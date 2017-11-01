Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / MC Galaxy Shows Off His Girlfriend Via Instagram. (14555 Views)

He posted it with the caption "Love is like pregnancy, you can hide it for a while but as it grows, it becomes very evident! Guys say hi to my baby"



See the post below,



always after d SHOW OFF... things fall apart 2 Likes

Clean girl

But it's unnecessary though because celebrity's relationship don't ever last 9 Likes 1 Share

Luv is beautiful

good for u

MhizzAJ:

Clean girl

But it's unnecessary though because celebrity's relationship don't ever last

U said what??

Is anything happening to Omotola Ekinde marriage?

How abt Mercy johnson?



Babe abeg make we nor dey reason tinz like that oooo...



Let assume say we are couples like celebrities,all of a sudden we go just breakup hian,it then mean say I and you are very wrong somewhere...



Every breakup in a relationship I believ it's the problem btw the two couples U said what??Is anything happening to Omotola Ekinde marriage?How abt Mercy johnson?Babe abeg make we nor dey reason tinz like that oooo...Let assume say we are couples like celebrities,all of a sudden we go just breakup hian,it then mean say I and you are very wrong somewhere...Every breakup in a relationship I believ it's the problem btw the two couples 8 Likes 1 Share

broke ipob guy

Hadez:

Luv is beautiful hadiza that door behind/beside u is also beautiful hadiza that door behind/beside u is also beautiful

Lalasticlala

This was the nigga banging Laura ikeji before she got a Nigga client.

she looks really beautiful,lovely skin 1 Like





How about that? Okay I'm saying hi with my peniisHow about that?

And they broke up embarrassingly on social media 3months later...



6 Likes

Hi...

How manage

BruncleZuma:

And they broke up embarrassingly on social media 3months later... awon hater awon hater 1 Like

Who u and ur okpo epp?

Hi, I no dey beef

mtchewww.!! Celebrity minors. Wats next jaari

?? who's this dude..??

Damn!!! I know i shouldnt have mixed my beer with cider, i read "baby" but i see "mama" 2 Likes

She looks fat nothing stunning about her she's just fair. 10 Likes 1 Share

issoke

Yawns



It's past my bedtime

The babe clean from the sides sha.

Worst celebrity girlfriend so far. Bros, dem cover your eyes? All I see is a fat white girl with sagged breasts, godmother arms and protruded belle 2 Likes

HPS3:

She looks fat nothing stunning about her she's just fair.

I think she is white actually, maybe Turkish or something. I think she is white actually, maybe Turkish or something.

Her phones will start ringing nonstop from tommorow

All her ex's will want her back