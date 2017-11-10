₦airaland Forum

Davido – "Fia" (audio) by ipafricaStaff(m): 4:54am
DMW Boss after his recent trials over the death of his friends returns today with new music dubbed “Fia” produced by Fresh.

Are you feeling the new song? Let us know via the comment session!

Cc; Lalasticlala

DOWNLOAD VIA: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/11/10/davido-fia/

Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by HeWrites(m): 5:13am
I swear Davido no get joy..


Come see how he shade Caroline Danjuma ... No chill grin


"Caroline save your drama... I don't need it ko le to popular" gringrin

Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by free2ryhme: 9:32am
froggie has release noising making strains

Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by dotcomnamename: 9:32am
Chai see banger.. hahahahahaha another sleepless night for Wizkid and his fans today... My OBO you can call him a.k.a frog voice we love him. My boy wins Song Of The Year And Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017. Back to back hits with frog voice, 30 billion for the account with frog voice, on a world tour with frog voice…Abeg God please bless me with my own frog voice... I need that frog voice in my life O!
Yehyeh and yoyo fans please go hide your face if you no get money.. See them bloody poverty born davido haters masturbating below me, they're kid fans grin, right now they be like:

FIA born una, Bomboclaat undecided

Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by YesNo: 9:32am
Davido

The guy is showing resilience. I like that.

If you keep listening to all the gossip in the market square, you will not buy anything. and i dont think Davido is here for all that.

Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by BruncleZuma: 9:33am
You Can't Tell Me Nothing ~ Kanye West

Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by sunshineV(m): 9:33am
Now, this is what i call noise

Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by Sugarcious(m): 9:33am
Another Trash!

Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by free2ryhme: 9:33am
all this ear paining noise


abeg make i waka
Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by datovid: 9:33am
nice song
Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by cogbuagu: 9:33am
angry
Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by VoltageDivida(m): 9:33am
Am too busy to listen to trash, sum1 lemme know if the song has any reasonable message

Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by Adebayo555(m): 9:34am
.
Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by oswaggiee(m): 9:34am
all dese davido songs eh..e no dey pass 4 letters..nawa oh

Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by enigmaticlion: 9:34am
sing your own song bingo

Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by heryurh(m): 9:34am
FIA
Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by free2ryhme: 9:34am
Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by free2ryhme: 9:35am
it is young david the skillful noise maker

Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by free2ryhme: 9:36am
i rather not sing that to make noise


okponu
Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by Vikings55: 9:36am
Music don turn to something else, them see buyers if not e for no sale, noise makers

Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by datovid: 9:36am
Go and sing urs....hater

Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by samzyboss: 9:37am
davido
Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by dahunsy(m): 9:38am
Coughs***clear throat# Nairaland is full of jobless haters...these same jobless critics will still be the first to shout OBO when dey are opportune to meet his shadow

Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by Felixalex(m): 9:38am
U sopoz win resilience award!, u no de tire, u no de give up?

Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by Synord: 9:38am
Yonda wrote that second verse
Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by exlinkleads(f): 9:38am
Davido is now bitching oooo


no joy at all

Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by Tolams16: 9:39am
See Davido is too good.....yes wizkid is good too...but to be sincere right now davido is killing it more than wizkid. Baddest!!

Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by Kashbwoyjnr: 9:41am
Froggie dropping hits back to back

Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by Princesteve7248: 9:43am
Lolzzzz see pot dey call kettle black, your words self na noise for nairaland talkless of if you sing, can you even stand where he stand, Go and get a life before you comment here again, the whole world knows Davido the noise maker, who know you? Rat poison is just #50
Hit as always, back to back...OBO baddest, fire burn all haterz

Re: Davido – "Fia" (audio) by Mrkumareze(m): 9:44am
Just 3 minutes rant as usual

