Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Michael Anello Accuses Mariah Carey Of Sexual Harassment (6177 Views)

Popular American Music Star, Akon, To Host Afrima 2017 In Lagos / Tasha Sarumi Slapped By Soldiers For Standing Up Against Harassment / Foluke Daramola Visits Queens College Over Sexual Harassment Case (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Lawyers for Michael Anello, who headed up Carey’s security company, have prepared the papers, which also accuse Carey of exposing herself to him. Anello says his company worked for Mariah from June 2015 to May 2017 and were not only cheated on more than $200,000, but were also denied another promised two years of work, which would have added $511,000 to the tab.



It should be noted that the TMZ report states the suit has now been paused as the two sides presumably attempt to come to an accommodation. In the suit, Anello says Mariah humiliated him and his colleagues by referring to them as members of the hate groups, according to TMZ, and claims;



Mariah “wanted to be surrounded with black guys, not white people.”



The draft lawsuit also makes allegations of sexual harassment, claiming Carey performed “sexual acts with the intent that they be viewed by Anello.”



According to TMZ, Anello claims that during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Mariah asked him to come to her room to move some luggage; when he got there, she was allegedly wearing a see-through negligee that was open.



He says he tried leaving but she insisted he move the luggage. He says he left the room and there was no physical contact. Mariah’s people tell us they were in touch with Anello’s lawyer Monday and were agreeable to pay certain invoices, but we’re told Anello is not satisfied with the amount.



The lawyer for Anello told TMZ the lawsuit is now on hold, while TMZ reported that “Mariah’s people have no information on the sexual-harassment claim.”





more @ According to TMZ News, the American superstar is accused of calling her former head of security a white supremacist, a Nazi, a skinhead, a Ku Klux Klan member and sexually harassing him. This is contained in a draft lawsuit.Lawyers for Michael Anello, who headed up Carey’s security company, have prepared the papers, which also accuse Carey of exposing herself to him. Anello says his company worked for Mariah from June 2015 to May 2017 and were not only cheated on more than $200,000, but were also denied another promised two years of work, which would have added $511,000 to the tab.It should be noted that the TMZ report states the suit has now been paused as the two sides presumably attempt to come to an accommodation. In the suit, Anello says Mariah humiliated him and his colleagues by referring to them as members of the hate groups, according to TMZ, and claims;Mariah “wanted to be surrounded with black guys, not white people.”The draft lawsuit also makes allegations of sexual harassment, claiming Carey performed “sexual acts with the intent that they be viewed by Anello.”According to TMZ, Anello claims that during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Mariah asked him to come to her room to move some luggage; when he got there, she was allegedly wearing a see-through negligee that was open.He says he tried leaving but she insisted he move the luggage. He says he left the room and there was no physical contact. Mariah’s people tell us they were in touch with Anello’s lawyer Monday and were agreeable to pay certain invoices, but we’re told Anello is not satisfied with the amount.The lawyer for Anello told TMZ the lawsuit is now on hold, while TMZ reported that “Mariah’s people have no information on the sexual-harassment claim.”more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/11/breaking-news-american-music-idol.html 1 Like







click on the link on my signature, and you will never be the same again.

information is power, check out the information there This woman doesn't want to get old. I like her songs sha!click on the link on my signature, and you will never be the same again.information is power, check out the information there 1 Like









2017, Year of Uncommon Sexual Assaults 7 Likes

meanwhile so many guys are dieing to be sexual harassed by mariah carey. 8 Likes 1 Share

Correct! No be only the women sabi witch-hunt. The guys sef don start.



About time! Let the battle begin... 6 Likes

Shame on him ....



Mariah, pls come and sexually harass me, biko ................. 11 Likes 2 Shares

How? Did she attempt to rape him?

.







But any kind harassment isn't cool shaa I know sexually harassment is very bad, but people like Mariah Carey, that lady in Ed sheeran's shape of you, jada pinkett, Rosario Dawson, etc, can sexually harass me anytime anyday o.But any kind harassment isn't cool shaa

im not surprised though

we need the gay's address asap.

morereb10:

According to TMZ News, the American superstar is accused of calling her former head of security a white supremacist, a Nazi, a skinhead, a Ku Klux Klan member and sexually harassing him. This is contained in a draft lawsuit.



