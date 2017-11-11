₦airaland Forum

Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic)

Crime

Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by ijustdey: 7:14am
Kunle Falayi


A 13- year - old girl has narrated how she was allegedly raped multiple times by her mistress ’ husband, Mr . Ulonna Amaobi , at Iyana Iba , Lagos .

Mary, an indigene of Jos in Plateau State, was taken to Nnewi , Anambra State , by her elder sister to find her a better life as their pastor father was financially challenged.

In Nnewi , Mary and her sister got separated when they had to work in different homes – her sister as a salesgirl and Mary as a housemaid for Amaobi ’ s mother - in- law .

But without her sister’ s knowledge , Mary was sent to live with the Amaobis in Lagos .
Mary’ s sister, who had insisted on keeping a close watch on her , immediately relocated to Lagos in order to be close to her younger sister.

Mary got to the Amaobis ’ home in April. According to her , the man started raping her right from that month.

“ The first time he raped me and I bled , I reported to madam when she got back home . She did not do anything about it .

But she beat me all the time when she accused me of stealing money, ” the girl said .

Mary said she was also routinely starved.
The couple had promised to enrol Mary in school also but made no attempt to look for a school for her during the four months she was there.

According to the girl , whenever Amaobi wanted to come into her room to rape her , he held a knife to her neck to prevent her from screaming.

“ There was a time madam was in the sitting room . He came to where I was and carried me to his room . I tried to struggle but he held me down and said he would stab me if I made any noise.

When he finished , he told me to get out of the room and to keep quiet because I was crying. I still went to report to his wife and she did not do anything about it , ” the girl said .

The man allegedly continued the sexual attack multiple times despite the girl notifying his wife .

But on Sunday, October 22 , 2017 , he raped her again as usual and the girl ran out of the house to report what he had done again to his wife .

Saturday PUNCH learnt that Amaobi ’ s wife took the girl to a hospital to conduct a pregnancy test on her .

It is not clear what the result showed but when they got home , Mrs. Amaobi allegedly handed the girl an alcoholic herbal drink, which she refused to drink.

“ Madam held a pair of scissors and said she would stab me if I did not drink it . I then drank the liquid . She did not tell me what it was for, ” Mary said .

Shortly after , Mrs . Amaobi told Mary to pack her belongings and she proceeded to hand her over to her sister.

Mary’ s sister cried profusely , blaming herself for everything that had happened to her sister as she narrated the story.

“ I brought her from Jos because I thought I could look after her . I blame myself for all that has happened to her , ” she said .

When the case was reported to the Esther Child Rights Foundation , officials at the NGO notified the police and Mr. Amaobi was arrested.

In a taped statement , Mrs . Amaobi admitted that she indeed took the girl for a test and administered what she called “ hot drink ” on the girl .

But she refused to disclose what the concoction was used for when asked .

She said , “I love the girl like my own child . I love the girl very much . Even when she was stealing money in the house , I took her to our church for deliverance .

“ It is true that she reported to me that my husband raped her . But she only reported once and that was this last time . I was shocked . I wanted to faint . I held my chest and was crying. ”

Director of the ECRF, Mrs . Esther Ogwu, said she petitioned the Lagos Office of Public Defender to ensure justice was done.

Amaobi was finally charged with child sexual abuse and child endangerment at the Ikeja Magistrate ’ s Court , Lagos on Tuesday, November 7 .

He was subsequently remanded at the Kirikiri Prison , Lagos pending when he met his bail conditions .

The case has been adjourned till January 25 for mention.


http://punchng.com/husband-rapes-housemaid-at-knifepoint-wife-forces-her-to-drink-concoction/



lalasticlala

Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by dingbang(m): 7:16am
A man who cannot control His libido is a weak man

9 Likes

Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by modelmike7(m): 7:21am
Wickedness @ it's peak!!
Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by PenlsCaP: 7:22am
Mumu Rapist.!! Sombody pls Cut his peniscap abeg.


Bolustical:
AMAOBI raped a 13 year old house maid
Paedophiles! Same way Ojukwu married a Bianca with whom he is 38 years older than.
Ironically, they will be the first to say PMB married Aisha while covering their own dirts.
and hey u!!. its high time u reconciled with ur brain abeg. Both of u have been in enemity for a for long time.
Just pick it up under d bed, dust it up, say sorry for dumping it..then apply it bcoz u need each other.

2 Likes

Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by DanseMacabre(m): 8:15am
Like say this Kunle Faleyi na Cyriacus Izuekwe colleague o.
Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by teflonjake(m): 8:19am
This guy deserves a statue in kirikiri

4 Likes

Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by boman2014: 8:31am
rape is getting to much

1 Like

Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by pyyxxaro: 8:42am
dingbang:
A man who cannot control His libido is a weak man


depends on the type of libido tongue

If he has HE GOAT libido

Then it can't be controlled

If I de lie

Ask Tuface sad
Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Ogbuefibeejayx: 10:03am
Hmm.self control is a virtue.

Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Hivazinc: 10:03am
Why sad news come full front page this morning
Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Keneking: 10:04am
So bad
Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Bolustical: 10:04am
AMAOBI raped a 13 year old house maid

Paedophiles! Same way Ojukwu married a Bianca with whom he is 38 years older than.

Ironically, they will be the first to say PMB married Aisha while covering their own dirts.

1 Like

Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Bolustical: 10:04am
Yes
Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Motti500: 10:06am
1 Like

Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Whatsappmathema(m): 10:06am
rapist should die by hanging their balls

1 Like

Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by soberdrunk(m): 10:06am
What a family!!! angry
Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Wizberg12(m): 10:06am
moral decadence in the society is damn too high
Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Ruufahgee(m): 10:07am
Death by Firing

Simple as ABCD
Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Sunnycliff(m): 10:07am
Barbaric family
Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by praiseneofingz(m): 10:07am
eyyyyyyyyy oga o orisirisi werey lo wa niilu yii.

Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by HopeAlive14(m): 10:07am
They probably want her to be pregnant and bear a child which they will claim to be theirs.

1 Like

Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by talk2percy(m): 10:08am
Just look at his ugly face! Stupid man!
Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Skmoda360(m): 10:09am
This one na he-goat oooo...
Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by tiswell(m): 10:09am
Look at his face...God help me to take care of my family to avoid stories like this Amen

1 Like

Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by NinaArsenal(f): 10:10am
Mr . Ulonna Amaobi
Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Oblongata: 10:12am
Motti500:
See my account balance is for all mtn sim working
We will get you Samuel abi na Peter

My boys are on you

1 Like

Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Livefreeordieha(m): 10:13am
tiswell:
Look at his face...God help me to take care of my family to avoid stories like this Amen
big Amen
Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Adagba1: 10:13am
These people eeeh..
Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by debspauly(f): 10:14am
see as the mumu keep face.. keep disgracing the people of nnewi..







ode!
Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Crossguy: 10:14am
I just came to confirm the name and be sure.
Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by correctguy101(m): 10:15am
dingbang:
A man who cannot control His libido is a weak man

Not only weak, he's a madman angry

All these useless pipu that can't care for other pipus children sef... angry

I personally can't recall how many times I've been prayed for that my own children will get help from everywhere cos of how I care for others own children when it's requested of me.

A 13yr old that looks that helpless and the madman propeller dey stand, the animal angry

I'll declare mob beating on him if I was there angry

3 Likes

Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by enemyofprogress: 10:15am
Ibo

1 Like

