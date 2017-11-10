Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) (4707 Views)

A heavy inferno broke out at the Adeyemi College of Education around 10 pm on Thursday night, destroying property worth millions of Naira.



PoliticsNGR gathered that the fire outbreak was caused by a power surge in of the offices in the building. Several vital documents were consumed by the inferno and efforts to put out the fire were unsuccessful as the fire extinguishers in the institution were expired.



An eyewitness told reporters; "One of the five buildings housing the school of education was razed and lots of documents were badly destroyed.The offices in the building is used by the lecturers and student were not much on campus except those on their teaching practice.



It took the effort of the students of the college who were currently in a teaching practice exercise to avoid the fire from spreading into other buildings.An electric cable connecting the college to the building was disconnected shortly after the inferno was noticed.



In fact, the late arrival of the men of the fire service in the town worsen the whole incidence because they had complained that there was no battery in their vehicle."



I wish Buhari was inside that fire

I've always known this school to be so backward.



A tragedy like this happened since yesterday and no student is social media savvy to report it.



I don't even think there's a nairalander in that school.



so backward. 3 Likes

Fire GUTS or fire RAZES. Fire never 'Gulps' 2 Likes

Properties worth Millions of Naira were consumed since yesternight and no one knew about it.

NaijaMutant:

I've always known this school to be so backward.



A tragedy like this happened since yesterday and no student is social media savvy to report it.



I don't even think there's a nairalander in that school.



I'm sure there are students in there, that can use social media better than you can! Don't be so quick to castigate. If one of them didn't post it, you would not have heard about it.

I pray there is no casualties. Amen.

NaijaMutant:

I've always known this school to be so backward.



A tragedy like this happened since yesterday and no student is social media savvy to report it.



I don't even think there's a nairalander in that school.



so backward.

What could you have done if it was reported here sis?!

Hmmmmm



Sorry oo.

Abeg which of d school did u attend? D school isn't backward. Check wat d Op wrote. Students were not in school.

NwaAmaikpe:





I wish Buhari was inside that fire

Guy that's too harsh. Haba NwaAmaikpe .

NaijaMutant:

I've always known this school to be so backward.



A tragedy like this happened since yesterday and no student is social media savvy to report it.



I don't even think there's a nairalander in that school.



Report it? and how would that restore whatever got burnt

Because they had complained that there was no battery in their vehicle." Good morning Nigeria

NaijaMutant:

I've always known this school to be so backward.



A tragedy like this happened since yesterday and no student is social media savvy to report it.



I don't even think there's a nairalander in that school.



It seems as if the school has denied you admission after several attempts. How can you say a great institution that has produced Governors, Senators etc is backward ?

NwaAmaikpe:





I wish Buhari was inside that fire

You have been deceived by Lie Mohammed

Adewale Chemical, coman see what has happened to your school after you left!