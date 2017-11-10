₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,227 members, 3,904,940 topics. Date: Friday, 10 November 2017 at 08:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out (10712 Views)
Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, 10 Nov 2017 / Algeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 1 (Full Time) / Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by rlauncher(m): 4:13pm
Nigeria will take on the Algerian National team at 8.30p.m. tonight in a game that is expected to be a show of pride and superiority as Nigeria had already qualified for the World Cup in Russia after winning 4 out of 5 matches played while Algeria who lost 4 out of 5 matches played are looking to rebuild their team and play for pride.
Algeria will be coming out with a 4-2-3-1 formation while Nigeria will match them with a 4-2-2-2 formation.
4 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by Americanlatino(m): 4:15pm
Nigeria must win
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by Cmyname(m): 4:28pm
Lets continue with the winning spirit
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by mazimee(m): 6:37pm
SUPER EAGLES LINE UP:
1.Ikechukwu Ezenwa
2.Shehu Abdullahi
3.Ola Aina
4.Leon Balogun
5.William Troost-Ekong
6.Ogehenekaro Etebo
7.John Ogu
8.Wilfred Ndidi
9.Anthony Nwakaeme
10.Alex Iwobi
11.Kelechi Iheanacho
Our midfield and forward is average. If our midfield can be difficult to pernatrate , and forward fierce with offensive, then I can say we are ready for Russia 2018 World Cup.
5 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by Generalkaycee(m): 7:06pm
90minutes draw
1 Like
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by pendusky(m): 7:06pm
OK NICE....
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by soberdrunk(m): 7:06pm
Algeria 3-0 Nigeria............
1 Like
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by NoFavors: 7:07pm
Ola Aina should make me proud
4 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by eazyjakes(m): 7:07pm
Iwobi should play behind d main striker as he is d most creative player in the team while etebo should play from d left to provide defensive cover for aina and also to harness his offensive prowess.....good luck guys!
6 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by Keneking: 7:07pm
Alex to score again
2 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by Kelklein(m): 7:07pm
Fingers crossed...
1 Like
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by Marcelinho(m): 7:07pm
this Squad is still strong enough to get something out of the game
1 Like
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by skyfaze(m): 7:07pm
oyinbo wall
4 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by Osasnidas(m): 7:07pm
Nigeria must win we stand and play as one
1 Like
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by chesterlee(m): 7:08pm
Why Mikel no start na?
The Super eagles always look disjointed without Mikel
5 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by BabaOwen: 7:08pm
I can never miss this match for anything
1 Like
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by pedrilo: 7:08pm
Mikel on bench for Ogu.
Nice one
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by nonut: 7:08pm
We need a win to boost the world cup spirit. Go eagles!
7 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by Jay542(m): 7:09pm
A decent squad still...
3 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by bolt000: 7:10pm
Stuck in traffic.. Hopefully I get home before the match begins.
been a while since i've actually taken my time to watch Nigerian football.
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by presido997(m): 7:10pm
Y Mikel no start na
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by mckazzy(m): 7:11pm
We won the match even before kickoff.
Soar higher the Super Eagles.
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by Arewa12: 7:11pm
win win win for nigeria
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by adeniyi55: 7:11pm
But no match fixing o cos ave invested all my life savings on it o
Bet9ja must favor me o
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by canalily(m): 7:15pm
soberdrunk:correct score or fixed match
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by Kylekent59: 7:16pm
soberdrunk:
Ehhh. I swear if it happens, APC go win 2019
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by Amoto94(m): 7:17pm
Algerian1 your prediction?
1 Like
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by PMBtill2023(m): 7:17pm
soberdrunk:REVERSE will be the case
1 Like
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by Rahym001(m): 7:17pm
home win or Draw
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by Kylekent59: 7:18pm
Osasnidas:Then go and stake Nigeria to win @ nairabet with an odds of 4.
Your salary 100k x 4 odds= 400,000 or
Choose one
My hand no dey if you lose ooo
1 Like
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by Algerian1: 7:27pm
Amoto94:
mmm , i dont follow football this last years but i will say Algeria 2 - 2 Nigeria
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria : Tactical Formation Out by loveth360(f): 7:30pm
Algeria 3: 0 Zoorian
Wladimir Klitschko To Fight Nigeria's Samuel Peter / 9japredict Refusal To Pay A Nairalander His Winnings / President Buhari To Receive Victorious D’tigress Today During FEC Meeting
Viewing this topic: StDonE(m), Proudlyngwa(m), IAmFreeman(m), Oildichotomy(m), segmond(m), enambobo(m), ace05(m), ddestiny20(m), Agbalanze(m), Ekperechukwu, afokenny, ibnquasale(m), geemayor(m), RichiB(m), Crazytrump(m), sonofoluku, uzomachukwudiuto, Wateron, swazpedro(m), safepaulooo, Magnifico2000, abbeylli(m), adek6555, Sunkky01(m), zurielsam(m), lakesidepapa(m), Bouze, Succinct1(m), deolurexy1(m), Torontoparrot(m), samuel4mela, priceaction, olumidazz, opius, eliwa47, diggy4real, joezzmann(m), brodalikeme(m), paulos8, XVIER(m), warreng16(m), hos4x(m), brenister10, JUBILEE2000, Larryton(m), feido, JeffreyJamez(m), moufan(m), romelady(f), sayisayi(m), adeoba5, morakinyo20(m) and 74 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12