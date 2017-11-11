₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,577 members, 3,905,958 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 01:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV (5688 Views)
Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook / Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. / "We Met In 100-Level, He Would Comment My Wife On All My Pics" - Bride-To-Be (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by Kolababe: 5:18am
A viral video shows controversial South African preacher, Paseka Motsoeneng, aka Prophet Mboro, leader of the Church of Incredible Happenings praying for a man and his wife to regain its libido, after which he ordered the couple to have intercourse on live TV.
According to reports, the unusual prayer session took place at the couple's home in Zonke, Ekurhuleni last month. In the video shared on Facebook,the Pastor started by touching the man's joystick and then instructed him to pull it out while he is sitting at the edge of the bed with his wife.
Next,the pastor instructed the wife to stroke it for him which the wife obeyed. Then the husband is told by the pastor to touch his wife's private part and he did.After that both where asked to do the real thing while covered in bed with the cameras and pastor standing there while still shouting "Jesus".
In 2016, the controversial pastor made headline nationwide when he claimed he visited Heaven and earlier this year he also said he went to hell, where he conquered the world of its evils by killing Lucifer.
See screenshots and Watch the video below...
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/sa-pastor-mboro-prays-for-mans-joystick-forces-him-to-sex-his-wife-on-tv
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by Kolababe: 5:18am
More
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by noblealuu: 5:25am
Perilous times are here wolves in sheep clothing blaspheming God's name in the Name of miracle.
Crazy!
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by coolcharm(m): 5:30am
What will make grown up men and women become so docile and stupid if not religion?
Fake pastors sabi press the mumu button of their stupid followers and use them do marketing sha
If you have a problem with erectile dysfunction or why not seek proper medical attention rather than fooling and ridiculing yourself on TV? Isn't that part of the miracles of God too?
As for the fake pastor, very soon, you will enter permanent 'one corner'
10 Likes
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by modelmike7(m): 5:37am
This is seriously serious.
I actually watched the video, after he touched the man's genital and the woman tummy, I see the couple doing like snake under the sheet while the self-acclaimed man of God was laughing and running commentary like.... ''yeah yeah, hit it hard, to the left, to the right, oh yeah, oh la la, oh lalasticlala''(or something like dat) etc...............
Na WA o!
Dear God, see ya children o!
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by modelmike7(m): 5:40am
What kind of stupidity is this?
This is seriously serious.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by dyadeleye(m): 5:42am
The SA pastor, the man, the wife, the bed and the duvet,the microphone , the camera crew,the church members and even south africa..
They are all MAD!!!....
15 Likes
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by stillondmatter: 6:30am
I keep wondering how and where most of these SA pastors are being trained ...oga o
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by AfroSamurai: 6:34am
Sometimes I wonder how some people can be this gullible.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by AlexCk: 6:36am
Gullible humans.
My people perish cause of lack of understanding.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by Samusu(m): 6:38am
#freethesheeplemovement
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by ObaFemy(m): 6:39am
Oshey, Pastor Sneh!
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by RETIREDMUMU(m): 6:39am
Church of Incredible happenings
even ur instinct should be awaken and be suspicious hearing these name sef, it like the way they hypnotized and reset some people brain these days
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by Amarabae(f): 6:53am
Religion should not take away your common sense.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by GlorifiedTunde(m): 7:08am
The problem is not the religion"Christianity", the problem is the "People" - Stupid People!!!
Even the Bible says "my people" perish for lack of knowledge.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by RETIREDMUMU(m): 7:10am
GlorifiedTunde:
mmmmmmmm, pastor supy
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by sexybbstar(f): 7:38am
The world has ended already... End time things.
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by McBeal10(f): 7:53am
nawa o. religion has made some people senseless. they simply do anything these so called pastor tell them.
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by TsaTrinity(m): 7:54am
Hmmm
Orisirisi
I won't be surprised if anyone of them there is turned on
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by yeyerolling: 7:54am
Jesu wept
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by boman2014: 8:01am
this man again
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by sirjentul05(m): 8:31am
Akwa unu ahula?
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by RHEWBENYT(m): 8:39am
Many r MAD, BT few r ROAMING.....
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by MrHenshaw: 9:12am
Kolababe:
WHY DO WE ALWAYS RUSH AND CALL EVERY GATHERING MENTIONING THE NAME OF JESUS A CHURCH.
THE BOOK OF MATHEW 24 VS 24 MADE IT SO CLEAR ABOUT THE LAST DAYS; FALSE PROPHETS WILL BE OPERATING IN THE NAME OF CHRIST TO CAPTURE THE GULLIBLE AND THE DESPERATE MIRACLE THIRSTY BRETHREN.
BE WISE#
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by crackhouse(m): 10:21am
Oh God of Jacob please come quickly. The world is almost finished.
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by Adeoba10(m): 10:40am
Christianity and condom nylon are competing for the most useless thing....
