News by Teniola:



Haaaa!! The tori Neva end o! A fellow JB correspondent reported that Bob Risky has gone on to Instagram to blast MC – Galaxy, so I decided to post my own as well,just now has shared another photo of his private Conversation with MC – Galaxy ,and it seems MC – Galaxy is left to defend himself because Bob Risky is slowly tipping him off!!!News by Teniola: https://joelsblog.com.ng/bob-risky-leaks-chat-with-mc-galaxy-exposing-the-singer/

More photos

Cc: Lalasticlala

Hmmmn! I just pity jacob the scapegoat of the whole drama 2 Likes

Okada wait..



Drop me hia 4 Likes

enjoying it walahi

mc galaxy dey run shiit with bobrisky?

Gays everywhere !!!



Everybody is putting on a facade.









A friend in the modelling industry once claimed ,that the industry is saturated with gayism and that MC galaxy is gay.

Did not believe.

But now,

This guy is definitely beating bob's cheeks..



. 1 Like

Mc galaxy vs Bob the risky





Clash of idiots 9 Likes 1 Share

Even gateman like jacob they enter front page chaaaiiii 3 Likes

OK

But 2 of them still dey tabon! 1 Like

Okk

who 2 of them help?

They can't even speak correct pigin English





Bobrisky is one hell of a crazy gay mofo, I swear. He obviously can't get over the fact that Jacob left him. Bobrisky is one hell of a crazy gay mofo, I swear. He obviously can't get over the fact that Jacob left him.

This is wrong.



I mean bobrisky stories have made front page more than three times this morning.

Agbero forming Lady!



No matter what he pretends to be... Early morning Erection will humble him!





Man na Man!

Stupid gays

They are always fighting each other,i don't call dis one celeb,its been fake lives all year long

He is obviously using mtk device 1 Like

Make we fry agidi nah

lollllllll

See this ones

Waste of MB

Just to promote Mc Galaxy's new song.



Old pattern.