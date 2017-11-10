₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by aminulive: 8:20pm
A heavy inferno broke out at the Adeyemi College of Education around 10 pm on Thursday night, destroying property worth millions of Naira.
PoliticsNGR gathered that the fire outbreak was caused by a power surge in of the offices in the building. Several vital documents were consumed by the inferno and efforts to put out the fire were unsuccessful as the fire extinguishers in the institution were expired.
An eyewitness told reporters; "One of the five buildings housing the school of education was razed and lots of documents were badly destroyed.The offices in the building is used by the lecturers and student were not much on campus except those on their teaching practice.
It took the effort of the students of the college who were currently in a teaching practice exercise to avoid the fire from spreading into other buildings.An electric cable connecting the college to the building was disconnected shortly after the inferno was noticed.
In fact, the late arrival of the men of the fire service in the town worsen the whole incidence because they had complained that there was no battery in their vehicle."
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:26pm
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by NaijaMutant(f): 8:28pm
I've always known this school to be so backward.
A tragedy like this happened since yesterday and no student is social media savvy to report it.
I don't even think there's a nairalander in that school.
so backward.
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by Berlyn1(f): 8:42pm
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by ObaFemy(m): 8:45pm
Fire GUTS or fire RAZES. Fire never 'Gulps'
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by miqos02(m): 10:10pm
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by Spaxon(f): 10:10pm
Properties worth Millions of Naira were consumed since yesternight and no one knew about it.
VILLAGE PEOPLE I REPEAT VILLAGE PEOPLE
ALL UNITS STANDBY
THIS IS NOT A DRILL
I REPEAT THIS IS NOT A DRILL
SHOOT ANY VILLAGER AT CLOSE RANGE
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by akeentech(m): 10:11pm
They should call 112
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 10:11pm
quench it! There is nothing we can do here on nairaland.
But I sense an Arsonist did this.
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by Timbuktu14(m): 10:12pm
NaijaMutant:I'm sure there are students in there, that can use social media better than you can! Don't be so quick to castigate. If one of them didn't post it, you would not have heard about it.
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 10:12pm
I pray there is no casualties. Amen.
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 10:14pm
NaijaMutant:
What could you have done if it was reported here sis?!
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by Ayo4251(m): 10:14pm
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by Adegbenro7643(m): 10:14pm
Som go take d incident as an advantage to settling their own case
I luk 4ward to reading new lies
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 10:15pm
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by twin86ark(m): 10:18pm
D school isn't backward. Check wat d Op wrote. Students were not in school.
Sorry oo.
Abeg which of d school did u attend?
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by dfrost: 10:18pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Guy that's too harsh. Haba NwaAmaikpe .
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by Deeboiy: 10:19pm
NaijaMutant:Report it? and how would that restore whatever got burnt
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by Hewrittes: 10:21pm
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by CarlyX8(m): 10:22pm
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by ghanaman5050: 10:25pm
Because they had complained that there was no battery in their vehicle." Good morning Nigeria
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by Davifeghe(m): 10:29pm
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by Oti4truth: 10:30pm
NaijaMutant:It seems as if the school has denied you admission after several attempts. How can you say a great institution that has produced Governors, Senators etc is backward ?
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by TheRevealer4: 10:34pm
NwaAmaikpe:
You have been deceived by
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by masterokechukwu: 10:41pm
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by JoshuaKay(m): 10:41pm
Adewale Chemical, coman see what has happened to your school after you left!
|Re: Adeyemi College Of Education, Ondo Is On Fire (Photos) by raphaeladeyele: 10:50pm
Hmm,worsen an Institution with expire fire extiguisher too bad
