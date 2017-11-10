Nigeria will take on the Algerian National team at 8.30p.m. tonight in a game that is expected to be a show of pride and superiority as Nigeria had already qualified for the World Cup in Russia after winning 4 out of 5 matches played while Algeria who lost 4 out of 5 matches played are looking to rebuild their team and play for pride.



Algeria will be coming out with a 4-2-3-1 formation while Nigeria will match them with a 4-2-2-2 formation.