Lawyers for Michael Anello, who headed up Carey’s security company, have prepared the papers, which also accuse Carey of exposing herself to him. Anello says his company worked for Mariah from June 2015 to May 2017 and were not only cheated on more than $200,000, but were also denied another promised two years of work, which would have added $511,000 to the tab.



It should be noted that the TMZ report states the suit has now been paused as the two sides presumably attempt to come to an accommodation. In the suit, Anello says Mariah humiliated him and his colleagues by referring to them as members of the hate groups, according to TMZ, and claims;



Mariah “wanted to be surrounded with black guys, not white people.”



The draft lawsuit also makes allegations of sexual harassment, claiming Carey performed “sexual acts with the intent that they be viewed by Anello.”



According to TMZ, Anello claims that during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Mariah asked him to come to her room to move some luggage; when he got there, she was allegedly wearing a see-through negligee that was open.



He says he tried leaving but she insisted he move the luggage. He says he left the room and there was no physical contact. Mariah’s people tell us they were in touch with Anello’s lawyer Monday and were agreeable to pay certain invoices, but we’re told Anello is not satisfied with the amount.



The lawyer for Anello told TMZ the lawsuit is now on hold, while TMZ reported that “Mariah’s people have no information on the sexual-harassment claim.”





more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/11/breaking-news-american-music-idol.html









Na so

Cheek bones.

morereb10:

According to TMZ News, the American superstar is accused of calling her former head of security a white supremacist, a Nazi, a skinhead, a Ku Klux Klan member and sexually harassing him. This is contained in a draft lawsuit.



Lawyers for Michael Anello, who headed up Carey’s security company, have prepared the papers, which also accuse Carey of exposing herself to him. Anello says his company worked for Mariah from June 2015 to May 2017 and were not only cheated on more than $200,000, but were also denied another promised two years of work, which would have added $511,000 to the tab.



It should be noted that the TMZ report states the suit has now been paused as the two sides presumably attempt to come to an accommodation. In the suit, Anello says Mariah humiliated him and his colleagues by referring to them as members of the hate groups, according to TMZ, and claims;



Mariah “wanted to be surrounded with black guys, not white people.”



The draft lawsuit also makes allegations of sexual harassment, claiming Carey performed “sexual acts with the intent that they be viewed by Anello.”



According to TMZ, Anello claims that during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Mariah asked him to come to her room to move some luggage; when he got there, she was allegedly wearing a see-through negligee that was open.



He says he tried leaving but she insisted he move the luggage. He says he left the room and there was no physical contact. Mariah’s people tell us they were in touch with Anello’s lawyer Monday and were agreeable to pay certain invoices, but we’re told Anello is not satisfied with the amount.



The lawyer for Anello told TMZ the lawsuit is now on hold, while TMZ reported that “Mariah’s people have no information on the sexual-harassment claim.”





more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/11/breaking-news-american-music-idol.html







she dey fine how e go lure the guy then slam am with lawsuit and win money from am



omo ogbologbo she dey fine how e go lure the guy then slam am with lawsuit and win money from amomo ogbologbo 1 Like

Which kind talk be dis?





mrmagnus354:

hustle hard and make money , the real source is here Thunder will eventually strike you if you keep deceiving people 2 Likes 1 Share

lmao

Mimi, give us new music Jare, it's going to like 13 years since you gave us a classic Album(Emancipation Of Mimi). Just say the Bodyguard is Obsessed with you and release Obsession 2.0 Ft Kevin Spacey jare

That bodyguard dey mad

Celebrities are the easiest lays if you can get close enough.

hmm gold digging ass nigga

She is trying to make excuses.because she doesn't want to pay the debt again....

Baba nothing like accessbet in Kano. Not to talk of winning

So smoke without burns, the must have been some green light from the so called mariahhh mariahhh mariahhh





He's trying to did for gold where he did not bury any Some dumb lawyers have probably convinced this goat that he has aHe's trying to did for gold where he did not bury any

I'm eating pls