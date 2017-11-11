₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,477 members, 3,905,691 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 10:37 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) (7122 Views)
Woman Dies After Drinking Man's Concoction Prepared With Goat Heart. Photo / Woman Rapes Taxi Driver At Knifepoint / He Had Sex With Me, Forced Me To Drink Semen – Victim (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by ijustdey: 7:14am
Kunle Falayi
http://punchng.com/husband-rapes-housemaid-at-knifepoint-wife-forces-her-to-drink-concoction/
lalasticlala
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by dingbang(m): 7:16am
A man who cannot control His libido is a weak man
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by modelmike7(m): 7:21am
Wickedness @ it's peak!!
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by PenlsCaP: 7:22am
Mumu Rapist.!! Sombody pls Cut his peniscap abeg.
Bolustical:and hey u!!. its high time u reconciled with ur brain abeg. Both of u have been in enemity for a for long time.
Just pick it up under d bed, dust it up, say sorry for dumping it..then apply it bcoz u need each other.
2 Likes
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by DanseMacabre(m): 8:15am
Like say this Kunle Faleyi na Cyriacus Izuekwe colleague o.
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by teflonjake(m): 8:19am
This guy deserves a statue in kirikiri
4 Likes
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by boman2014: 8:31am
rape is getting to much
1 Like
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by pyyxxaro: 8:42am
dingbang:
depends on the type of libido
If he has HE GOAT libido
Then it can't be controlled
If I de lie
Ask Tuface
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Ogbuefibeejayx: 10:03am
Hmm.self control is a virtue.
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Hivazinc: 10:03am
Why sad news come full front page this morning
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Keneking: 10:04am
So bad
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Bolustical: 10:04am
AMAOBI raped a 13 year old house maid
Paedophiles! Same way Ojukwu married a Bianca with whom he is 38 years older than.
Ironically, they will be the first to say PMB married Aisha while covering their own dirts.
1 Like
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Bolustical: 10:04am
Yes
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Motti500: 10:06am
See my account balance is for all mtn sim working
1 Like
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Whatsappmathema(m): 10:06am
rapist should die by hanging their balls
1 Like
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by soberdrunk(m): 10:06am
What a family!!!
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Wizberg12(m): 10:06am
moral decadence in the society is damn too high
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Ruufahgee(m): 10:07am
Death by Firing
Simple as ABCD
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Sunnycliff(m): 10:07am
Barbaric family
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by praiseneofingz(m): 10:07am
eyyyyyyyyy oga o orisirisi werey lo wa niilu yii.
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by HopeAlive14(m): 10:07am
They probably want her to be pregnant and bear a child which they will claim to be theirs.
1 Like
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by talk2percy(m): 10:08am
Just look at his ugly face! Stupid man!
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Skmoda360(m): 10:09am
This one na he-goat oooo...
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by tiswell(m): 10:09am
Look at his face...God help me to take care of my family to avoid stories like this Amen
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by NinaArsenal(f): 10:10am
Mr . Ulonna Amaobi
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Oblongata: 10:12am
Motti500:We will get you Samuel abi na Peter
My boys are on you
1 Like
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Livefreeordieha(m): 10:13am
tiswell:big Amen
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Adagba1: 10:13am
These people eeeh..
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by debspauly(f): 10:14am
see as the mumu keep face.. keep disgracing the people of nnewi..
ode!
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by Crossguy: 10:14am
I just came to confirm the name and be sure.
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by correctguy101(m): 10:15am
dingbang:
Not only weak, he's a madman
All these useless pipu that can't care for other pipus children sef...
I personally can't recall how many times I've been prayed for that my own children will get help from everywhere cos of how I care for others own children when it's requested of me.
A 13yr old that looks that helpless and the madman propeller dey stand, the animal
I'll declare mob beating on him if I was there
3 Likes
|Re: Husband Rapes Housemaid At Knifepoint, Wife Forces Her To Drink Concoction (pic) by enemyofprogress: 10:15am
Ibo
1 Like
I Met A Cultist Who Shot A Fellow Student Dead In ESUT In A Shopping Mall In UK / Girl Stripped Unclad For Cutting Her Friend's Face With Razor Blade / Reports On ABSU Gang-Violation Submitted To Minister
Viewing this topic: credid(m), olamil43, correct7, businessreal, marcelino26(m), ehimon, Bucky001(m), joameh, dyze, platoworks(m), okoyeokoye(f), Aventures(m), unofficial(m), Pakkay1441(m), EazyMoh(m), mczmus(m), Sall(m), fitednafordable(m), jayjayfancy(m), lukecent, ivolt, Emmanuelson(m), kadree(m), NubianX, senatorS2(m), Kenth3433(m), freeman67, Cutefine02, Bolorunduro, Supercoo, Yhemit(m), mikehelp, Maniche44(m), shitshappen(m), Stephen6229, taiwo92, cutestcuty84(f), boluwatife22, duabba, skymaxnig, HermesParis, unpredicted(m), Xzbit91, hill111, Victor1904(m), Rockyrocky, Alorotimi, EddyTeddy(m), Kzeeboi2015(m), Sondon(m), OmoAje1, fidmel08, boblawson, sultanfortune(m), bukola89(f), Apache2015, cutebobo(m), iamdee17(f), TheTechMan, monteray, jared007, kemisole(f), jagojunior(m), josh005(m), tchigofigo(m), Adelivi25, davido2017(m), PenlsCaP, mod9, chalerea(m), cheemahking, Folatem, princeade86(m), jeffoski(m), odutolasodiq(m), Legendaryd(m), martins1213, Chuks1978, itiswellandwell, tmlennon(m), daps1, sojikul(m), shevcon(m), pweshboi(m), missbehave247(m), LadySarah(f), edo3(m), grace008, Khoda, snipesdam(m), Mrssier, Ashly22, QuickStandard, komofem, loverofgoodtins, Bmalcolm, MicroFuse, Ditoya(m), dionysus7, Snowkel(m), conceptivity(m), Adenikelizabeth, Olastedy10, kkko(m), Talklesss(m), segoj, ehissi(m), Kellibae(f), naijalord1(m), retake89(m), daikale, royalwealth40 and 251 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 31