Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by GidifeedNews: 12:42pm
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is just too gorgeous and pretty to ignore or even over look, the actress took to her Instagram page to share some stunning photos of herself rocking native dress popularly know as Ankara.
See more photos below...
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by Kenerd: 12:43pm
This one is Coat of many colors. concoction cloth
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by prospero5(m): 12:43pm
fine geh!
abeg, this size dey OK ooo!
no come overfat ooo!
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by GidifeedNews: 12:44pm
more photos....
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by Benjom(m): 12:50pm
She's flexing
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by benzene00: 12:52pm
Kenerd:?
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by teresafaith(f): 12:53pm
Black is beautiful
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by Big4wig(m): 2:08pm
She looks glam
Anytime u see a girl shaking her buttocks while walking just knw she is going to her guy's place. How did i knw? because it's written in syrup bottles "shake well before use".
wisdom will kill me one day
#IamBigwig
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by Florblu(f): 2:09pm
Black beauty
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by archymacho: 2:09pm
Fourth picture, she appears fair not dark.
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by blezzymoore: 2:11pm
Coat of many colors
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by galaxy2020(m): 2:11pm
She's really ageing, still beautiful.
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by freshinko: 2:11pm
Lols. my crush those days. when she cry in a movie, I cry join. still looking sweet.
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by amiibaby(f): 2:12pm
Pretty n gorgeous
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by Antoeni(m): 2:12pm
Transformation things
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:12pm
Is this gorgeous?
If she was a meal.
She'd be a regurgitated piece of sour pork soup.
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by mastermaestro(m): 2:12pm
Looking gorgeous is now newsworthy only on Nairaland. Seun, I am highly disappointed.
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by maryjan8(f): 2:13pm
Beautiful
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by martineverest(m): 2:13pm
Say no to bleaching
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by DONSMITH123(m): 2:14pm
pretty
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by dtruth50(m): 2:14pm
this girl don add weight. not beautiful as before
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by Mizsylviah(f): 2:14pm
Black is beautiful jare!!!!
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by uzoclinton(m): 2:15pm
Nice to look at
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by uzoclinton(m): 2:15pm
Mizsylviah:So is white, brown etc
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by Edopesin(m): 2:15pm
Is Oga Mynd44 Married To A Ghanian Abi Wich One Is All This Ghana Celeb News Hitting Fp Since
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by Alwayson: 2:15pm
Are you sure she is okay?
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by jaheymezz(m): 2:16pm
post the gorgeous picture na Ahan!
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by Mhizkel(f): 2:16pm
Kenerd:Jacob made it for her before his departure from the world.
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by awa(m): 2:17pm
She no fine again... Abi na old age?
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by Daniel058(m): 2:18pm
Fine
|Re: Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In Native Dress (ankara) by sajohn4(m): 2:18pm
age is gradually telling on her
