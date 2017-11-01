₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,477 members, 3,905,693 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 10:38 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You (8147 Views)
How Drinking 8 - 10 Glasses Of Water A Day Will Change Your Life (photos) / Strange, Mysterious But True: Ghost Wedding In China And Why They Can Be Deadly / See Endtime Pure (sachet) Water. Can You Drink It? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by FitnessDoctor: 12:54pm On Nov 10
Hello, guy, it's your favorite health blogger, Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
Take 8 - 10 glasses of water per day.
This is a health rule so many health professionals stick to, in fact, I echo it all over my blog posts anything I get a chance.
Normally, I would recommend you drink according to what your body tells you since everyone's body mass varies, but that might just be bad advice as well.
According to healthcare professionals, there is such a thing as drinking excess water and they complications are deadly.
Healthcare professionals have warned of the dangers of telling people to “drink plenty of fluids” after a woman was admitted to hospital with water intoxication.
After developing symptoms of a urinary tract infection, the 59-year-old increased her water intake, drinking more than half a pint every 30 minutes, which she hoped would “flush out her system.”
However, she quickly fell seriously ill and was admitted to King’s College hospital with dangerously low levels of salt in her blood, a potentially fatal condition if left untreated.
In the British Medical Journal case report, doctors Laura Christine Lee and Maryann Noronha asked: “We frequently advise our patients to ‘drink plenty of fluids’ and ‘keep well hydrated’ when they are unwell. But, what do we mean by that? Are there potential risks of this apparently harmless advice?”
The report describes how their patient’s condition continued to worsen after she was admitted to hospital.
“During her visit to the emergency department, she became progressively shaky and muddled. She vomited several times, was tremulous and exhibited significant speech difficulties,” they wrote.
Copyright: Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor (realfitbody.com)
“Throughout the day she had consumed several liters of water based on medical advice she recalled from previous similar episodes.”
Water intoxication although a well-documented symptom of some endurance sports can be deadly with symptoms including vomiting, headaches and nausea and in serious cases, confusion, seizures, coma, and death.
However, there are lower chances of water intoxication if you are drinking water according to what your body tells you, rather than going overboard because you read online that 8 - 10 glasses of water or nothing else.
So there you have it.
Source: http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/11/here-is-how-drinking-too-much-water-can.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by YoungRichRuler(m): 12:58pm On Nov 10
Very soon it will be....
How farting makes you weak and affects your blood
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by LadySarah(f): 12:59pm On Nov 10
All in all water is good,i've seen its wonders in my life.The key to everything is moderation
17 Likes
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by nikkypearl(f): 1:01pm On Nov 10
YoungRichRuler:
1 Like
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by YoungRichRuler(m): 1:09pm On Nov 10
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by Amarabae(f): 1:11pm On Nov 10
YoungRichRuler:lols.
Give this a medal pls
1 Like
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by Greenbuoy(m): 1:21pm On Nov 10
Humanity is confused!
6 Likes
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by FitnessDoctor: 1:26pm On Nov 10
YoungRichRuler:
Greenbuoy:
Patience is a virtue, learn to be patient to read and understand. Too much of everything is bad and that is what this post is about. Too much water is bad, too less water is bad, but the right amount is healthy and good for you.
Where is the confusion?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by IAMSASHY(f): 1:29pm On Nov 10
how many glasses is d right amount?
FitnessDoctor:
1 Like
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by FitnessDoctor: 1:39pm On Nov 10
IAMSASHY:
That totally depends on your body weight/mass, your metabolic rate, your daily activities etc. But around 6 - 10 glasses per day should be good enough
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by IAMSASHY(f): 1:48pm On Nov 10
K, tnx
FitnessDoctor:
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by BasketballGURU(m): 2:03am
Yes, I READ ABOUT THIS SOMEWHERE
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by RETIREDMUMU(m): 2:10am
BasketballGURU:
nah, it i red this somewhere
after all ur gaga with jude n kashy u still no get something upstairs
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by BasketballGURU(m): 2:13am
RETIREDMUMU:
GOOD THING YOU'RE RETIRED hahahaha!
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by RETIREDMUMU(m): 2:15am
BasketballGURU:
.
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by paradigmshift(m): 9:44am
u drink small water, u get problem and you drink too much, u get problem. abeg make una dey go
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by MasViews: 9:45am
BasketballGURU:
Bright Side I guess
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by Sunnycliff(m): 9:45am
So water even get overdose baa!
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by Sabadon(m): 9:46am
water toxicity hyperhydration
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by Mckandre(m): 9:46am
T
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by Explorers(m): 9:46am
Hmmmm
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by thunderbabs(m): 9:46am
Science and fake news is like Trump and North Korea's president
2 Likes
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by Sexytemi(f): 9:47am
One day soon I'm so sure we're going to read about breathing in too much air is bad
2 Likes
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by Samusu(m): 9:48am
Something most surely kill a man
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by Agimor(m): 9:49am
Every day do these do that. The next thing will be why we shouldn't go to hustle hustling has a negative impact on ones health.
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by lonelydora(m): 9:51am
A very nig lie. I have neen drinking a lot of water feom childhood till date, and i see clearly. Water is good. There's no negativity with water.
"Water no get enemy "...so says a song.
Meanwhile
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by Pvibe007: 9:52am
FitnessDoctor:
Big or Small glass or paraga shot kinda glass??
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by Zhinurayn17: 9:52am
FitnessDoctor:it's too small though.. At least I use to take 5 liters per day
1 Like
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by MorataFC: 9:54am
|Re: How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You by yeyerolling: 9:54am
Nawa
1 Like
About "Trevo" Business: Real Or Scam? / Can I Change My Genotype? / How To Grow Taller
Viewing this topic: EngrGodson, olalekan1(m), sammieguze(m), tunechi28(m), tochyano2, fablani(m), COURVOISier(m), horlartayor(m), musb92yahooco, nunamyeong(m), shophut(m), chinwejanebae, Tara5, davbaba, youseuph(m), collynsHD(m), trippleKAY(m), zamirikpo(m), tiwiex, earthcrust, ashkenking, wese90(m), juman(m), WORDSENSEI, teflonjake(m), feelings1, Johnkennie(m), wuntim, gare2510(m), dele55, InHim4Him(m), Omawumi17, vicstar(m), Josmila(m), Wasquad(m), smithsydny(m), Cladez(m), Kalapizim(m), ezugegere(m), Krossbow123, caringsce(m), SHABZ, Charlesdablazer, tonylaw07(m), Vkemay, niyisky, charlowsky, doctorfemi20, dudley1459, jackyraw09, davbravo(m), waazmoney, correctguy101(m), Samzzy94(m), ibietela2(m), medexico(m), tboynaija, quickberry(m), Nasri100(m), Emmatdayo(m), camcor(m), Musaf(m), cooleo(m), Potch, vallycan(m), corrall(f), egbeocha(m), segoj, Bemby69(m), pweshboi(m), TrueHeart365(m), Emmanuelson(m), BrytSky(m), TUBLEZ(m), Lusayo(m), Tolumiide, confluence, spillszzzzzzzz, bowale21(f), pronto1(m), Godchoice1, Wakins(m), SSPX(m), hollamanng(m) and 154 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12