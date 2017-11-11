₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Davido - "Fia" (Video) by ipafricaStaff(m): 11:05am
Davido drops the video to the hot single FIA released just yesterday. The video was directed by Capital Dreams Pictures. Watch and share your thoughts.
Cc; Lalasticlala
Download via: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/11/11/video-davido-fia/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ORvJcpe2Oc

|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by Acecards: 1:45pm
Lol
|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by drey22(m): 1:46pm
IF, FALL, FIA. Truth Be Told. He deserves all the available Awards this YEAR. 3 singles Back to Back to Back
No hard feelings, other artists should try thier luck NEXT YEAR.

|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by Acecards: 1:46pm

|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by marianneada(f): 1:46pm
Davido

|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by Whatsappmathema(m): 1:47pm
my baddest guy
dope track
dope me
I love you no mean say make I put for fire o
I no fit chop feaces cos one slay bitch wan do birthday

|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by NoFavors: 1:47pm
Shuku sheka aya shoe maker Caroline save your drama I don't need your soap opera
Hits only
OBO lit!

|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by CocoBee(m): 1:48pm
Lol.
View my signature jare

|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by Qrisful: 1:48pm
Wahala no bi small

|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by IAmSkinny: 1:48pm
Mtchewwww. All these mediocre artiste no go let me rest. Check my signature jor

|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by yeahh(m): 1:49pm
Did be call her full name?
|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by enemyofprogress: 1:49pm
I must bought the CD

|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by ChangetheChange: 1:49pm
Davido u get mouth
3 hit singles back to back
Frog Voice ti takeover, haters should go and jump inside River
Proudly #TeamFrogVoice.. Haters ti gba penalty WO throwing
30 billion gang ti takeover
Davido the undisputed Best Artist of the year

|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by yeyerolling: 1:51pm
Noise makers

|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by Kassidy90(m): 1:51pm
enemyofprogress:After boughting it u can borrowed me too....

|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by onatisi(m): 1:51pm
the song is better than this video
clarence peters should have done a better job than this
|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by gimbayaro(m): 1:51pm
free meek mill free meek mill

|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by ibkayee(f): 1:51pm
I like the song

|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by Seequadry(m): 1:52pm
Lol... Maybe Danjuma is Dat kinda girlfriend our friend use to tell us about...

|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by JennyJuggs: 1:52pm
enemyofprogress:Please buy it

|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by niggi4life(m): 1:52pm
This boy no sabi sing i swear down... E just dey shout up and down...
If not for say e papa get moni, na Agbero for fit am

|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by wayne4loan: 1:53pm
Nice beat, wack lyrics
|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by LUGBE: 1:53pm
Rubbish
This davido lacks home bringing, you can imagine. Is that for his late friend
He really need to be taught a lesson, he thinks everything is money. Nonsense

|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by joenor(m): 1:53pm
Nice one though.

|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by LMAyedun(m): 1:54pm
Davido is crazy! Mad track.

|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by WebSurfer(m): 1:54pm
Very stupid video and song, I was struggling to just hear the part about Caroline so I can quit watching..
We have better talents in Nigeria for God's sake

|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by 4lorunsho(m): 1:54pm
|Re: Davido - “Fia” (Video) by hahn(m): 1:55pm
drey22:
Lol. 3 singles no album
Excellence sure does have another meaning in Africa

