₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,909,463 members, 3,902,329 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 November 2017 at 03:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment (6177 Views)
Popular American Music Star, Akon, To Host Afrima 2017 In Lagos / Tasha Sarumi Slapped By Soldiers For Standing Up Against Harassment / Foluke Daramola Visits Queens College Over Sexual Harassment Case (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by morereb10: 1:24pm
According to TMZ News, the American superstar is accused of calling her former head of security a white supremacist, a Nazi, a skinhead, a Ku Klux Klan member and sexually harassing him. This is contained in a draft lawsuit.
Lawyers for Michael Anello, who headed up Carey’s security company, have prepared the papers, which also accuse Carey of exposing herself to him. Anello says his company worked for Mariah from June 2015 to May 2017 and were not only cheated on more than $200,000, but were also denied another promised two years of work, which would have added $511,000 to the tab.
It should be noted that the TMZ report states the suit has now been paused as the two sides presumably attempt to come to an accommodation. In the suit, Anello says Mariah humiliated him and his colleagues by referring to them as members of the hate groups, according to TMZ, and claims;
Mariah “wanted to be surrounded with black guys, not white people.”
The draft lawsuit also makes allegations of sexual harassment, claiming Carey performed “sexual acts with the intent that they be viewed by Anello.”
According to TMZ, Anello claims that during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Mariah asked him to come to her room to move some luggage; when he got there, she was allegedly wearing a see-through negligee that was open.
He says he tried leaving but she insisted he move the luggage. He says he left the room and there was no physical contact. Mariah’s people tell us they were in touch with Anello’s lawyer Monday and were agreeable to pay certain invoices, but we’re told Anello is not satisfied with the amount.
The lawyer for Anello told TMZ the lawsuit is now on hold, while TMZ reported that “Mariah’s people have no information on the sexual-harassment claim.”
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/11/breaking-news-american-music-idol.html
1 Like
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by jazon(m): 1:39pm
This woman doesn't want to get old. I like her songs sha!
click on the link on my signature, and you will never be the same again.
information is power, check out the information there
1 Like
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by BruncleZuma: 2:42pm
2017, Year of Uncommon Sexual Assaults
7 Likes
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by ruggedtimi(m): 2:42pm
meanwhile so many guys are dieing to be sexual harassed by mariah carey.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by icon8: 2:42pm
Correct! No be only the women sabi witch-hunt. The guys sef don start.
About time! Let the battle begin...
6 Likes
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by Lexusgs430: 2:42pm
Shame on him ....
Mariah, pls come and sexually harass me, biko .................
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by GlobalGisting: 2:42pm
How? Did she attempt to rape him?
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by dadebayo1(m): 2:43pm
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by AlexCk: 2:43pm
I know sexually harassment is very bad, but people like Mariah Carey, that lady in Ed sheeran's shape of you, jada pinkett, Rosario Dawson, etc, can sexually harass me anytime anyday o. .
But any kind harassment isn't cool shaa
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by doctorkush(m): 2:43pm
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by dasphinx1(m): 2:43pm
im not surprised though
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by Araoluwa005(m): 2:43pm
we need the gay's address asap.
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by free2ryhme: 2:43pm
morereb10:
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by bastien: 2:43pm
Na so
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by xreal: 2:43pm
Cheek bones.
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by free2ryhme: 2:43pm
morereb10:
she dey fine how e go lure the guy then slam am with lawsuit and win money from am
omo ogbologbo
1 Like
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by frisky2good(m): 2:43pm
Which kind talk be dis?
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by frisky2good(m): 2:44pm
Thunder will eventually strike you if you keep deceiving people
mrmagnus354:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by Amberon11: 2:44pm
lmao
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by sushieater: 2:44pm
Mimi, give us new music Jare, it's going to like 13 years since you gave us a classic Album(Emancipation Of Mimi). Just say the Bodyguard is Obsessed with you and release Obsession 2.0 Ft Kevin Spacey jare
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by Rick9(m): 2:45pm
That bodyguard dey mad
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by aguiyi2: 2:46pm
Celebrities are the easiest lays if you can get close enough.
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by sukkot: 2:46pm
hmm gold digging ass nigga
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by pope1477(m): 2:46pm
She is trying to make excuses.because she doesn't want to pay the debt again....
