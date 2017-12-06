



News by Teniola:



Haaaa!! The tori Neva end o! A fellow JB correspondent reported that Bob Risky has gone on to Instagram to blast MC – Galaxy, so I decided to post my own as well,just now has shared another photo of his private Conversation with MC – Galaxy ,and it seems MC – Galaxy is left to defend himself because Bob Risky is slowly tipping him off!!!News by Teniola: https://joelsblog.com.ng/bob-risky-leaks-chat-with-mc-galaxy-exposing-the-singer/