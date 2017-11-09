₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by kidap: 1:39pm
Banky W Undergoes 3rd Surgery Over A Rare Strain Of Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos)
Banky W who has been away from social media and music for awhile took to his Instagram to share some photos of himself been operated on and also shares his testominy after God healed him.
See photos and caption below....
A wise man once said this: "Scars. A sign that you had been hurt. A sign that you had been healed." Scroll through the pictures to see mine.
I'm sharing these because they're proof of what God has brought me through. And because somewhere out there, I know there's someone who needs to hear this.
For those who've been wondering why I've been away so long..I had my 3rd surgery on a rare strain of skin cancer tumours in my shoulder last month. The first 2 times were over 10 yrs ago, then it recently resurfaced. But this isn't a sad story as much as it is a reminder, and a testimony.
A reminder that you should never take life for granted. You only get 1 shot. Some people went to sleep and never woke up. Many others have lost the battle to cancer and other illnesses. Many are still fighting. U never know when your time will be up so don't waste another minute. It's also a testimony about the goodness of God. I think I had to go through this again to remember how merciful God is to me; Lord knows I don't deserve it but He saves me time and again anyway. I keep saying I need to write a book. I really, really do.
The past few weeks of recovery have been tough, but beautiful. I'm finally back on my feet, feeling stronger and ready to get back to life. I'm especially thankful to my Nurse Susu for loving me and being by my side every step of the way - I don't deserve U , my parents & siblings, in-laws & close friends for the love, support and prayers, my Pastors - Pastor Tony Rapu & Pastor Del Balogun of TPH, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and Pastor Bayo Adeyokunnu - for constantly praying with and for me. And of course to Dr Wodajo & Dr Miralli & their teams - who God used to operate on me successfully.
I'm thankful for life, provision and healing. Pls dont feel bad, or msg me with any worries.. God has done it, just thank Him for me.
The pain will eventually go away but the scar won't - and I'm glad because it's a reminder to me of what God has done, and evidence to you of what He CAN do. I'm not stronger or better than anyone. I'm just a living testimony that no matter what u face, U can survive & thrive, by God's grace.
#TheBankStatements #nowplaying#BlessingMe
https://www.instagram.com/p/BbRj4KYncLT/?hl=en
http://news.nollyzone.com/photos-banky-w-shares-testimony-operated/
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by GloriaNinja(f): 1:43pm
NAWAO
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by NaijaCelebrity: 1:45pm
this serious oooo, rich pipu with rich problem
am happy for you bro.
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by toyeanlawlah(f): 1:47pm
Thank God for a successful operation. You're a living testimony indeed!
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by Mhizkel(f): 1:48pm
I can imagine the pain he's going through
Get well soon Banky
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by NaijaCelebrity: 1:49pm
kidap:
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by GidifeedNews: 1:53pm
So happy for you
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by kobo123: 1:54pm
me too
Mhizkel:
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by Uniqueness01(f): 1:56pm
:oThank God for a successful operation.........
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by skuki123: 1:57pm
toyeanlawlah:
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by toyeanlawlah(f): 2:00pm
skuki123:
You better close your mouth before housefly enter
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by kolafolabi(m): 2:03pm
Health is Wealth...Get well soon Mr. Capable
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by WebSurfer(m): 2:03pm
Really happy things didn't get worse
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by OtemSapien: 2:03pm
Sorry, I hope you overcome it.
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by Benjom(m): 2:04pm
Get well soon.
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by Antoeni(m): 2:04pm
Choirmaster sorry o
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by Lexusgs430: 2:05pm
Those drain pipes, looks like its sipping ribena out ........
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by chesterlee(m): 2:05pm
Nurse SuSu ti take over!!!
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by ChiefPiiko(m): 2:06pm
Wish you quick recovery
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by NobleRomm(m): 2:06pm
more healing through Christ our lord
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by kekakuz(m): 2:06pm
what if he was broke
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by dabeto: 2:06pm
Sorry o....make u quick born o. Few of the Nigerian musicians with out baby mamas
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by fpeter(f): 2:06pm
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by Lexusgs430: 2:06pm
kekakuz:
He would come on social media, begging for funds........
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by 234mart(m): 2:07pm
eni to ba monu ro, o ni lati Mo pe du.
Thank God for you bro.
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by Nellizzy(m): 2:07pm
Na wa ooo
Get well soon
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by nkhay(f): 2:08pm
This looks really painful!
Thank God for you Banky
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by Funkybabee(f): 2:08pm
Thank God for you
A living testimony
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by wildchild02: 2:08pm
Thank God for you Banks
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by frisky2good(m): 2:08pm
Ahh!
|Re: Banky W Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer Tumours (Photos From The Operation) by Florblu(f): 2:09pm
h,
