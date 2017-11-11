Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV (5688 Views)

Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook / Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. / "We Met In 100-Level, He Would Comment My Wife On All My Pics" - Bride-To-Be (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to reports, the unusual prayer session took place at the couple's home in Zonke, Ekurhuleni last month. In the video shared on Facebook,the Pastor started by touching the man's joystick and then instructed him to pull it out while he is sitting at the edge of the bed with his wife.



Next,the pastor instructed the wife to stroke it for him which the wife obeyed. Then the husband is told by the pastor to touch his wife's private part and he did.After that both where asked to do the real thing while covered in bed with the cameras and pastor standing there while still shouting "Jesus".



In 2016, the controversial pastor made headline nationwide when he claimed he visited Heaven and earlier this year he also said he went to hell, where he conquered the world of its evils by killing Lucifer.



See screenshots and Watch the video below...



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/sa-pastor-mboro-prays-for-mans-joystick-forces-him-to-sex-his-wife-on-tv A viral video shows controversial South African preacher, Paseka Motsoeneng, aka Prophet Mboro, leader of the Church of Incredible Happenings praying for a man and his wife to regain its libido, after which he ordered the couple to have intercourse on live TV.According to reports, the unusual prayer session took place at the couple's home in Zonke, Ekurhuleni last month. In the video shared on Facebook,the Pastor started by touching the man's joystick and then instructed him to pull it out while he is sitting at the edge of the bed with his wife.Next,the pastor instructed the wife to stroke it for him which the wife obeyed. Then the husband is told by the pastor to touch his wife's private part and he did.After that both where asked to do the real thing while covered in bed with the cameras and pastor standing there while still shouting "Jesus".In 2016, the controversial pastor made headline nationwide when he claimed he visited Heaven and earlier this year he also said he went to hell, where he conquered the world of its evils by killing Lucifer.See screenshots and Watch the video below... 1 Like 1 Share

More

Perilous times are here wolves in sheep clothing blaspheming God's name in the Name of miracle.





Crazy! 1 Like

What will make grown up men and women become so docile and stupid if not religion?



Fake pastors sabi press the mumu button of their stupid followers and use them do marketing sha



If you have a problem with erectile dysfunction or why not seek proper medical attention rather than fooling and ridiculing yourself on TV? Isn't that part of the miracles of God too?



As for the fake pastor, very soon, you will enter permanent 'one corner' 10 Likes

This is seriously serious.



I actually watched the video, after he touched the man's genital and the woman tummy, I see the couple doing like snake under the sheet while the self-acclaimed man of God was laughing and running commentary like.... ''yeah yeah, hit it hard, to the left, to the right, oh yeah, oh la la, oh lalasticlala''(or something like dat) etc...............

Na WA o!

Dear God, see ya children o! 3 Likes 2 Shares

What kind of stupidity is this?

This is seriously serious. 3 Likes 1 Share

The SA pastor, the man, the wife, the bed and the duvet,the microphone , the camera crew,the church members and even south africa..

They are all MAD!!!.... 15 Likes

...oga o I keep wondering how and where most of these SA pastors are being trained...oga o 2 Likes 1 Share

Sometimes I wonder how some people can be this gullible. 2 Likes 1 Share

Gullible humans.





My people perish cause of lack of understanding. 1 Like

#freethesheeplemovement

Oshey, Pastor Sneh!

Church of Incredible happenings







even ur instinct should be awaken and be suspicious hearing these name sef, it like the way they hypnotized and reset some people brain these days even ur instinct should be awaken and be suspicious hearing these name sef, it like the way they hypnotized and reset some people brain these days

Religion should not take away your common sense. 3 Likes 1 Share





Even the Bible says "my people" perish for lack of knowledge. The problem is not the religion"Christianity", the problem is the "People" - Stupid People!!!Even the Bible says "my people" perish for lack of knowledge. 1 Like 1 Share

GlorifiedTunde:

The problem is not the religion"Christianity", the problem is the "People" - Stupid People!!!



Even the Bible says "my people" perish for lack of knowledge.



mmmmmmmm, pastor supy mmmmmmmm, pastor supy

The world has ended already... End time things.

nawa o. religion has made some people senseless. they simply do anything these so called pastor tell them.

Hmmm

Orisirisi

I won't be surprised if anyone of them there is turned on

Jesu wept

this man again

Akwa unu ahula?

Many r MAD, BT few r ROAMING.....

Kolababe:

A viral video shows controversial South African preacher, Paseka Motsoeneng, aka Prophet Mboro, leader of the Church of Incredible Happenings praying for a man and his wife to regain its libido, after which he ordered the couple to have intercourse on live TV.



According to reports, the unusual prayer session took place at the couple's home in Zonke, Ekurhuleni last month. In the video shared on Facebook,the Pastor started by touching the man's joystick and then instructed him to pull it out while he is sitting at the edge of the bed with his wife.



Next,the pastor instructed the wife to stroke it for him which the wife obeyed. Then the husband is told by the pastor to touch his wife's private part and he did.After that both where asked to do the real thing while covered in bed with the cameras and pastor standing there while still shouting "Jesus".



In 2016, the controversial pastor made headline nationwide when he claimed he visited Heaven and earlier this year he also said he went to hell, where he conquered the world of its evils by killing Lucifer.



See screenshots and Watch the video below...



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/sa-pastor-mboro-prays-for-mans-joystick-forces-him-to-sex-his-wife-on-tv















WHY DO WE ALWAYS RUSH AND CALL EVERY GATHERING MENTIONING THE NAME OF JESUS A CHURCH.

THE BOOK OF MATHEW 24 VS 24 MADE IT SO CLEAR ABOUT THE LAST DAYS; FALSE PROPHETS WILL BE OPERATING IN THE NAME OF CHRIST TO CAPTURE THE GULLIBLE AND THE DESPERATE MIRACLE THIRSTY BRETHREN.

BE WISE# WHY DO WE ALWAYS RUSH AND CALL EVERY GATHERING MENTIONING THE NAME OF JESUS A CHURCH.THE BOOK OF MATHEW 24 VS 24 MADE IT SO CLEAR ABOUT THE LAST DAYS; FALSE PROPHETS WILL BE OPERATING IN THE NAME OF CHRIST TO CAPTURE THE GULLIBLE AND THE DESPERATE MIRACLE THIRSTY BRETHREN.BE WISE# 1 Like

Oh God of Jacob please come quickly. The world is almost finished.

Christianity and condom nylon are competing for the most useless thing....

African can be so daft sometimes

Lord Jesus,





Ur house is no longer a 'den of thieves'



Someone just made it a house of live porn

i am not doing again

This one weak me







Religon don wan run some people mad Na WAReligon don wan run some people mad