|Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by kidap: 1:53pm
Nollywood actress and realtor Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa aka Enny Gold took to Instagram yesterday to expose actor Yomi Fabiyi’s lies.
Enny Gold petitioned the Assistant Inspector General of Police when Yomi Fabiyi threatened to arrest her.
The actor was summoned and scheduled to appear for a meeting at the Ministry of Women affair office in Alausa on Wednesday the 22nd of 2017 but he didn’t show up.
Enny Gold said Yomi alleged that he will not be available for the next 2 weeks because he is filming.
She also shares copies of her petition letter with fans.
See below....
http://news.nollyzone.com/yomi-fabiyi-flees-sexual-harassment-victim-enny-gold-petitions-police/
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by Papiikush: 6:15pm
Not surprised. You look and dress up like a slut now you crying cus people are beginning to see you for what you truly are...
A slut!
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by I124U: 6:15pm
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by JoNach: 6:15pm
Petition against petition..it's like both of you have skeleton in your cupboards you're hiding ..
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by Bitcoin1000(f): 6:15pm
Stop all this rubbish post of this useless people
Meanwhile check my signature
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by BruncleZuma: 6:15pm
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by GMarhoh9(m): 6:15pm
seems more and more people re speaking up on this sexual harassment thingy..
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by buffalowings: 6:15pm
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by Yameater(f): 6:16pm
Sex sexxxxx everywhere
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by kay29000(m): 6:16pm
I don't know it is always like that in the movie industry. Even in Hollywood, movie producers like to sleep with the actresses they are working with in their movies.
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by chronique(m): 6:16pm
Hisses! Sometimes, I wonder how all these washed up up folks that parade themselves as celebrities, manage to cope with themselves. All they are good at, is trending on social media over irrelevant things, and washing dirty linens in public. After all the back and forth, by the time you find out the true reason for all these their back and forth accusations and counter accusations, you'd be too embarrassed to talk.
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by kingthreat(m): 6:17pm
I like the Yomi Fabiyi guy sha. Good for all these upcoming actresses that cant act. When the producers realize you are talentless, they look for other talents in you. And since you dont want to share the other, please get the hell out of my car.
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by NwaAmaikpe: 6:17pm
Yomi Fabiyi is a fool.
We know he is guilty, it's very obvious he is....
The angels know it, even the demons concur with them in pronouncing him guilty.
He should have just remained quiet or tendered a public apology instead of that whack defense that just didn't fit in like his pot belly.
Shebi he has threatened legal action and now it has backfired.
Like my ex always said,
'No be every time person dey form Chuck Norris'
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by Yewandequeen(f): 6:18pm
should i believe this whole story or doubt it?
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by designVATExcel: 6:18pm
America always sets the pace for Nigeria.
Watch in 2019, we will see campaign slogan like "Make Nigeria great Again".
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by victorazyvictor(m): 6:20pm
Kai! see
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by sod09(m): 6:22pm
2008 and you just bringing the issue now
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by ct2(m): 6:22pm
don't you think you look like a slot?
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by alexdidi(m): 6:25pm
Papiikush:So if your sister dressed like her then she should be used like a intimacy gadget? The recent spate of sexual harassment in Hollywood is a joke compared to what goes on in Nollywood and Africa.
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by RapportNaija(m): 6:25pm
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by Papiikush: 6:29pm
alexdidi:
Yes
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by free2ryhme: 6:29pm
kidap:
Nigeria just tire me sha
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by free2ryhme: 6:30pm
victorazyvictor:
Fasting for November
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by victorazyvictor(m): 6:32pm
free2ryhme:against December
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by delishpot: 6:37pm
kingthreat:
Very false belief. They don't care about talent, they place babes who "open" in leading roles not necessarily those who have talent. It's just like contracts in govt organisation, they don't care what quality you bring, they care about what kickback you bring.
Let us not cover evil because we hate the victim. If he truly did what she alleged then he did wrong. Let's not coat poison with sugar.
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by alexdidi(m): 6:38pm
Papiikush:You don't have a sister.
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by Caseless: 6:47pm
Somebody should help me with her throwback picture. I'm sure she was a black lady in the past.
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by tartarus(m): 6:49pm
Papiikush:
Honestly you just attacked her simply cos she's a female accusing a male of sexual misconduct other than that I really can't pinpoint why your sudden outburst of insults sha!. I don't see how she's dressed like a slut, men like you are so fond of slut shaming women. Cool down! Na wa o
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by hollandis(f): 6:55pm
Good.I hope other women can come forward and speak against this evil attitude against women
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by LannisterIMP: 6:56pm
Did she just wake up to now Petition after 9 yrs has gone by!
|Re: Eniola Eunice Omoshalewa Petitions Police Over Yomi Fabiyi's Sexual Harassment by Apina(m): 6:59pm
This one when she dey smart so, hope say she get evidence for all the things she accuse am for? Cos defamation of character is not a small thing o, with the most recent example of Ibiyomie vs Kemi Olunloye still fresh in mind.