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by Kobicove(m): 10:51am
African can be so daft sometimes
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by rawpadgin(m): 11:07am
Lord Jesus,
Ur house is no longer a 'den of thieves'
Someone just made it a house of live porn
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by ruggedtimi(m): 11:31am
i am not doing again
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by Ifiegboria(m): 1:03pm
This one weak me
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by freeman95(m): 1:07pm
Na WA
Religon don wan run some people mad
|Re: Pastor Mboro Prays For Man's Joystick, Orders Him To Sex His Wife On TV by BruncleZuma: 1:07pm
1 Like
Christ Embassy, No Private Jet, No University, Why / How The Catholic Influenced Art And Architecture All Over The World / Dangers Of Sleeping With Another Man’s Wife
Viewing this topic: johnstar(m), Teefnigeria, propanet(m), Osunkwor(m), pinkpebbles(f), PrincessBecks(f), chimchim1(m), kachimighty0000, jeff1607(m), donstan18(m), HENRYCHIKOD(m), Neurokam09(m), moskke(m), jugbada(m), TechPanda(m), flakzieb(f), onyintel, babaeto001(m), topsydee007, psalmuelwater(m), mikkyjagga1(m), speedchariot(m), taribojacob(m), umbawo(m), Dukechimi, obytex(m), Quoran, GreenLabCutie(f), ken4jj(m), encoded(m), tete7000(m), lordbayus, necbridge(m), goingsolo, easiaq, ijebuloaded(m), ayodeleamg(m), Boyooosa(m), Rolly7, rhonard(m), BeReaSonAble, dalaman, buskie13(m), JamesReacher(m), lekanSuccess(m), DonGotti(m), ifewise(m), obosirow, Skywalker3(m), deboode2008(m), bionixs, Teenaba(f), stokolie(m), mightyfather, AleAirHub(m), peace2all(m), Whizzing(m), MrIyke002(m), ERockson, oluwatobyloba(f), ManuelNate1, thirdi(m), Paperwhite(m), peaceway(m), eduSwisz(m), vivvyo, pocal, audition, iammolise(m), Spylord48, gentlebullet(m), ookunlola(m), dennisworld1(m), Dekatron(m), Adola1(m), mgbemenano, Bizgold, MyOpinion1(f), Demainman1, engrolawei, phayvoursky(m), AKANKEB(f), bobochem, Physika(m), brightec(m), Undertaker001(m), thisisayus(m), Sexyolori(f), kaokao2015, Mexyz(m), Olamarkjoel(m), trishluvly(f), deity, orimahspence, FxHouse, osytex, kidman96(m), africo13610, vaxx, mauricerex, drsibz66(m), ayourbamie, clitah, santosidowu, cybeks(f), Livefreeordieha(m), Footballyarn(m), panmunium(m), Cuntslayer, neoclassical, Aiphai, IFEANYI50(m), HumbleGee(m), ismail64(m), Nosyke(m), yungboss(m), fiercehillz(m), Billyonaire, Cachez(m), boxymccoy(m), ndcide(m), chamber2(m), Vick4rill(m), AllenG, skill1(m), Ije004, tunatrezy(m), rhetorical17, iyobosadavid(m), Chucksonline, Dking99(m), ib4real95(m), Babagboju(m), freeman67, DGenius1(m), indomitableme, jidody(m), kullozone(m), Amebo1(m), easyfem, flexyd5(m), 6UEE, ufuotech(m), Evaberry(f), helpsystem, huncky, winnielle(f), Humility017(m), 2cicily, olu2014, Sexina851(f), Eco99(m), debuscket(m), DucciJay(m), senatorS2(m), carboblanko(m), lmay18(f), timmydavids(m), Larrydasilva(m), hardeywhale2, PrinzDeJoy, destiny10, jonbellion(m), sajohn4(m), Odicious, TonyOputa(m), perry1988(m), ch3ckm8, gabonsky, gunners160(m), Sektion, globalid, thaotech(m), Igyeseh(m), freeze105, edith82, foxzy(m), chordrylateral(m), Emezy(m), lwisee, drey076(m), QuantAnalyst, elmogaji(m), Yhemit(m), Donchinex(m), duzzy, abbaapple, HonAdeli(m), OritaIbadan, anidat77(m), youseuph(m), micky90(m), Airforce1(m), davidflipcy5856, RingimKabir(m), henryhemon(m), LydayBobo(m), PissedOffWeed(m), Bsure, ivolt, BenzEne1(m), jamalnation, CROWNWEALTH019(m), Lemon1(m), LibertyRep, williams85(m), Naturallity, ignatiusez, dunmotuscana(m), peachespeaches, Ajoboss(m), ssogundele, enuelsmith, sisisioge, Scetrocom, rojamide(m), bodmas119(m), dominicson, 6tuz2468(m), kashala90(m), Odianose13(m), Amsweets, ABJDOT(m), coolestchris(m), chidebe, mexxy1(m), akinleye12345(m), Drguzzykola(m), nora88, solihu(m), TEEKAY2000, Businessideas, timilehin007(m), TooNoisy(f), vital123, freshboy31, puskin, delugajackson(m), walexzino12(m), TolaTosin, BinaryLord, pizzalord, Felixalex(m), eDeity, soberdrunk(m), royalchallenge(m), nzeBiddle(m), theophorus(m), obojememe, kidowu3(m), Bizzysmitty, badtlimo(m), Earthquake1, singua123(m), Mpeace(m), whitebeard(m) and 375 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5