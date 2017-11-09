Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / See The Snake Killed In My Neighborhood Today. What's The Name? (photos) (6728 Views)

See Confirm Meat That Guys In My Hostel Killed Today!!! (photos) / See The Huge Python My Neighbour Was Roasting Yesterday.... / The Huge Python My Friend Bought In Epe (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

This snake was killed today at my neighborhood early this morning



Lalasticlala

Food don ready 1 Like

Operation Python dance in the kitchen 1 Like

Front page loading... Population of snakes in trouble 1 Like

Snakes and front page on nairaland though.





Lala may be viewing already. 1 Like

Benjom:

Front page loading... 1 Like

Cmyname:

Snakes and front page on nairaland though.





Lala may be viewing already. Lol....

U jus talk wetin bin dey my mind...

But come o...how dis guy dey take read all comments to know the one way good for FP...

U sure say him dey sleep or do other work? Lol....U jus talk wetin bin dey my mind...But come o...how dis guy dey take read all comments to know the one way good for FP...U sure say him dey sleep or do other work? 1 Like

I don't know why At the age of 26 am still afraid of snakeI don't know why 1 Like

I av not eaten snake n l dont intend to...



That pithon wt army uniform colour looks attractive to the eyes but dis one looks disgusting...mtcheeeeeee

Ebios:

Lol....

U jus talk wetin bin dey my mind...

But come o...how dis guy dey take read all comments to know the one way good for FP...

U sure say him dey sleep or do other work? There are moderators in every section that are screening new info, even though sometimes you wonder how some rubbish and trash make front page There are moderators in every section that are screening new info, even though sometimes you wonder how some rubbish and trash make front page 2 Likes

loneatar:

At the age of 26 am still afraid of snake I don't know why ...guy ur very funny...just that..l.....l.....



I forgot to laugh. ...guy ur very funny...just that..l.....l.....I forgot to laugh.

Ebios:

I av not eaten snake n l dont intend to...



That pithon wt army uniform colour looks attractive to the eyes but dis one looks disgusting...mtcheeeeeee

elisha820:



There are moderators in every section that are screening new info, even though sometimes you wonder how some rubbish and trash make front page ...Thanks for d answer...but the part u av not answered is if these moderators dont sleep/av other things doing bc they are always pushing threads every time...mid night,day etc.....



Mr...over ...Thanks for d answer...but the part u av not answered is if these moderators dont sleep/av other things doing bc they are always pushing threads every time...mid night,day etc.....Mr...over

loneatar:

At the age of 26 am still afraid of snake I don't know why hia.. hia.. 1 Like

Ebios:

...Thanks for d answer...but the part u av not answered is if these moderators dont sleep/av other things doing bc they are always pushing threads every time...mid night,day etc.....



Mr...over

Most times new threads posted late night are not pushed to FP til the following day, indicating that the MODs are asleep



Well

Lalasticlala wil come and answer this Most times new threads posted late night are not pushed to FP til the following day, indicating that the MODs are asleepWellLalasticlala wil come and answer this

I just pray this nonsense doesn't make front page.

Kill them all

Pepper soup

. 1 Like

k

?? The name is SNAKE, wetin else you wan hear??

Hmmmm

Every snake on nairaland is python. So call it python. 1 Like

is that a snake @?

That's lalasticla1a

Na snake Baby b d name.

Nairalanders and snake are inseparable.

visijo:

is that a snake @?



It's a rope It's a rope

elisha820:

This snake was killed today at my neighborhood early this morning



Lalasticlala

Food don ready ask lala to tell u the name. He knows the name of every snake in whole world ask lala to tell u the name. He knows the name of every snake in whole world

Ask the snake it name or better still Lala

Soup don come ooooo... OP, no tell me say you no chop am oooo