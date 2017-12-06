₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,500 members, 3,953,886 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 December 2017 at 01:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy (7552 Views)
Davido's 2nd Babymama, Amanda, Throws Shade At The Singer And His 'hoes', Sophia / Chidinma Okeke's Video Leaks. Miss Anambra 2015 In Scandal / Man Leaks Private Photos Of An Alleged Akwa Ibom Runs Girl (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by Teniola2000: 10:45am
Haaaa!! The tori Neva end o! A fellow JB correspondent reported that Bob Risky has gone on to Instagram to blast MC – Galaxy, so I decided to post my own as well,just now has shared another photo of his private Conversation with MC – Galaxy ,and it seems MC – Galaxy is left to defend himself because Bob Risky is slowly tipping him off!!!
News by Teniola: https://joelsblog.com.ng/bob-risky-leaks-chat-with-mc-galaxy-exposing-the-singer/
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by Teniola2000: 10:47am
More photos
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by Teniola2000: 10:54am
Cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by goldbim(f): 10:54am
Hmmmn! I just pity jacob the scapegoat of the whole drama
2 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by cescky(m): 10:57am
Okada wait..
Drop me hia
4 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by SaintAlbert53: 11:00am
enjoying it walahi
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by simijimi: 11:06am
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by Brown14(m): 11:45am
mc galaxy dey run shiit with bobrisky?
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by HyconMojo(m): 11:50am
Gays everywhere !!!
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by ibbryte(m): 11:55am
Everybody is putting on a facade.
A friend in the modelling industry once claimed ,that the industry is saturated with gayism and that MC galaxy is gay.
Did not believe.
But now,
This guy is definitely beating bob's cheeks..
.
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by constance500: 12:18pm
Mc galaxy vs Bob the risky
Clash of idiots
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by Ericaikince(m): 12:45pm
Even gateman like jacob they enter front page chaaaiiii
3 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by bright007(f): 12:45pm
OK
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by Pidginwhisper: 12:46pm
But 2 of them still dey tabon!
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by miqos02(m): 12:46pm
Okk
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by TeeAL(m): 12:46pm
who 2 of them help?
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by Ericaikince(m): 12:46pm
They can't even speak correct pigin English
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by gozzlin: 12:48pm
Bobrisky is one hell of a crazy gay mofo, I swear. He obviously can't get over the fact that Jacob left him.
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by deebrain(m): 12:48pm
This is wrong.
I mean bobrisky stories have made front page more than three times this morning.
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by donstan18(m): 12:48pm
Agbero forming Lady!
No matter what he pretends to be... Early morning Erection will humble him!
Man na Man!
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by bugidon(m): 12:49pm
Stupid gays
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by columbus007(m): 12:49pm
They are always fighting each other,i don't call dis one celeb,its been fake lives all year long
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by Phonefanatic: 12:49pm
He is obviously using mtk device
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by henrycharly70(m): 12:49pm
Make we fry agidi nah
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by deedondavi(m): 12:49pm
lollllllll
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by deco22(m): 12:49pm
See this ones
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by 1miccza: 12:49pm
Waste of MB
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by stexsy(m): 12:50pm
Just to promote Mc Galaxy's new song.
Old pattern.
|Re: Bobrisky Leaks Chats With MC Galaxy by joenor(m): 12:50pm
This whole story sound confusing...
1 Like
JUST IN: Nollywood Actor Clem Onyeka Shot Dead (photos) / Alicia Key's "Egypt" Has A Crush On Beyonce's Blue Ivy / Mark Zuckerberg Is Shutting Down Facebook On March 15
Viewing this topic: Meedu(m), flyteflontape, toosoon(m), mlinz(m), Ddy(m), KEZDON(m), smada13(m), benjazmin, emmerks(m), ChiClassic(m), santricedupas(m), Nnemaranma(f), Blitz888(m), addikt(m), squash47(m), Vnblock, henryobinna(m), ayyoshert, lovetruly, feyiona(m), jarrot(m), Skookum(m), Ennyhollar(f), johnoris(m), 9nite, Pathfinder121, AkamAloRaphIk, abbeycool, xynerise(m), nawtielizzie(f), donttouchme, mikezuruki(m), Olotubodmas(m), sexiestharam(f), chymer(m), Tracygold(f), Coolpuyol(m), JONNYSPUTE(m), pstnicodemus(m), Youngsage, royalads, IANAGI(m), phatasschick(f), emazy10(m), OMOTOWO(m), VIPERVENOM(m), keylaz, justaddies, Kelblaq(m), Teniola2000, passion007, davinchi(m), Cleem(m), laliga01, TimeMod3, gozzy121(m), salvarhymez, Freddonance, adegeye38(m), olumaxi(m), Artzdanielsz(m), okomile, Original015, Luxxycool(m), wawale(m), biobab23(m), phlemzee(m), estheremma(f), Wahlz(m), curatorX, QUEENLY95, rafaha(m), Luv101, Homeboiy(m), Jenkay(m), kikilove(f), LarryMoss, obinna2nv(m), Pabodan, abimbola74(m), peterphd(m), Obaino2013(m), owesomegene(m), Chemistry10, olaolayink(m), travelpoint, Rutley(m), halibaba(m), EdmundAlma, Lyns32uk(m), osusu(m), euroboy95, libero05(m), mildflame, salma88, Yoma22(m), Thunday16(m), lammie21(m), jossy26, ajosegabriel(m), livingg(m), Maqkobi(m), Adaowerri111, normrebel(m), chiefeconomist, madu101, Oluwaseunsodiq(m), afoobiggy700(m), obinna7, ogtavia(m), Sure247(m), ayterajah(m), Phorto(m), EBAZ(m), Edesinpayan(m), lakeside30, alorax2(f), Yorubabhoy, phoenix45(m), divicode, doublecheif, anoda, femijohnsean(m), Rassy011(m), timilynx(m), B3sty, phenylalanine(m), Tittos, 4Ken, Jimbiz(m), Sikfeel, Siga, Hueyreckless0007, Atk01(f), omokoladejames, tsmith(f), Ggee(m), Lemonade01(m), hebex12(m), 77carter(m), itzcephas(m), Sinmi53(m), Izuboss, ENETWORKHOMES, offshoreking, ournewspoint, flaws(m), Amiano(m), Blaze001(m), dandydrey(m), Intellect16, NnamdiN, samchide(m), DobraDobra, princessG35, benson4u(m), ochikingz(m), geeotaor(m), Aladine(m), Kindness01(m), Nigga44, Ashley87(f), Marvelous101, NairalandCS(m), Bader(m), martynsnet, tolguy(m), Anoymous(m), mosezky, Eryckah(f), VcStunner(m), Priapus007, kulboy(m), pepemendy(m), ekpeye(m), balaclava, faithclem(m), Omoadeola(m), Purpletee(f), omigyman(m), BenShakespeare(m), Abidiuto, nationalnwa(m), Absan86(m), sophiawisdom(f), pedrilo, martinsfm(m), junmangul, Donzee02(m), aliondo, lookingfly, EmmaLege, quomo, apata(m), Koolking(m), lekanaddict, Xavier111, Dreythecreator, ucdemasprop, cciojazz, benzema8, Marcofranz(m), sustained, Hardrock1, debby516(f), ikieloje(m), FiringSquad(m), Pearl05(f), bishop444(m), chukslawrence(m), slytubadth(m), isrealisaac, thebushman, nuelldido(m), Odukes(m), bidexolumanish(m), TRAPP(m), jonsnow12(m), FREEDON, ebujany(m), aylipple, hnworisa(m), Dafreeguy(m) and 356 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 31