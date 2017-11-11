Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Davido - “Fia” (Video) (10794 Views)

Nairaland Music Review: Davido - Fia (Hit Or Miss?) / NEW MUSIC: Davido – Fia (mp3 Download) / Davido – "Fia" (audio) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Cc; Lalasticlala



Download via:







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ORvJcpe2Oc Davido drops the video to the hot single FIA released just yesterday. The video was directed by Capital Dreams Pictures. Watch and share your thoughts.Cc; LalasticlalaDownload via: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/11/11/video-davido-fia/ 8 Likes

Lol

IF, FALL, FIA. Truth Be Told. He deserves all the available Awards this YEAR. 3 singles Back to Back to Back





No hard feelings, other artists should try thier luck NEXT YEAR. 44 Likes 1 Share

3 Likes

Davido 3 Likes 1 Share

my baddest guy

dope track

dope me

I love you no mean say make I put for fire o

I no fit chop feaces cos one slay bitch wan do birthday 10 Likes

Shuku sheka aya shoe maker Caroline save your drama I don't need your soap opera



Hits only







OBO lit! 20 Likes





View my signature jare Lol.View my signature jare 1 Like

Wahala no bi small 1 Like 1 Share

Mtchewwww. All these mediocre artiste no go let me rest. Check my signature jor 6 Likes 1 Share

Did be call her full name?

I must bought the CD 1 Like





Davido u get mouth



3 hit singles back to back



Frog Voice ti takeover, haters should go and jump inside River

Proudly #TeamFrogVoice.. Haters ti gba penalty WO throwing



30 billion gang ti takeover



Davido the undisputed Best Artist of the year 22 Likes

Noise makers 2 Likes

enemyofprogress:

I must bought the CD After boughting it u can borrowed me too.... After boughting it u can borrowed me too.... 52 Likes



clarence peters should have done a better job than this the song is better than this videoclarence peters should have done a better job than this

free meek mill free meek mill 3 Likes

I like the song 5 Likes

Lol... Maybe Danjuma is Dat kinda girlfriend our friend use to tell us about... 3 Likes

enemyofprogress:

I must bought the CD Please buy it Pleaseit 3 Likes

This boy no sabi sing i swear down... E just dey shout up and down...



If not for say e papa get moni, na Agbero for fit am 15 Likes

Nice beat, wack lyrics





This davido lacks home bringing, you can imagine. Is that for his late friend



He really need to be taught a lesson, he thinks everything is money. Nonsense RubbishThis davido lacks home bringing, you can imagine. Is that for his late friendHe really need to be taught a lesson, he thinks everything is money. Nonsense 2 Likes 1 Share

Nice one though. 1 Like 1 Share

Davido is crazy! Mad track. 1 Like

Very stupid video and song, I was struggling to just hear the part about Caroline so I can quit watching..



We have better talents in Nigeria for God's sake 5 Likes

Looking for a get away next summer?Let's take you around Israel Enquires call 08028959105 or visit www. Salempilgrimage.com