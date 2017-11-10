₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by bouncenews2: 12:01pm
For the second time in a week, 'billionaire kidnapper', Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans has lost an appeal to quash charges preferred against him and others suspects.
Evans lost again on Friday at the Lagos High Court in Igbosere.
Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo threw out two applications filed by Evans to stop his trial.
The judge said the applications lacked merit.
These charges that the defence counsel wanted quashed are separate from the ones the Ikeja division of the Lagos High court throw out days ago.
After the judge's decision, charges were read and Evans again pleaded not guilty.
On November 3, Justice Hakeem Oshodi, at the court in Ikeja threw out an application to quash the trial, insisting that Evans should face trial over charges preferred against him by the Lagos State government.
The 'billionaire kidnapper' is facing charges of conspiracy and kidnap of one Duna Donatus at the Ikeja court.
Ruling on an application brought by Evans to quash the two count charges, Justice Oshodi, said a prima facie case had been established against him.
Justice Oshodi ruled that there was no merit in Evans's application and ruled it out.
Source: http://news.bounce.ng/Content/breaking-evans-loses-in-court-again-20171110
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by Plasmbob1: 12:04pm
To the best of my knowledge I think these appeals are being done to delay the process. Evans is simply buying time.
Why? I don't know.
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by 9jvirgin(m): 1:28pm
Why was El Zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, and Boko Haram terrorists permanently detained and this guy is not? This clearly shows something is wrong with our nation. Is this guy not worst than a terrorist? VP Osinbajo is a lawyer but the way cases are handled in Nigeria shows we might need to hand over our judicial system to Indonesia or maybe China. Can you imagine that this guy even dresses better than the lawyers and judges in court?
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by lollypeezle(m): 1:28pm
If you want to sentence this man, just do...
I've never seen justice duly served at the right time in this country
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by nairavsdollars: 1:29pm
Billionaire kidnapper. When he was living big in Magodo, how many people queried his source of wealth?
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by grayht(m): 1:29pm
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by mykh01(m): 1:29pm
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by EnEnPeecee: 1:29pm
If evans where to be a politician, them for don discharge and acquit am tey tey
Them sabi bend law well
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by grayht(m): 1:29pm
bouncenews2:
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by Benwems(m): 1:29pm
karma is a b1tch
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by Sefanyx: 1:30pm
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by Tobilastik(m): 1:30pm
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by grayht(m): 1:30pm
EnEnPeecee:who dey call me
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by one4GOD(f): 1:31pm
bouncenews2:If I am not mistaken, the woman besides him is also standing trial with him right? but who come do her hair for her abi nah hair wey she do since be that. just asking..
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by teacherbim(f): 1:32pm
Mteww, person we them don suppose to electrocute since, you can never escape
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by Articul8(m): 1:32pm
He shld keep laffin oo. The more he laff,the longer his jail term
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by oyoyoyo: 1:32pm
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by oz4real83(m): 1:33pm
The NBA needs to be proactive and up their game against some of its members who because of money always play hide and seek game all for the purpose of delaying justice. I am not satisfied with just throwing away such fictitious applications. Such lawyers should be sanctioned to prevent future occurence.
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by maj59(m): 1:34pm
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by EnEnPeecee: 1:39pm
grayht:u be evan
Abeg no kidnap me ooo
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by Florblu(f): 1:40pm
This country's judicial system is a SCUM
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by xxx4863: 1:44pm
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by badbreath(f): 1:44pm
I think its high time this man's case is executed!
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by vani86: 1:46pm
badbreath:
agree with you 100%.
Tired of hearing about him
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by Kendroid: 1:48pm
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by shineeye1: 1:53pm
Sometimes this rule of law de tire me. This is a wanton killer of innocent men , a source of sorrow to families being accorded such niceties in court , in the name of rule of law! This is certainly a gross abuse of justice.
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by ipobarecriminals: 1:54pm
grayht:PIGS.Operation rescue Piglet
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by psalmsjob: 1:55pm
Plasmbob1:
He is buying time to evade justice if there's really anything like evading Justice for real when we all know ordinary karma is a bit.ch
Dear Kidnapper kingpin, your time was up the day you got caught.
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by GaniuKazeeem(m): 2:03pm
[quote author=9jvirgin]Why was El Zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, and Boko Haram terrorists permanently detained and this guy is not? This clearly shows something is wrong with our nation. Is this guy not worst than a terrorist? VP Osinbajo is a lawyer but the way cases are handled in Nigeria shows we might need to hand over our judicial system to Indonesia or maybe China. Can you imagine that this guy even dresses better than the lawyers and judges in court?
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by AntiWailer: 2:09pm
What useless news is this ?
Is he suppose to win before ?
Re: Evans Suffers Another Defeat In Court by GavelSlam: 2:15pm
nairavsdollars:
When you question here on nairaland people would say you are envious.
