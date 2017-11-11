Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Hi There, Please Rate How Helpful Your Bank Is In The Comment Section. (4088 Views)

Diamond Bank Is Recruiting For Graduate Trainees 2017 / Good Evening, Ask Your Questions In The Comment Section / Union Bank Is Recruiting 2:1 Graduates (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hi there,

Please rate how helpful your bank is in the comment section.

1. Which bank do you use?

2. How helpful is your bank?

3. Which bank is the least helpful?

#NPowerNG

What is "Hi there " ?

Go and correct ur grammar first.

Now u want to front Npower to get attention

npowerng:

Hi there,

Please rate how helpful your bank is in the comment section.

1. Which bank do you use?

2. How helpful is your bank?

3. Which bank is the least helpful?

#NPowerNG

Has any bank ever helped any individual in this country except those that launders money Has any bank ever helped any individual in this country except those that launders money 3 Likes

npowerng:

Hi there,

Please rate how helpful your bank is in the comment section.

1. Which bank do you use?

2. How helpful is your bank?

3. Which bank is the least helpful?

#NPowerNG

some NPower candidates don't use smart phones and i believe they are the ones with the most issues



try find means to incorporate them in your communications some NPower candidates don't use smart phones and i believe they are the ones with the most issuestry find means to incorporate them in your communications 1 Like



Firstbank are thieves.



Lemme go to that bank on Monday first. Is it the one that changed my account from N1600 to minus (-)900 last week all in the name of lien.Firstbank are thieves.Lemme go to that bank on Monday first. 3 Likes 1 Share





#KeepNairalandClean Here to read 'sensible comments'#KeepNairalandClean

My bank which is the best bank in Africa should ve been named the officiial bank of npower. They re very effective and efficient. Incase you don't know the name is called zenith bank. Pls Google it

npower shitto

POWER BANK

2. How helpful is your bank? NOT HELPFUL AT ALL

3. Which bank is the least helpful? JALAMI POWER BANK (my device has battery capacity of 1800mah and the useless power bank is only 800mah)



so, who e epp? 1. Which bank do you use?2. How helpful is your bank?3. Which bank is the least helpful?(my device has battery capacity of 1800mah and the useless power bank is only 800mah)so, who e epp? 3 Likes

Chuvin22:

Is it the one that changed my account from N1600 to minus (-)900 last week all in the name of lien.

Firstbank are thieves.



Lemme go to that bank on Monday first.

Lien? If am not wrong when a lien is placed on your account, it means you cannot withdraw. So why were you charged for a lien? Abi you take loan? Lien? If am not wrong when a lien is placed on your account, it means you cannot withdraw. So why were you charged for a lien? Abi you take loan?

npowerng:



1. Which bank do you use?

Fidelity



npowerng:

2. How helpful is your bank?

80%



npowerng:

3. Which bank is the least helpful?

#NPowerNG

Erm.. I can't say yet. I only use Fidelity. Fidelity80%Erm.. I can't say yet. I only use Fidelity. 1 Like

sterling bank are theif .. i withdraw #1000 from fcmb Atm. they deducted #100 whenever i withdraw from canter the will surely deduct minimum of #50. am pilling this information for them .. . 2 Likes 1 Share

We treat them exceptionally well at Stanbic IBTC Bank.



The whole BVN issue and BVN printout can be sometimes tiring but I realized I'm always very eager to assist.



I know the pay is not so much and it means a lot to these beneficiaries. 1 Like 1 Share

Firstbank.... 98%....alert comes once it is disbursed 3 Likes 1 Share

ALAT by WEMA is the best digital bank

BESTPRICE ELECTRONICS HUB

.....................DATA SERVICE.................



FOR MTN USERS



500MB= ₦300 bank | ₦350 airtime



1GB== ₦600 bank | ₦700 airtime



2GB == ₦1200 bank | ₦1300 airtime



3GB == ₦1800 bank | ₦1900 airtime



4GB == ₦2400 bank | ₦2500 airtime



5GB == ₦2800 bank | ₦3000 airtime



This isn't a code nor cheat, we buy in bulk and resell in bits to customers. We roll over every month, hence your data lasts till you exhaust it and it's 3 months validity period



This is like buying data from mtn but at a discounted rate, hence it works perfectly well on every devices and every sim. Not A Cheat! Not A Tweak



Before or after payment, simply notify us by sending the following details(amount paid or transfer, the amount of data you want and the no you want to get the data on) to us via call/SMS/WhatsApp(08138113487).

And be rest assured of getting your data instantly credited to your no after payment have been confirmed.



Dial * 461 *6# to check data balance.



=>For payment through "airtime":

Send the amount as mtn card to *08138113487*



=>For payment through bank transfer:

First Bank

Francisco Olatunde Y

3058043850



...get the best with the best price



contact FOY

08138113487(WhatsApp)

08178372141

Diamond bank is bae......... Always ready to assist..... I think it should be made the official bank for Npower participants.

I use APC power Bank cos it is the best in Africa





I Use my ATM to withdraw money from another bank and am charged 55naira 4 it WHY? na their leg i take trek go there? So in other to save money i have to look 4 my bank to withdraw from or i loose 55naira Bank charges me every month for card maintanance can you imagine? na them day maintane am 4 me? the worst part is if my ATM Goes missing they would still charge me what about the money 4 maintanance?I Use my ATM to withdraw money from another bank and am charged 55naira 4 it WHY? na their leg i take trek go there? So in other to save money i have to look 4 my bank to withdraw from or i loose 55naira

Do you expect people to us multiple bank with your 3rd question or you want us to judge blindly