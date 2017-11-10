Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court (4567 Views)

Evans lost again on Friday at the Lagos High Court in Igbosere.



Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo threw out two applications filed by Evans to stop his trial.



The judge said the applications lacked merit.



These charges that the defence counsel wanted quashed are separate from the ones the Ikeja division of the Lagos High court throw out days ago.



After the judge's decision, charges were read and Evans again pleaded not guilty.



On November 3, Justice Hakeem Oshodi, at the court in Ikeja threw out an application to quash the trial, insisting that Evans should face trial over charges preferred against him by the Lagos State government.



The 'billionaire kidnapper' is facing charges of conspiracy and kidnap of one Duna Donatus at the Ikeja court.



Ruling on an application brought by Evans to quash the two count charges, Justice Oshodi, said a prima facie case had been established against him.



Justice Oshodi ruled that there was no merit in Evans's application and ruled it out.



To the best of my knowledge I think these appeals are being done to delay the process. Evans is simply buying time.



Why? I don't know. 4 Likes 1 Share

Why was El Zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, and Boko Haram terrorists permanently detained and this guy is not? This clearly shows something is wrong with our nation. Is this guy not worst than a terrorist? VP Osinbajo is a lawyer but the way cases are handled in Nigeria shows we might need to hand over our judicial system to Indonesia or maybe China. Can you imagine that this guy even dresses better than the lawyers and judges in court? 1 Like

If you want to sentence this man, just do...

I've never seen justice duly served at the right time in this country 2 Likes

Billionaire kidnapper. When he was living big in Magodo, how many people queried his source of wealth? 1 Like 1 Share

If evans where to be a politician, them for don discharge and acquit am tey tey



Them sabi bend law well

On November 3, Justice Hakeem Oshodi, at the court in Ikeja threw out an application to quash the trial, insisting that Evans should face trial over charges preferred against him by the Lagos State government.





If I am not mistaken, the woman besides him is also standing trial with him right? but who come do her hair for her abi nah hair wey she do since be that. just asking.. If I am not mistaken, the woman besides him is also standing trial with him right? but who come do her hair for her abi nah hair wey she do since be that. just asking..

Mteww, person we them don suppose to electrocute since, you can never escape 1 Like

He shld keep laffin oo. The more he laff,the longer his jail term

The NBA needs to be proactive and up their game against some of its members who because of money always play hide and seek game all for the purpose of delaying justice. I am not satisfied with just throwing away such fictitious applications. Such lawyers should be sanctioned to prevent future occurence.

This country's judicial system is a SCUM

I think its high time this man's case is executed!

Sometimes this rule of law de tire me. This is a wanton killer of innocent men , a source of sorrow to families being accorded such niceties in court , in the name of rule of law! This is certainly a gross abuse of justice.

What useless news is this ?



Is he suppose to win before ?