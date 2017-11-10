₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido – "Fia" (audio) by ipafricaStaff(m): 4:54am
DMW Boss after his recent trials over the death of his friends returns today with new music dubbed “Fia” produced by Fresh.
Are you feeling the new song? Let us know via the comment session!
DOWNLOAD VIA: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/11/10/davido-fia/
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by HeWrites(m): 5:13am
I swear Davido no get joy..
Come see how he shade Caroline Danjuma ... No chill
"Caroline save your drama... I don't need it ko le to popular"
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by free2ryhme: 9:32am
ipafricaStaff:
froggie has release noising making strains
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by dotcomnamename: 9:32am
Chai see banger.. hahahahahaha another sleepless night for Wizkid and his fans today... My OBO you can call him a.k.a frog voice we love him. My boy wins Song Of The Year And Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017. Back to back hits with frog voice, 30 billion for the account with frog voice, on a world tour with frog voice…Abeg God please bless me with my own frog voice... I need that frog voice in my life O!
Yehyeh and yoyo fans please go hide your face if you no get money.. See them bloody poverty born davido haters masturbating below me, they're kid fans , right now they be like:
FIA born una, Bomboclaat
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by YesNo: 9:32am
Davido
The guy is showing resilience. I like that.
If you keep listening to all the gossip in the market square, you will not buy anything. and i dont think Davido is here for all that.
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by BruncleZuma: 9:33am
You Can't Tell Me Nothing ~ Kanye West
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by sunshineV(m): 9:33am
Now, this is what i call noise
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by Sugarcious(m): 9:33am
Another Trash!
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by free2ryhme: 9:33am
all this ear paining noise
abeg make i waka
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by datovid: 9:33am
nice song
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by cogbuagu: 9:33am
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by VoltageDivida(m): 9:33am
Am too busy to listen to trash, sum1 lemme know if the song has any reasonable message
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by Adebayo555(m): 9:34am
.
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by oswaggiee(m): 9:34am
all dese davido songs eh..e no dey pass 4 letters..nawa oh
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by enigmaticlion: 9:34am
free2ryhme:sing your own song bingo
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by heryurh(m): 9:34am
FIA
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by free2ryhme: 9:34am
datovid:
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by free2ryhme: 9:35am
ipafricaStaff:
it is young david the skillful noise maker
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by free2ryhme: 9:36am
enigmaticlion:
i rather not sing that to make noise
okponu
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by Vikings55: 9:36am
Music don turn to something else, them see buyers if not e for no sale, noise makers
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by datovid: 9:36am
free2ryhme:
Go and sing urs....hater
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by samzyboss: 9:37am
davido
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by dahunsy(m): 9:38am
Coughs***clear throat# Nairaland is full of jobless haters...these same jobless critics will still be the first to shout OBO when dey are opportune to meet his shadow
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by Felixalex(m): 9:38am
Sanchez56:
U sopoz win resilience award!, u no de tire, u no de give up?
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by Synord: 9:38am
Yonda wrote that second verse
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by exlinkleads(f): 9:38am
Davido is now bitching oooo
no joy at all
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by Tolams16: 9:39am
See Davido is too good.....yes wizkid is good too...but to be sincere right now davido is killing it more than wizkid. Baddest!!
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by Kashbwoyjnr: 9:41am
Froggie dropping hits back to back
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by Princesteve7248: 9:43am
free2ryhme:Lolzzzz see pot dey call kettle black, your words self na noise for nairaland talkless of if you sing, can you even stand where he stand, Go and get a life before you comment here again, the whole world knows Davido the noise maker, who know you? Rat poison is just #50
Hit as always, back to back...OBO baddest, fire burn all haterz
|Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by Mrkumareze(m): 9:44am
VoltageDivida:
Just 3 minutes rant as usual
