http://news.nollyzone.com/jackie-appiah-looks-gorgeous-native-dress-ankara/ Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is just too gorgeous and pretty to ignore or even over look, the actress took to her Instagram page to share some stunning photos of herself rocking native dress popularly know as Ankara.See more photos below...

This one is Coat of many colors. concoction cloth 3 Likes

fine geh!



abeg, this size dey OK ooo!

no come overfat ooo!







She's flexing

Black is beautiful





Anytime u see a girl shaking her buttocks while walking just knw she is going to her guy's place. How did i knw? because it's written in syrup bottles "shake well before use".



wisdom will kill me one day



Black beauty

Fourth picture, she appears fair not dark. 1 Like

Coat of many colors

She's really ageing, still beautiful. 1 Like

Lols. my crush those days. when she cry in a movie, I cry join. still looking sweet.

Pretty n gorgeous

Transformation things







Is this gorgeous?



If she was a meal.

Beautiful

Say no to bleaching

pretty

this girl don add weight. not beautiful as before

Black is beautiful jare!!!!

Nice to look at

Is Oga Mynd44 Married To A Ghanian Abi Wich One Is All This Ghana Celeb News Hitting Fp Since

Are you sure she is okay?

post the gorgeous picture na Ahan!

She no fine again... Abi na old age?

Fine gal Madam