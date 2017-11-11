₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
UNILAG Becomes First Nigerian University To Get TV License – Official by Anstalk(f): 11:56pm On Nov 10
The University of Lagos, Akoka, has become the first university in Nigeria to be granted a licence to operate a television station, an official has said.
Ralph Akinfeleye, a professor and Chairman of Unilag Radio and TV, stated this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.
The don confirmed that the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, granted the TV licence to the institution on Thursday, November 9.
He therefore invited members of the university community to the commissioning of the TV scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 11 at the Department of Mass Communication of the university.
Also in the press statement, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Rahman Bello, on behalf of the university management, congratulated members of staff, students and the entire university community on the milestone.
The Mass Communication department of Unilag also pioneered the first campus radio station in Nigeria.
Re: UNILAG Becomes First Nigerian University To Get TV License – Official by GloriaNinja(f): 12:07am
Re: UNILAG Becomes First Nigerian University To Get TV License – Official by Depreacherman(m): 2:03am
The university of first choice
Great Akokite!
watch out for UnilagTv
Re: UNILAG Becomes First Nigerian University To Get TV License – Official by BruncleZuma: 7:09am
Re: UNILAG Becomes First Nigerian University To Get TV License – Official by nony43(m): 7:09am
In developed climes a university should have everything
Re: UNILAG Becomes First Nigerian University To Get TV License – Official by nairavsdollars: 7:09am
Way to go...these are normal things in universities the world over. In South Africa, universities there have football teams that play in the national league. It is only in Nigeria that we focus on books alone
Re: UNILAG Becomes First Nigerian University To Get TV License – Official by Vanpascore(m): 7:10am
Re: UNILAG Becomes First Nigerian University To Get TV License – Official by SeniorZato(m): 7:10am
Re: UNILAG Becomes First Nigerian University To Get TV License – Official by 2chainzz(m): 7:10am
Re: UNILAG Becomes First Nigerian University To Get TV License – Official by jaheymezz(m): 7:10am
Abeg shey dem go dey carry Champions League sha..... if not Wetin come special!
Re: UNILAG Becomes First Nigerian University To Get TV License – Official by uwardu(m): 7:10am
GloriaNinja:
Re: UNILAG Becomes First Nigerian University To Get TV License – Official by hemartins(m): 7:11am
It's an additional development other universities would trail.
Re: UNILAG Becomes First Nigerian University To Get TV License – Official by modelmike7(m): 7:13am
Re: UNILAG Becomes First Nigerian University To Get TV License – Official by uzoclinton(m): 7:15am
UNN go be second
Re: UNILAG Becomes First Nigerian University To Get TV License – Official by ogashman(m): 7:16am
Re: UNILAG Becomes First Nigerian University To Get TV License – Official by Arewa12: 7:17am
Re: UNILAG Becomes First Nigerian University To Get TV License – Official by Platinumay(m): 7:21am
My dear unilag, always setting the pace for others to follow
Re: UNILAG Becomes First Nigerian University To Get TV License – Official by DivinelyBlessed: 7:21am
Trend setters
Re: UNILAG Becomes First Nigerian University To Get TV License – Official by OGHENAOGIE(m): 7:22am
[quote author=nairavsdollars post=62269897]Way to go...these are normal things in universities the world over. In South Africa, universities there have football teams that play in the national league. It is only in Nigeria that we focus on books alone[/quote ] tell them pop in Nigeria no values to plenty things.... In universities in d west de have newspaper magazines radio tv sports teams....high school dee pass sm of our higher colleges....dats plenty things are not professionalized in this part of the world....
Re: UNILAG Becomes First Nigerian University To Get TV License – Official by GreenMavro: 7:26am
Re: UNILAG Becomes First Nigerian University To Get TV License – Official by smithsydny(m): 7:26am
Re: UNILAG Becomes First Nigerian University To Get TV License – Official by HumbleGee(m): 7:27am
Re: UNILAG Becomes First Nigerian University To Get TV License – Official by jeff1607(m): 7:30am
Re: UNILAG Becomes First Nigerian University To Get TV License – Official by spinna: 7:34am
Exceptional as ever Greatest AKOKITES, Great Lagos, Great Yoruba Race, still alot of work to do though.
