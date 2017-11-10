₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by choku123: 12:59pm
Nigerian male Barbie and Snapchat queen, Bobrisky who was just released from police custody as took to his instagram to call out ancient of days singer,Eedris Abdulkareem who said he will burn in fire if he dies.
Upcoming actress/actor took to his/her page to tell Eedris Abdulkareem that he is a fool.
See screenshot below..
http://news.nollyzone.com/fool-bobrisky-tells-eedris-abdulkareem/
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by falcon01: 1:13pm
this one go just send area boys kon kill you
4 Likes
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by nestic(m): 1:16pm
But why will they arrest BOBRISKY?? What offence did he ...sorry what offence did she.... Oya sorry what offence did it commit?
11 Likes
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by chriskosherbal(m): 1:23pm
Seriously that word "ancient of days" really got me ...
But wait ooo wetin concern Idris for bobrisky matter.
Abeg oga leave that babe sorry guy alone jor
1 Like
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by holluwai(m): 2:01pm
Ha.... make e follow am fight na
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by tolexy007(m): 2:01pm
like play like play, this stupiddddd bobyrisky dey popular sa
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by ezana1(m): 2:01pm
What a dirty lifestyle being gay, the same anus for poo is what you improvise for your nonsense while wasting Best options everywhere
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by Symbei(f): 2:01pm
Nairalanders support me please.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by fowlyansh181(m): 2:01pm
I wished he was never released..
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by Badboiz(m): 2:02pm
Lol
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by Costello559(m): 2:02pm
Nawa oooo this one na news?
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by alignacademy(m): 2:02pm
choku123:
LOL @ "ancient of days singer"
But seriously who is managing Eedris?
This constant stream of negative PR is getting out of hand
Or are they working with the premise that bad PR is better than NO PR?
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by NoFavors: 2:03pm
Both Eedris's are mad
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by Florblu(f): 2:03pm
ok
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by shizle26(m): 2:03pm
nestic:
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by 2fine2fast(m): 2:03pm
Wetin dey worry Baba Eedris sef?
I respect am but e be like say Baba
don dey enter MENopause.
Must you put mouth for every matter.
Ordinary bobrisky con de wash u down.
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by BoosBae(f): 2:03pm
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by seenga(m): 2:03pm
guy u just killed me lol
nestic:
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by ElPadrino33: 2:03pm
Bobrisky is back ? Oh no !
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by sucess001(m): 2:03pm
no be
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by murphybo(m): 2:04pm
Kk
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by GaniuKazeeem(m): 2:04pm
he is back
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by trustyshoess(f): 2:04pm
I agree with Bobrisky. Idris needs to get a life and quick
1 Like
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by Milonis(m): 2:04pm
They should have kept this nigga's asss back in jail and be ravaged by the hungry, thirsty and marauding LGBT community representatives there...... Sense woulda fall on him.
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by Edu3Again: 2:04pm
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by kuweni(m): 2:04pm
Lol.... "Fire wood dust"
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by Florblu(f): 2:05pm
What is Firewood dust?
Bob you mean Booda Eedris issa ASH?
Bobrisky's mouth is LOUD sha
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by Sirpaul(m): 2:05pm
Released so soon
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by showghan(m): 2:05pm
This bobrisky get serious problem, I swear
1 Like
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by free2ryhme: 2:05pm
choku123:
bob and the beast
|Re: "You Are A Fool" - Bobrisky Replies Eedris Abdulkareem by SnakeXenzia(m): 2:05pm
Fatality
Financial Freedom. Have Your Money Work For You. / Actress Megan Goode And Devon Speak On Marriage / Snoop Dogg Busted....
