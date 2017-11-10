Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem (3382 Views)

Upcoming actress/actor took to his/her page to tell Eedris Abdulkareem that he is a fool.



See screenshot below..



Nigerian male Barbie and Snapchat queen, Bobrisky who was just released from police custody as took to his instagram to call out ancient of days singer,Eedris Abdulkareem who said he will burn in fire if he dies.Upcoming actress/actor took to his/her page to tell Eedris Abdulkareem that he is a fool.See screenshot below..

this one go just send area boys kon kill you 4 Likes

But why will they arrest BOBRISKY?? What offence did he ...sorry what offence did she.... Oya sorry what offence did it commit? 11 Likes

But wait ooo wetin concern Idris for bobrisky matter.



Seriously that word "ancient of days" really got me...But wait ooo wetin concern Idris for bobrisky matter.Abeg oga leave that babe sorry guy alone jor

Ha.... make e follow am fight na

like play like play, this stupiddddd bobyrisky dey popular sa like play like play, this stupiddddd bobyrisky dey popular sa

What a dirty lifestyle being gay, the same anus for poo is what you improvise for your nonsense while wasting Best options everywhere

Nairalanders support me please. 2 Likes 1 Share

I wished he was never released..

Nawa oooo this one na news?

choku123:

Nigerian male Barbie and Snapchat queen, Bobrisky who was just released from police custody as took to his instagram to call out ancient of days singer, Eedris Abdulkareem who said he will burn in fire if he dies.



LOL @ "ancient of days singer"



But seriously who is managing Eedris?



This constant stream of negative PR is getting out of hand



LOL @ "ancient of days singer"But seriously who is managing Eedris?This constant stream of negative PR is getting out of handOr are they working with the premise that bad PR is better than NO PR?

Both Eedris's are mad

nestic:

But why will they arrest BOBRISKY?? What offence did he ...sorry what offence did she.... Oya sorry what offence did it commit?

Wetin dey worry Baba Eedris sef?

I respect am but e be like say Baba

don dey enter MENopause.

Must you put mouth for every matter.

Ordinary bobrisky con de wash u down.



nestic:

guy u just killed me lol

Bobrisky is back ? Oh no !

no be he/she it fault...na police wey release am.

he is back

I agree with Bobrisky. Idris needs to get a life and quick 1 Like

They should have kept this nigga's asss back in jail and be ravaged by the hungry, thirsty and marauding LGBT community representatives there...... Sense woulda fall on him.

Lol.... "Fire wood dust"





Bob you mean Booda Eedris issa ASH?



What is Firewood dust?Bob you mean Booda Eedris issa ASH?Bobrisky's mouth is LOUD sha

Released so soon

This bobrisky get serious problem, I swear 1 Like

choku123:

Nigerian male Barbie and Snapchat queen, Bobrisky who was just released from police custody as took to his instagram to call out ancient of days singer,Eedris Abdulkareem who said he will burn in fire if he dies.



Upcoming actress/actor took to his/her page to tell Eedris Abdulkareem that he is a fool.



See screenshot below..



http://news.nollyzone.com/fool-bobrisky-tells-eedris-abdulkareem/



