|Lagos Imam Invited To Pray At House-Warming Is Missing (Photo) by Islie: 7:22am
Afeez Hanafi
|Re: Lagos Imam Invited To Pray At House-Warming Is Missing (Photo) by biacan(f): 7:24am
Ikorodu....... am speechless badoo guys at work
|Re: Lagos Imam Invited To Pray At House-Warming Is Missing (Photo) by ArchangeLucifer: 7:27am
His Allah abandoned him or what?
Mortals will eternally remain under my whip.
This mumu has been bowing to one of my Princes of the East for many years, calling him "God", now that we have taken what's rightfully ours, his family is crying?
Fools.
|Re: Lagos Imam Invited To Pray At House-Warming Is Missing (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 7:32am
pathetic. .Lesson for all.No Mata how strong head u have,plus let ur friends /family know where u are going.Even if is one night vigil,plus tell dem u are going with Rasaki /Tunde to so so.May we not be a blood sucker victim
|Re: Lagos Imam Invited To Pray At House-Warming Is Missing (Photo) by cummando(m): 7:33am
That commentator above ipobarecriminals got me thinking.
God is a great God.As in he created a full human being and replaced His brains with sawdust yet the human can still perform his basic functions. The flaw only shows when he needs to think. Great God.
Alfa may God bring you home safely. Amen
|Re: Lagos Imam Invited To Pray At House-Warming Is Missing (Photo) by sdindan: 7:33am
ArchangeLucifer:
I will not pray for this type of calamity to befall you.
Be careful
|Re: Lagos Imam Invited To Pray At House-Warming Is Missing (Photo) by seunlayi(m): 7:37am
I hope they find him
|Re: Lagos Imam Invited To Pray At House-Warming Is Missing (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 7:38am
biacan:not everything is Badoo.He should have use his instinct /6 sense not 5..
|Re: Lagos Imam Invited To Pray At House-Warming Is Missing (Photo) by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:45am
A policeman directed us to the Anti -Kidnapping and Anti - Cultism Unit , which is presently handling the case .
|Re: Lagos Imam Invited To Pray At House-Warming Is Missing (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 7:49am
cummando:
cummando:ipob jew.Wetin i do u.
|Re: Lagos Imam Invited To Pray At House-Warming Is Missing (Photo) by cummando(m): 7:51am
ipobarecriminals:No dey fall my hand na. "Above"means on top of you. Not you. Jesu!
|Re: Lagos Imam Invited To Pray At House-Warming Is Missing (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 7:52am
God will deliver him. May thunder scatter any hand holding him right now, he left in peace,he must come back in peace.
|Re: Lagos Imam Invited To Pray At House-Warming Is Missing (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 7:59am
fuckingAyaya:Oga,i'm just speechless.
|Re: Lagos Imam Invited To Pray At House-Warming Is Missing (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 8:03am
cummando:aiite Have a nice day.
|Re: Lagos Imam Invited To Pray At House-Warming Is Missing (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 8:04am
|Re: Lagos Imam Invited To Pray At House-Warming Is Missing (Photo) by EazyJ(f): 8:07am
Things are happening
|Re: Lagos Imam Invited To Pray At House-Warming Is Missing (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 8:10am
ipobarecriminals:Lol,is my mouth blocking your post?
|Re: Lagos Imam Invited To Pray At House-Warming Is Missing (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 8:11am
EazyJ:can i see see u for one corner?No com with Evablizin biko
|Re: Lagos Imam Invited To Pray At House-Warming Is Missing (Photo) by Elmojiid(m): 8:14am
ArchangeLucifer:anything for like and share...anybody can fall victim even ur yahoo pastors dnt just want to mention names
|Re: Lagos Imam Invited To Pray At House-Warming Is Missing (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 8:18am
ipobarecriminals:EazyJ don't meet him if you love your life,na so oga Imam go meet person for one corner,e neva return still now.
May thunder scatter de hand weh hold Imam now,the plans of the wicked shall not stand.
|Re: Lagos Imam Invited To Pray At House-Warming Is Missing (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 8:29am
Evablizin:Eazyj.Nor mind am,she dey jealous us...... Even goats get sense past some human beings. How can somebody tell u not to inform /tell anybody/Com with ur friend to a naming /any party and u obey/do as E say?May God cripple /smite the bastards with blindness
|Re: Lagos Imam Invited To Pray At House-Warming Is Missing (Photo) by UrWorstNightmare: 10:23am
|Re: Lagos Imam Invited To Pray At House-Warming Is Missing (Photo) by chijioke199235: 10:23am
(Reply)