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by Johnbosco77(m): 2:46pm
Baba nothing like accessbet in Kano. Not to talk of winning
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by Dizu(m): 2:46pm
So smoke without burns, the must have been some green light from the so called mariahhh mariahhh mariahhh
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by Kobicove(m): 2:49pm
Some dumb lawyers have probably convinced this goat that he has a
He's trying to did for gold where he did not bury any
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by petishegzy(m): 2:49pm
I'm eating pls
|Re: Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment by jaheymezz(m): 2:49pm
why is everybody now mad why? why? Buhari see yourself o
Download Free Report On How I Make Free Calls In Naija / Make A Living From Home.... N130,000 Monthly....work Smart, Stop Working Hard. / Urgent Recruitment In Ibadan!!how To Apply: Send Name,number,location & Qualific
Viewing this topic: mdoub, saxwizard(m), lexis(m), sinceraconcept, Jaiyeola24(m), Seaen(m), ify123destiny(m), iamVirus(m), nuttiesayo(f), HegenIkomkeh(m), AmKen, TheAngry1, johnbosco5050(m), woleabayo(m), bath(m), Novelle, charytea(f), baski92(m), gsparks01(m), Livefreeordieha(m), soobaba(m), Jigba(f), lalaray, mbaoma90, dabeto, DonVikings, Cachez(m), Timioladee(m), looseweight, meccoworld(m), ugochiada, Fxmanager(m), ifeanyiene18(m), Felixalex(m), sweetkev(m), belindar, benkastroud(m), Apex02, adudu208(m), Dynast(m), kpokpo1(m), kelimani, Tdarry, miraclejoy, Magma101, bosspreye, davodyguy, TomjoTM(m), myrrtle(m), ogb12(m), nikz(f), horladeji80(m), rodrirodri(m), Ganja109(m), Tripple01, kingori, NoFavors, x9ja1960, BigIyanga, GGirll(m), Kjo2017, elliotogbebor(m), bumpskeloid(m), Firstgentleman1(m), Deo1986, afrosolomon(m), BUHARIjubrin, abdulrazat(m), Mhizkel(f), emekan, Dunkofia20(m), adexlink(m), MrsEvakinqz(m), beewhy009(m), jonili(m), SmartyPants(m), HollaTranzact, SSPX(m), etoroh, akandi4u(m), emmynku(m), adax007, Feleezy(m), Semilore001(f), JkCosmos, rozay12345, bashorunbazok, Kyase(m), alabosian(m), Google63(m), LesbianBoy(m), dajavula(m), udoudo244, yemzzy22(m), Metanoya, Medicineguy, justphillips(m), MasViews, Ephraimatic(m), Khonvicted(m), david52, Omobarca, klebson(m), Cokesboy, Dannjay(m), zubinike(m), Meta4element(m), ImperfectMe(m), obrien29(m), laescatua(m), Laslim(m), drsibz66(m), solz, bluetopaz, tofolo(m), NOC1(m), Yinkwamo(m), ladywise, carboblanko(m), hammiddanimmam, BossDanniee(m), freecreo(f), khalids, crayon001(m), gbagyiza, Abbelyte04(m), uwish, laris, czar911, bayoadeyanju, Realhommie(m), DreamShelter(m), enemyofprogress, Saintsbrown(m), Evablizin(f), gberra, Boston001(m), DonCandido, galaxi(m), kevspens, crystalboss, onwards, olapluto(m), Valleoo, obongkaks, femijay8271(m), Ayangba, dehavillandboy, bigtalla(m), louie3(m), nedu2000(m), Techknowng(m), Kitequincy, lilwheezy1(m), titosantana(m), stanat, Yoshy, micklplus(m), SonOfMargaret27(m), K0y3, Alleybuy(m), saintgp(m), runtoman, hiboth(m), HonAdeli(m), scientistchioma(f), uniquealdehyde(m), Sosmart, Burgerlomo, Issyman(m), sunnyworld2love(m), Ericjohnsonjnr(m), lancee(m), bomee(m), yungsnazzy(m), prince1749, krisjack11, saxby(f), Pamukolu, ProfSnape(m), morakinyo20(m), MrMandilas(m), Olufemiolaolu(m), Fhonhix(m), gboly29, larkz(m), Gentlephysique, masaratiti(m), Tednersy, Openreach, nanidee(f), AlexCk, kumakunta, Guestlander, Reenoch(m), vRendoh, dj2206, sonofanarchy(m), simijimi, mannatech, Lakayyyy(m), xxxcc, ahoyLT(m), malcolmpounds, wealthyhenry(m), rafcrown(m), 12inches1(m) and 335 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20