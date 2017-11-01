₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by KingstonDome: 8:04pm
MC Galaxy showed off his girlfriend to the world via his Instagram page.
He posted it with the caption "Love is like pregnancy, you can hide it for a while but as it grows, it becomes very evident! Guys say hi to my baby"
See the post below,
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by greatnaija01: 8:04pm
always after d SHOW OFF... things fall apart
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by MhizzAJ(f): 8:07pm
Clean girl
But it's unnecessary though because celebrity's relationship don't ever last
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by Hadez(f): 8:08pm
Luv is beautiful
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by Khd95(m): 8:12pm
good for u
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by Martin0(m): 8:12pm
MhizzAJ:
U said what??
Is anything happening to Omotola Ekinde marriage?
How abt Mercy johnson?
Babe abeg make we nor dey reason tinz like that oooo...
Let assume say we are couples like celebrities,all of a sudden we go just breakup hian,it then mean say I and you are very wrong somewhere...
Every breakup in a relationship I believ it's the problem btw the two couples
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by Dablack1(m): 8:13pm
broke ipob guy
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by Khd95(m): 8:16pm
Hadez:hadiza that door behind/beside u is also beautiful
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by KingstonDome: 8:16pm
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by Papiikush: 8:17pm
This was the nigga banging Laura ikeji before she got a Nigga client.
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by onyekachee(f): 8:28pm
she looks really beautiful,lovely skin
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by freeman95(m): 9:51pm
Okay I'm saying hi with my peniis
How about that?
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by BruncleZuma: 9:51pm
And they broke up embarrassingly on social media 3months later...
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by pol23: 9:51pm
Hi...
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by LesbianBoy(m): 9:52pm
How manage
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by dessz(m): 9:52pm
BruncleZuma:awon hater
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by Uyi168(m): 9:52pm
Who u and ur okpo epp?
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by akeentech(m): 9:52pm
Hi, I no dey beef
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by younglleo(m): 9:52pm
mtchewww.!! Celebrity minors. Wats next jaari
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by okoisubra(m): 9:52pm
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by TEAMvido(m): 9:53pm
who's this dude.. ??
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by soberdrunk(m): 9:53pm
Damn!!! I know i shouldnt have mixed my beer with cider, i read "baby" but i see "mama"
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by HPS3(m): 9:55pm
She looks fat nothing stunning about her she's just fair.
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by Arewa12: 9:56pm
issoke
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by Spaxon(f): 9:56pm
Yawns
It's past my bedtime
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:58pm
The babe clean from the sides sha.
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by Ezigbonmadu: 9:59pm
Worst celebrity girlfriend so far. Bros, dem cover your eyes? All I see is a fat white girl with sagged breasts, godmother arms and protruded belle
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by londoner: 9:59pm
HPS3:
I think she is white actually, maybe Turkish or something.
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by bettercreature(m): 9:59pm
Her phones will start ringing nonstop from tommorow
All her ex's will want her back
|Re: MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. by marwanafrica(m): 10:00pm
wat is the different between black baes nd oyinbo baes in a relationship?
