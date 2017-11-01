



Take 8 - 10 glasses of water per day.



This is a health rule so many health professionals stick to, in fact, I echo it all over my blog posts anything I get a chance.



Normally, I would recommend you drink according to what your body tells you since everyone's body mass varies, but that might just be bad advice as well.



According to healthcare professionals, there is such a thing as drinking excess water and they complications are deadly.



Healthcare professionals have warned of the dangers of telling people to “drink plenty of fluids” after a woman was admitted to hospital with water intoxication.



After developing symptoms of a urinary tract infection, the 59-year-old increased her water intake, drinking more than half a pint every 30 minutes, which she hoped would “flush out her system.”



However, she quickly fell seriously ill and was admitted to King’s College hospital with dangerously low levels of salt in her blood, a potentially fatal condition if left untreated.



In the British Medical Journal case report, doctors Laura Christine Lee and Maryann Noronha asked: “We frequently advise our patients to ‘drink plenty of fluids’ and ‘keep well hydrated’ when they are unwell. But, what do we mean by that? Are there potential risks of this apparently harmless advice?”



The report describes how their patient’s condition continued to worsen after she was admitted to hospital.



“During her visit to the emergency department, she became progressively shaky and muddled. She vomited several times, was tremulous and exhibited significant speech difficulties,” they wrote.



Copyright: Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor (realfitbody.com)



“Throughout the day she had consumed several liters of water based on medical advice she recalled from previous similar episodes.”



Water intoxication although a well-documented symptom of some endurance sports can be deadly with symptoms including vomiting, headaches and nausea and in serious cases, confusion, seizures, coma, and death.



However, there are lower chances of water intoxication if you are drinking water according to what your body tells you, rather than going overboard because you read online that 8 - 10 glasses of water or nothing else.



So there you have it.



