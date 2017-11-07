Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jay Quameh Rooney Blasts Bobrisky, Says He's A Learner In Ashawo Business (7113 Views)

According to Jay, Bobrisky is still a learner in ashawo business and should stick to his makeup business. Here's a screenshot of his rant and his photos below;



Na waoo there is nothing we will not hear 12 Likes

is Bobrisky a she-male 3 Likes

uwa mmebi uwa mmebi 10 Likes

some gayish kon dey show face now.what a world!! 3 Likes

How person go talk say gay na him work bikonu 6 Likes

All these boys turn gay are so foolish sha... U go leave puna dey do yannnsh? How can I feel all these strong body when I quite know he is a man.



The day me and me male friend slept the same room and he mistakenly put leg for my body at night.. The way I troway d leg ehhh becos no feelings at all and it looks weird.. lol 23 Likes

this bastards full everywhere 1 Like





I'd still choose Bobrisky over him any day.

I love those perky ass. I'd still choose Bobrisky over him any day.I love those perky ass. 2 Likes 2 Shares

My brother I tire ooo, me wey be iron make person kon dey put level for my yansh!!! Kolewerk My brother I tire ooo, me wey be iron make person kon dey put level for my yansh!!! Kolewerk 13 Likes







The person that opened door for this Ghanaian "Okpo" should better go and close the door. The person that opened door for this Ghanaian "Okpo" should better go and close the door. 3 Likes

S'ómo l'àwon eléyìí shá?... And the nwamaikpe above me too 1 Like

I'm donating my eyes to those interested, there's nothing left to see in this world. 4 Likes

Nothing wey son of man no go see

These people are becoming more Bold by the day

What is the problem of these people sef that our government can not catch them, especially that bobrisky him need serious beating wey go replace him black skin and reset him brain, walahi

I





useless things Some people's existence is a great disaster.......useless things

Just like hushpuppi used Davido, phyno and the rest to shine and ride to Instagram stardom na so this Jay of a guy wan use bobrisky take enter international market