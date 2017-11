Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Agent Defrauds Over 500 People In One Year - Twitter User (4478 Views)

As gotten from twitter.

I think that's the same person that scammed a nairalander of over 200k earlier this year o. Good thing he has been caught, he deserves to be jailed for life. Heartless bastard 2 Likes

I think that's the same person that scammed a nairalander of over 200k earlier this year o. Good thing he has been caught, he deserves to be jailed for life. Heartless bastard

His plan will never work by God's grace. He must suffer for every single kobo he fleeced from those people.



I didn't find the particular thread by the nairalander but i found another one concerning same fraudster. He don tey for the scamming game.



http://www.nairaland.com/3903849/estate-agent-dupes-fleeing-ikorodu#58175423 His plan will never work by God's grace. He must suffer for every single kobo he fleeced from those people.I didn't find the particular thread by the nairalander but i found another one concerning same fraudster. He don tey for the scamming game. 4 Likes

Haha why do people keep falling for fraud?That should be the question

The average nigerian is a scammer. Yesterday my memory card was stolen at a shop where i went to charge my phone. Never trust a nigerian with ur money or property. 1 Like

Greedy people everywhere 1 Like 1 Share

Shay Na so people need house reach And this one everybody is shouting 'i know someone who fell victim"Shay Na so people need house reach

