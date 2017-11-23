Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment (6224 Views)

Enny Gold petitioned the Assistant Inspector General of Police when Yomi Fabiyi threatened to arrest her.



The actor was summoned and scheduled to appear for a meeting at the Ministry of Women affair office in Alausa on Wednesday the 22nd of 2017 but he didn’t show up.



Enny Gold said Yomi alleged that he will not be available for the next 2 weeks because he is filming.



She also shares copies of her petition letter with fans.



Not surprised. You look and dress up like a slut now you crying cus people are beginning to see you for what you truly are...







A slut! 4 Likes

Petition against petition..it's like both of you have skeleton in your cupboards you're hiding ..

Stop all this rubbish post of this useless people







seems more and more people re speaking up on this sexual harassment thingy..

Sex sexxxxx everywhere

I don't know it is always like that in the movie industry. Even in Hollywood, movie producers like to sleep with the actresses they are working with in their movies.

Hisses! Sometimes, I wonder how all these washed up up folks that parade themselves as celebrities, manage to cope with themselves. All they are good at, is trending on social media over irrelevant things, and washing dirty linens in public. After all the back and forth, by the time you find out the true reason for all these their back and forth accusations and counter accusations, you'd be too embarrassed to talk. 7 Likes

I like the Yomi Fabiyi guy sha. Good for all these upcoming actresses that cant act. When the producers realize you are talentless, they look for other talents in you. And since you dont want to share the other, please get the hell out of my car. 5 Likes







Yomi Fabiyi is a fool.



We know he is guilty, it's very obvious he is....

The angels know it, even the demons concur with them in pronouncing him guilty.



He should have just remained quiet or tendered a public apology instead of that whack defense that just didn't fit in like his pot belly.



Shebi he has threatened legal action and now it has backfired.



Like my ex always said,

should i believe this whole story or doubt it?

America always sets the pace for Nigeria.



Watch in 2019, we will see campaign slogan like "Make Nigeria great Again". 1 Like

2008 and you just bringing the issue now 3 Likes

don't you think you look like a slot? 1 Like

Papiikush:

Not surprised. You look and dress up like a slut now you crying cus people are beginning to see you for what you truly are...







A slut! So if your sister dressed like her then she should be used like a intimacy gadget? The recent spate of sexual harassment in Hollywood is a joke compared to what goes on in Nollywood and Africa. So if your sister dressed like her then she should be used like a intimacy gadget? The recent spate of sexual harassment in Hollywood is a joke compared to what goes on in Nollywood and Africa. 3 Likes

alexdidi:

So if your sister dressed like her then she should be used like a intimacy gadget?



Yes 3 Likes

kingthreat:

I like the Yomi Fabiyi guy sha. Good for all these upcoming actresses that cant act. When the producers realize you are talentless, they look for other talents in you . And since you dont want to share the other, please get the hell out of my car.

Very false belief. They don't care about talent, they place babes who "open" in leading roles not necessarily those who have talent. It's just like contracts in govt organisation, they don't care what quality you bring, they care about what kickback you bring.



Let us not cover evil because we hate the victim. If he truly did what she alleged then he did wrong. Let's not coat poison with sugar. Very false belief. They don't care about talent, they place babes who "open" in leading roles not necessarily those who have talent. It's just like contracts in govt organisation, they don't care what quality you bring, they care about what kickback you bring.Let us not cover evil because we hate the victim. If he truly did what she alleged then he did wrong. Let's not coat poison with sugar. 1 Like

Yes You don't have a sister. You don't have a sister.





Somebody should help me with her throwback picture. I'm sure she was a black lady in the past. Somebody should help me with her throwback picture. I'm sure she was a black lady in the past.

Papiikush:

Not surprised. You look and dress up like a slut now you crying cus people are beginning to see you for what you truly are...







A slut!

Honestly you just attacked her simply cos she's a female accusing a male of sexual misconduct other than that I really can't pinpoint why your sudden outburst of insults sha!. I don't see how she's dressed like a slut, men like you are so fond of slut shaming women. Cool down! Na wa o Honestly you just attacked her simply cos she's a female accusing a male of sexual misconduct other than that I really can't pinpoint why your sudden outburst of insults sha!. I don't see how she's dressed like a slut, men like you are so fond of slut shaming women. Cool down! Na wa o 1 Like

Good.I hope other women can come forward and speak against this evil attitude against women

Did she just wake up to now Petition after 9 yrs has gone by!