Are you feeling the new song? Let us know via the comment session!



Come see how he shade Caroline Danjuma ... No chill





"Caroline save your drama... I don't need it ko le to popular" I swear Davido no get joy..Come see how he shade Caroline Danjuma ... No chill"Caroline save your drama... I don't need it ko le to popular"

DMW Boss after his recent trials over the death of his friends returns today with new music dubbed “Fia” produced by Fresh.



Are you feeling the new song? Let us know via the comment session!



froggie has release noising making strains



Yehyeh and yoyo fans please go hide your face if you no get money.. See them bloody poverty born davido haters masturbating below me, they're kid fans , right now they be like: Chai see banger.. hahahahahaha another sleepless night for Wizkid and his fans today... My OBO you can call him a.k.a frog voice we love him. My boy wins Song Of The Year And Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017. Back to back hits with frog voice, 30 billion for the account with frog voice, on a world tour with frog voice…Abeg God please bless me with my own frog voice... I need that frog voice in my life O!Yehyeh and yoyo fans please go hide your face if you no get money.. See them bloody poverty born davido haters masturbating below me, they're kid fans, right now they be like:

FIA born una, Bomboclaat



FIA born una, Bomboclaat

Davido



The guy is showing resilience. I like that.



If you keep listening to all the gossip in the market square, you will not buy anything. and i dont think Davido is here for all that.

You Can't Tell Me Nothing ~ Kanye West





Now, this is what i call noise

Another Trash!

all this ear paining noise





abeg make i waka

nice song

Am too busy to listen to trash, sum1 lemme know if the song has any reasonable message 1 Like

.

all dese davido songs eh..e no dey pass 4 letters..nawa oh 2 Likes

free2ryhme:





froggie sing your own song bingo

FIA

datovid:

nice song

it is young david the skillful noise maker it is young david the skillful noise maker 1 Like

enigmaticlion:

sing your own song bingo

i rather not sing that to make noise





okponu i rather not sing that to make noiseokponu

Music don turn to something else, them see buyers if not e for no sale, noise makers 2 Likes

free2ryhme:





it is young david the skillful noise maker

Go and sing urs....hater

davido

Coughs***clear throat# Nairaland is full of jobless haters...these same jobless critics will still be the first to shout OBO when dey are opportune to meet his shadow 5 Likes

Sanchez56:

See my account balance is for all mtn sim workings



U sopoz win resilience award!, u no de tire, u no de give up?

Yonda wrote that second verse

Davido is now bitching oooo





no joy at all 1 Like

See Davido is too good.....yes wizkid is good too...but to be sincere right now davido is killing it more than wizkid. Baddest!!

Froggie dropping hits back to back

free2ryhme:





i rather not sing that to make noise





okponu Lolzzzz see pot dey call kettle black, your words self na noise for nairaland talkless of if you sing, can you even stand where he stand, Go and get a life before you comment here again, the whole world knows Davido the noise maker, who know you? Rat poison is just #50

Lolzzzz see pot dey call kettle black, your words self na noise for nairaland talkless of if you sing, can you even stand where he stand, Go and get a life before you comment here again, the whole world knows Davido the noise maker, who know you? Rat poison is just #50Hit as always, back to back...OBO baddest, fire burn all haterz