|How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by Muckross1122(m): 5:58pm
A Nigerian man with the username @aduks_ on instagram, took to his instagram page to narrated how he fell victim to “one chance” operators and lost N150,000 To fraudsters within two weeks.
Below Is What He Wrote On His Instagram Page:
How I got involved in one chance bus and how 150,000k turned to paper in my pocket within 2weeks. I'm posting this so that y'll will learn one or two things from my horrible experience. It all started on the 3rd of November. It was around 8pm that I entered a bus that was going to iyanaipaja from oshodi I never knew that have enter one chance bus, the bus have 7 passages on board with a man wearing military uniform sitting in front of the bus. Just before we got to cement bus stop two of the guys inside the bus pointed gun at us,they asked for money when they collected it they demand for our ATM card, they told us not to scream or else they will kill us.. The driver drove to the near by ATM point and asked us to withdrew all our money. They later let us go myself and two other woman. I had to trek home that night but thanks to God for my life. As if that is not enough, yesterday 10th Nov I got another shocking experience of my life in Lagos. Because of the incident that happened the last time which made me run out of cash and I have allot of pending job so this took me to the point of selling some of my garget just to meet up with my client. I put a call through to my friend for some money in which he gave me. So yesterday I packed my system and some other stuff took it to computer village in Ikeja because that's the only place in Lagos that I know I can sell it. On getting there I went inside a shop after several bagging I sold the gadget. After everything I was having 150,000k with me so I got a bus that's going to abulebegba and it was inside the bus that I notice that the money inside my pocket have reduce this made me brought the money out and to my greatest surprise the money had turn to a paper shaped in size of money and covered with 1k... I could not cry non scream i was just laughing. This is my sixth years in Lagos have never experience such horrible experience in my entire life not to talk of going through it twice in 2weeks. I'm presently distabilize both physical and mentally but I believe in God that he will see me through.
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by swazpedro(m): 6:03pm
Chai sorry man
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by DanseMacabre(m): 6:05pm
Them just do you 'Welcome to Lagos'.
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by delugajackson(m): 6:08pm
This is an old method na.
This one is called "the more you look, the less you see"
Be careful next time.
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by internationalman(m): 6:30pm
Sorry bro.
Meanwhile a friend of mind just saw blackfaze at one bet9ja shop.
What he went there to do is not yet known as at this time.
Keep ur ear glue to d radio or better still read every thread here so as not to miss out on d latest developments about the visit to bet9ja shop.
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by Khd95(m): 7:18pm
baba ur village people are stylishly calling to come back home
walahi that computer village na terrible zone oo.....shey be naso my guy wan go exchange him Samsung phone take collect iPhone 5 that year...after he had successfully struck a deal with some one..a third party came from nowhere to tell my guy that the person he wants to do deal with is a criminal that my guy should collect his money back...lo and behold na set up
...his money had already been swapped with a money size old news paper covered with 1k
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by BruncleZuma: 8:28pm
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by joystickextend1(m): 8:29pm
Oops sorry bro
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by Naijacost22: 8:29pm
Oga you are greedy. there is no way you can receive 150 k and not count it. Please tell us the full story.
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by Boyooosa(m): 8:31pm
Put in all your weight, u r muscular.
Hustle continues bro, rule no 8.
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by DatYORUBAdBoi(m): 8:31pm
Mehn!
I feel for you bro....
You'll find favour asap
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by itsandi(m): 8:32pm
Hmmmm
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by emperordelis(m): 8:33pm
Upon all this your chest
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by delishpot: 8:33pm
Khd95:
Don't they count the money to be sure? I believe they will notice it if they count it first.
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by sped1oro(m): 8:33pm
Monitoring spirit@ work
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by Esepayan(m): 8:33pm
omo see as u fit .....baba leave naija come this side babes go pay ur bills and u go get better job....free dem asap unless na worse u go see
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by consultancy(m): 8:33pm
ur 150k didnt transform into papers, rather it was given to u at the shop that way. either u were under their spell, or they distracted u while the scheme was going on. and i wonder why u didn't go back to the shop since u said u sold ur stuffs in a shop, not on the streets of computer village
as long as u bought or sold in a shop(not dos street boys without address) my broda, der are a thousand measures u can take to recover ur money
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by okonja(m): 8:34pm
Take heart
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by Hofbrauhaus: 8:34pm
This is a lie from the deepest part of hell...
Thisfool is a liar!!
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by apesinola001(m): 8:34pm
See your life
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by Hofbrauhaus: 8:34pm
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by Monaco2(m): 8:35pm
How is it 10th of November if today is 9th..... Did he travel to the future abi d incident happened last year
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by femixyz(m): 8:35pm
This story is an interesting read, but we have not even gotten to the 10th day in November. maybe my own calender is not correct oooo
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by ejikesuv: 8:35pm
with all your chest and abs
anyway sorry
but this is why I don't go out anymore indoors season with the situation of fhe country this mber months will be hard.
But we will be alright
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by apesinola001(m): 8:35pm
M. M. M. things
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by symbianDON(m): 8:36pm
eeeyah!! ndo o...kpele
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by raphy(m): 8:36pm
Lagos is just the hottest place to hustle. You need to shine ur eyes very well. If u want to make it in Lagos. 150kno. Be beans. One chance now work wt fake soldier be wise ppl.
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by calcus(m): 8:36pm
This one weak me o ;DThis one weak me o
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by autotrader014(m): 8:36pm
Hmmm
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by meezynetwork(m): 8:37pm
Shoo
|Re: How My N150,000 "Turned To Paper" & How I Fell Victim To "One Chance" - Man by just2endowed: 8:38pm
Omo computer Village Na dead zone. Even if u spent 10 decades in Lagos, does guys waving phones are demons
