant and his photos below;
https://www.lailasblog.com/bleached-ghanaian-gay-man-blasts-bobrisky-says-hes-learner-ashawo-business/
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by chriskosherbal(m): 9:15pm On Nov 06
Na waoo there is nothing we will not hear
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by myboy2010(m): 9:19pm On Nov 06
is Bobrisky a she-male
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by blessingdickson(f): 9:22pm On Nov 06
uwa mmebi
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by hayzed27(m): 9:24pm On Nov 06
some gayish kon dey show face now.what a world!!
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by LesbianBoy(m): 9:28pm On Nov 06
How person go talk say gay na him work bikonu
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by NextGovernor(m): 9:29pm On Nov 06
All these boys turn gay are so foolish sha... U go leave puna dey do yannnsh? How can I feel all these strong body when I quite know he is a man.
The day me and me male friend slept the same room and he mistakenly put leg for my body at night.. The way I troway d leg ehhh becos no feelings at all and it looks weird.. lol
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by foxzy(m): 9:38pm On Nov 06
this bastards full everywhere
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by NwaAmaikpe: 9:40pm On Nov 06
I'd still choose Bobrisky over him any day.
I love those perky ass.
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by checkedout: 9:42pm On Nov 06
NextGovernor:
My brother I tire ooo, me wey be iron make person kon dey put level for my yansh!!! Kolewerk
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by Evablizin(f): 9:42pm On Nov 06
The person that opened door for this Ghanaian "Okpo" should better go and close the door.
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by sexybbstar(f): 9:43pm On Nov 06
S'ómo l'àwon eléyìí shá?... And the nwamaikpe above me too
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by makydebbie(f): 9:50pm On Nov 06
I'm donating my eyes to those interested, there's nothing left to see in this world.
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by festwiz(m): 9:57pm On Nov 06
NwaAmaikpe:see you?
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by myboy2010(m): 9:58pm On Nov 06
NwaAmaikpe:gay sighted
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by festwiz(m): 10:02pm On Nov 06
makydebbie:
You've got cute eyes. Let me have them.
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by myboy2010(m): 10:02pm On Nov 06
makydebbie:I be been looking for where to get a better eyes, because my one don see rubbish tire... I m also interested in ear should in case because my ear son hear evil 2 much
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by makydebbie(f): 10:05pm On Nov 06
All this pretending, photo filters, busybody wey full nairaland eh.
Some are hating on him here while same people are actually salivating over him.
Why you no kuku chook biro for your eyes make we know say you no need am
Mtchewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww.
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by festwiz(m): 10:11pm On Nov 06
makydebbie:How much for a ticket to Ghana? I think my village people will be very effective.
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by makydebbie(f): 10:20pm On Nov 06
festwiz:Recession don hit them.
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:23pm On Nov 06
Nothing wey son of man no go see
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by chiroyale(f): 10:29pm On Nov 06
myboy2010:
More like a transvestite
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by BolaAdeyemo: 10:31pm On Nov 06
makydebbie:when are you getting tire of that thing,thats the one i am Instrested in
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by makydebbie(f): 10:36pm On Nov 06
BolaAdeyemo:Hahahaha
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by BolaAdeyemo: 10:41pm On Nov 06
makydebbie:
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by IamLaura(f): 10:49pm On Nov 06
These people are becoming more Bold by the day
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by ChineseBuggati3(m): 12:32am
What is the problem of these people sef that our government can not catch them, especially that bobrisky him need serious beating wey go replace him black skin and reset him brain, walahi
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by ChineseBuggati3(m): 12:44am
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by stillondmatter: 12:50am
Some people's existence is a great disaster.......
useless things
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by drizzymadbet(m): 5:23am
Just like hushpuppi used Davido, phyno and the rest to shine and ride to Instagram stardom na so this Jay of a guy wan use bobrisky take enter international market
|Re: Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business by classicfrank4u(m): 5:30am
lai Mohammed please coman intervene,I thought gay is not allowed in Nigeria
