|Hi There, Please Rate How Helpful Your Bank Is In The Comment Section. by npowerng: 4:25pm On Nov 10
Hi there,
Please rate how helpful your bank is in the comment section.
1. Which bank do you use?
2. How helpful is your bank?
3. Which bank is the least helpful?
#NPowerNG
|Re: Hi There, Please Rate How Helpful Your Bank Is In The Comment Section. by microscopic: 4:30pm On Nov 10
|Re: Hi There, Please Rate How Helpful Your Bank Is In The Comment Section. by free2ryhme: 8:10pm
npowerng:
Has any bank ever helped any individual in this country except those that launders money
3 Likes
|Re: Hi There, Please Rate How Helpful Your Bank Is In The Comment Section. by free2ryhme: 8:11pm
npowerng:
some NPower candidates don't use smart phones and i believe they are the ones with the most issues
try find means to incorporate them in your communications
1 Like
|Re: Hi There, Please Rate How Helpful Your Bank Is In The Comment Section. by Chuvin22(m): 8:13pm
Is it the one that changed my account from N1600 to minus (-)900 last week all in the name of lien.
Firstbank are thieves.
Lemme go to that bank on Monday first.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hi There, Please Rate How Helpful Your Bank Is In The Comment Section. by Benjom(m): 8:14pm
|Re: Hi There, Please Rate How Helpful Your Bank Is In The Comment Section. by greggng: 8:22pm
My bank which is the best bank in Africa should ve been named the officiial bank of npower. They re very effective and efficient. Incase you don't know the name is called zenith bank. Pls Google it
|Re: Hi There, Please Rate How Helpful Your Bank Is In The Comment Section. by CarlyX8(m): 8:23pm
|Re: Hi There, Please Rate How Helpful Your Bank Is In The Comment Section. by Conner44: 8:24pm
1. Which bank do you use? POWER BANK
2. How helpful is your bank? NOT HELPFUL AT ALL
3. Which bank is the least helpful? JALAMI POWER BANK (my device has battery capacity of 1800mah and the useless power bank is only 800mah)
so, who e epp?
3 Likes
|Re: Hi There, Please Rate How Helpful Your Bank Is In The Comment Section. by Abduletudaye(m): 8:25pm
Chuvin22:
Lien? If am not wrong when a lien is placed on your account, it means you cannot withdraw. So why were you charged for a lien? Abi you take loan?
|Re: Hi There, Please Rate How Helpful Your Bank Is In The Comment Section. by Pr0ton: 8:34pm
npowerng:
Fidelity
npowerng:
80%
npowerng:
Erm.. I can't say yet. I only use Fidelity.
1 Like
|Re: Hi There, Please Rate How Helpful Your Bank Is In The Comment Section. by ayoadekunle79(m): 8:41pm
sterling bank are theif .. i withdraw #1000 from fcmb Atm. they deducted #100 whenever i withdraw from canter the will surely deduct minimum of #50. am pilling this information for them .. .
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hi There, Please Rate How Helpful Your Bank Is In The Comment Section. by Olutola88(m): 8:43pm
We treat them exceptionally well at Stanbic IBTC Bank.
The whole BVN issue and BVN printout can be sometimes tiring but I realized I'm always very eager to assist.
I know the pay is not so much and it means a lot to these beneficiaries.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Hi There, Please Rate How Helpful Your Bank Is In The Comment Section. by HERSLEY(f): 8:45pm
Firstbank.... 98%....alert comes once it is disbursed
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hi There, Please Rate How Helpful Your Bank Is In The Comment Section. by GreenMavro: 9:05pm
ALAT by WEMA is the best digital bank
|Re: Hi There, Please Rate How Helpful Your Bank Is In The Comment Section. by coache(m): 9:08pm
Diamond bank is bae......... Always ready to assist..... I think it should be made the official bank for Npower participants.
|Re: Hi There, Please Rate How Helpful Your Bank Is In The Comment Section. by MrBONE2(m): 9:23pm
|Re: Hi There, Please Rate How Helpful Your Bank Is In The Comment Section. by Deicide: 9:26pm
Bank charges me every month for card maintanance can you imagine? na them day maintane am 4 me? the worst part is if my ATM Goes missing they would still charge me what about the money 4 maintanance?
I Use my ATM to withdraw money from another bank and am charged 55naira 4 it WHY? na their leg i take trek go there? So in other to save money i have to look 4 my bank to withdraw from or i loose 55naira
|Re: Hi There, Please Rate How Helpful Your Bank Is In The Comment Section. by poposki33: 9:59pm
Do you expect people to us multiple bank with your 3rd question or you want us to judge blindly
|Re: Hi There, Please Rate How Helpful Your Bank Is In The Comment Section. by sunbbo(m): 10:01pm
It is possible to change bank if one used is helpful?
