How I got involved in one chance bus and how 150,000k turned to paper in my pocket within 2weeks. I'm posting this so that y'll will learn one or two things from my horrible experience. It all started on the 3rd of November. It was around 8pm that I entered a bus that was going to iyanaipaja from oshodi I never knew that have enter one chance bus, the bus have 7 passages on board with a man wearing military uniform sitting in front of the bus. Just before we got to cement bus stop two of the guys inside the bus pointed gun at us,they asked for money when they collected it they demand for our ATM card, they told us not to scream or else they will kill us.. The driver drove to the near by ATM point and asked us to withdrew all our money. They later let us go myself and two other woman. I had to trek home that night but thanks to God for my life. As if that is not enough, yesterday 10th Nov I got another shocking experience of my life in Lagos. Because of the incident that happened the last time which made me run out of cash and I have allot of pending job so this took me to the point of selling some of my garget just to meet up with my client. I put a call through to my friend for some money in which he gave me. So yesterday I packed my system and some other stuff took it to computer village in Ikeja because that's the only place in Lagos that I know I can sell it. On getting there I went inside a shop after several bagging I sold the gadget. After everything I was having 150,000k with me so I got a bus that's going to abulebegba and it was inside the bus that I notice that the money inside my pocket have reduce this made me brought the money out and to my greatest surprise the money had turn to a paper shaped in size of money and covered with 1k... I could not cry non scream i was just laughing. This is my sixth years in Lagos have never experience such horrible experience in my entire life not to talk of going through it twice in 2weeks. I'm presently distabilize both physical and mentally but I believe in God that he will see me through.



