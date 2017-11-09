₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,909,588 members, 3,902,841 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 November 2017 at 08:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) (6728 Views)
See Confirm Meat That Guys In My Hostel Killed Today!!! (photos) / See The Huge Python My Neighbour Was Roasting Yesterday.... / The Huge Python My Friend Bought In Epe (1) (2) (3) (4)
|See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by elisha820(m): 5:11pm
This snake was killed today at my neighborhood early this morning
Lalasticlala
Food don ready
1 Like
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by elisha820(m): 5:14pm
Operation Python dance in the kitchen
1 Like
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by Benjom(m): 5:16pm
Front page loading... Population of snakes in trouble
1 Like
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by Cmyname(m): 5:23pm
Snakes and front page on nairaland though.
Lala may be viewing already.
1 Like
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by elisha820(m): 5:24pm
Benjom:
1 Like
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by Ebios(m): 5:27pm
Cmyname:Lol....
U jus talk wetin bin dey my mind...
But come o...how dis guy dey take read all comments to know the one way good for FP...
U sure say him dey sleep or do other work?
1 Like
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by loneatar: 5:29pm
At the age of 26 am still afraid of snake I don't know why
1 Like
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by Ebios(m): 5:31pm
I av not eaten snake n l dont intend to...
That pithon wt army uniform colour looks attractive to the eyes but dis one looks disgusting...mtcheeeeeee
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by elisha820(m): 5:33pm
Ebios:There are moderators in every section that are screening new info, even though sometimes you wonder how some rubbish and trash make front page
2 Likes
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by Ebios(m): 5:34pm
loneatar:...guy ur very funny...just that..l.....l.....
I forgot to laugh.
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by elisha820(m): 5:36pm
Ebios:
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by Ebios(m): 5:40pm
elisha820:...Thanks for d answer...but the part u av not answered is if these moderators dont sleep/av other things doing bc they are always pushing threads every time...mid night,day etc.....
Mr...over
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by nNEOo(m): 5:48pm
loneatar:hia..
1 Like
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by elisha820(m): 5:56pm
Ebios:Most times new threads posted late night are not pushed to FP til the following day, indicating that the MODs are asleep
Well
Lalasticlala wil come and answer this
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by McBeal10(f): 6:01pm
I just pray this nonsense doesn't make front page.
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by idris4r83(m): 7:51pm
Kill them all
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by Joephat(m): 7:51pm
Pepper soup
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by PointZerom: 7:51pm
.
1 Like
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by CarlyX8(m): 7:51pm
k
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by thatkindthing: 7:51pm
The name is SNAKE, wetin else you wan hear??
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by evanso6226: 7:52pm
Hmmmm
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by jojomario(m): 7:52pm
Every snake on nairaland is python. So call it python.
1 Like
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by visijo(m): 7:52pm
is that a snake @?
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by Supersuave2(m): 7:53pm
That's lalasticla1a
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by GoldenJAT(m): 7:53pm
Na snake Baby b d name.
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by mckazzy(m): 7:53pm
Nairalanders and snake are inseparable.
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by ekensi01(m): 7:54pm
visijo:
It's a rope
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by Emvico34: 7:56pm
elisha820:ask lala to tell u the name. He knows the name of every snake in whole world
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by IMASTEX: 7:56pm
Ask the snake it name or better still Lala
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by tosyne2much(m): 7:56pm
Soup don come ooooo... OP, no tell me say you no chop am oooo
|Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by figure007(m): 7:57pm
Yoruba call it paramole... Am sorry I don't know the English cos not everything Yoruba can be translated... Lol
Latest Onshore & Offshore Engineering Software / Nairaland Romance Section Has Improved My English / What Is Your Most Embarassing Moment
Viewing this topic: JinX100, osemoses1234(m), woodfrank(m), clintonsparkz(m), jasonclement(m), vibrio(m), oneroflo57(m), djlaqua91(m), spartoo, wrahzaq(m), Brendaniel, Lyka21, aberyomi09(m), kenny2u(m), savanto, KAKACOMM, meizoos(m), babyhrt(m), gensteejay(m), oriel360(f), keximus(m), fabrestove, oz4real83(m), uhiochris1(m), CLASSMAN, bidemz(m), Adeyinka12(m), LEXYCOM, FIDELITY24(m), Debroslink, MrBigiman, ChiefSweetus, pafek(m), jaeyking(m), chuk9, BruncleZuma, Sharmeenator(m), Uzee24, Morikaih, CaroTone(f), IMASTEX, lanre4411, ceononi, TROY85(m), Peachbloom(f), dancok(m), FarahAideed, pboiskinpy(m), gustav25, MrHighSea, Realsman405(m), uzoormah(m), PACHRIS(m), Guk, snapshot, ekemit(m), CallMeNene(f), Obianujuokoye, emmbet, Rebuke, sunneeh(m), phemswag, brightsbella(m), Dunkofia20(m), wanger50(m), ouzo1(m), olaoluwa3124(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), enoqueen, Kylekent59, kitaatita, Discharge(m), temblor1(m), purpledandelion, fredfella, YoungB1a(m), walletxtra, akinyemi0103, ejikejoy, Ojora45, Simplyunique, Jckleiin(m), ULSHERLAN(m), Muyak(m), Ileriahur(m), Tmiky, taurusmena1(m), Bentheta, martin22, piroski09(m), Emma4Jesu(m), mare23ayo(m), Dozieson(m), supaphlymee(m), meezynetwork(m), RotrEmmanuel, otonye12, Nwodosis(m), Ocfreedom, Okasha88, ForValour, BlessedFellow01, SunFlow(m), abohwun and 154 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27