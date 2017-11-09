₦airaland Forum

See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by elisha820(m): 5:11pm
This snake was killed today at my neighborhood early this morning

Lalasticlala
Food don ready

Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by elisha820(m): 5:14pm
Operation Python dance in the kitchen

Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by Benjom(m): 5:16pm
Front page loading... Population of snakes in trouble undecided

Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by Cmyname(m): 5:23pm
Snakes and front page on nairaland though.


Lala may be viewing already.

Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by elisha820(m): 5:24pm
Benjom:
Front page loading...

Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by Ebios(m): 5:27pm
Cmyname:
Snakes and front page on nairaland though.


Lala may be viewing already.
Lol....
U jus talk wetin bin dey my mind...
But come o...how dis guy dey take read all comments to know the one way good for FP...
U sure say him dey sleep or do other work?

Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by loneatar: 5:29pm
At the age of 26 am still afraid of snake cryI don't know why

Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by Ebios(m): 5:31pm
I av not eaten snake n l dont intend to...

That pithon wt army uniform colour looks attractive to the eyes but dis one looks disgusting...mtcheeeeeee
Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by elisha820(m): 5:33pm
Ebios:
Lol....
U jus talk wetin bin dey my mind...
But come o...how dis guy dey take read all comments to know the one way good for FP...
U sure say him dey sleep or do other work?
There are moderators in every section that are screening new info, even though sometimes you wonder how some rubbish and trash make front page

Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by Ebios(m): 5:34pm
loneatar:
At the age of 26 am still afraid of snake cryI don't know why
...guy ur very funny...just that..l.....l.....

I forgot to laugh.
Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by elisha820(m): 5:36pm
Ebios:
I av not eaten snake n l dont intend to...

That pithon wt army uniform colour looks attractive to the eyes but dis one looks disgusting...mtcheeeeeee

Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by Ebios(m): 5:40pm
elisha820:

There are moderators in every section that are screening new info, even though sometimes you wonder how some rubbish and trash make front page
...Thanks for d answer...but the part u av not answered is if these moderators dont sleep/av other things doing bc they are always pushing threads every time...mid night,day etc.....

Mr...over
Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by nNEOo(m): 5:48pm
loneatar:
At the age of 26 am still afraid of snake cryI don't know why
hia..

Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by elisha820(m): 5:56pm
Ebios:
...Thanks for d answer...but the part u av not answered is if these moderators dont sleep/av other things doing bc they are always pushing threads every time...mid night,day etc.....

Mr...over
Most times new threads posted late night are not pushed to FP til the following day, indicating that the MODs are asleep

Well
Lalasticlala wil come and answer this
Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by McBeal10(f): 6:01pm
I just pray this nonsense doesn't make front page.
Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by idris4r83(m): 7:51pm
Kill them all
Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by Joephat(m): 7:51pm
Pepper soup
Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by PointZerom: 7:51pm
.

Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by CarlyX8(m): 7:51pm
k
Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by thatkindthing: 7:51pm
The name is SNAKE, wetin else you wan hear??
Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by evanso6226: 7:52pm
Hmmmm
Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by jojomario(m): 7:52pm
Every snake on nairaland is python. So call it python.

Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by visijo(m): 7:52pm
is that a snake @?
Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by Supersuave2(m): 7:53pm
That's lalasticla1a
Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by GoldenJAT(m): 7:53pm
Na snake Baby b d name.
Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by mckazzy(m): 7:53pm
Nairalanders and snake are inseparable.
Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by ekensi01(m): 7:54pm
visijo:
is that a snake @?


It's a rope
Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by Emvico34: 7:56pm
elisha820:
This snake was killed today at my neighborhood early this morning

Lalasticlala
Food don ready
ask lala to tell u the name. He knows the name of every snake in whole world
Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by IMASTEX: 7:56pm
Ask the snake it name or better still Lala
Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by tosyne2much(m): 7:56pm
Soup don come ooooo... OP, no tell me say you no chop am oooo cool
Re: See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) by figure007(m): 7:57pm
Yoruba call it paramole... Am sorry I don't know the English cos not everything Yoruba can be translated... Lol

