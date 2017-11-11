Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / EFCC Arrests 5 For Diverting 65 Trucks Of Maize Meant For Idps(photo) (6359 Views)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, November 9, 2017, arraigned Adamu Ado Bomboy, Sadiq Abubakar Tijjani, Abban Thomas, Umar Idris, Rabiu Haruna and Elephant Group Ideas Nigeria Limited, before Justice A. B. Mohammed of the Federal Capital Territory High Court Abuja, on a 4-count charge of criminal conspiracy and illegal diversion of food meant for Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.



Bomboy and his co-accused sometime in May 2016 were allegedly entrusted with 249 trucks of maize belonging to the Federal Government of Nigeria meant for delivery to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in the North Eastern States of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi and Taraba.



The defendants were discovered to have dishonestly converted 65 of the said trucks of maize to personal use.

The offence contravenes Section 311 and punishable under Section 312 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja).



One of the counts reads:



“That you, Alhaji Adamu Ado Bomboy (while being the Managing Director of Elephant Group Ideas Nigeria Limited), Elephant Group Ideas Nigeria Limited and Sadiq Abubakar Tijjani, sometime in May 2016 at Abuja within the Jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, while being entrusted with 249 trucks of Maize belonging to the Federal Government of Nigeria for delivery to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the North Eastern States of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi and Taraba, dishonestly converted 65 (sixty five) trucks of the said Maize to your own use in violation of legal contracts which you made in regard to the delivery of the said goods and thereby committed an offence”.



The defendants pleaded not guilty to the counts.In view of their pleas, counsel to EFCC, Salisu Majindadi informed the court of the prosecution’s readiness to open trial.



“My Lord, we have two witnesses in court and we are ready to open our case today”, he said. However, Bomboy’s counsel, J. J. Onye, and other counsel in the defence asked the court for more time to prepare their defence, but were objected by Majindadi who said, “The defence counsel was served with the charge for more than one month and therefore require no time to prepare”.



The defence counsel further urged the court to admit the clients to bails. Their applications were also objected to by Majindadi, who urged the court to remand the accused persons in Kuje prison.



After listening to the submissions of counsel, Justice Mohammed adjourned to November 13, 2017, for ruling on the bail applications and ordered the defendants to be remanded in Kuje prison.



The one with green cap is even smiling....

Nigerians are the most corrupt citizens in the world. 28 Likes 1 Share





The truth is that 95% of northern elites don't care about the genuine welfare and education of the average northerner. The elites only remember them, and use them when they want to achieve personal goals.It's as if they want them to remain that way so that they can be easily manipulated.



Yes there is corruption everywhere but this is sheer wickedness of a human mind. Food meant for people who are suffering far from their homes.



The EFCC should also arrest whoever Buhari put in charge of this. He is aware of all these diversions The truth is that 95% of northern elites don't care about the genuine welfare and education of the average northerner. The elites only remember them, and use them when they want to achieve personal goals.It's as if they want them to remain that way so that they can be easily manipulated.Yes there is corruption everywhere but this is sheer wickedness of a human mind. Food meant for people who are suffering far from their homes.The EFCC should also arrest whoever Buhari put in charge of this. He is aware of all these diversions 30 Likes 1 Share

Yet they say only Igbos love money 24 Likes

The North is the problem of the North and to some extent the problem of this country. 14 Likes 2 Shares

So people still have the mind to steal even from the poor? Meanwhile if you wish to Join EFCC, here is the recruitment page

This should be worth 65 years of jail time in a sane society! 5 Likes 2 Shares

Cruelty.

Celcius:

The North is the problem of the North and to some extent the problem of this country. na dem. na dem. 1 Like

Crazy insane or insane crazy!



how can they even think it first?



Even movie producers would not think of writing a script like this because it sounds unbelievable

Blame them for the woes 1 Like

Really sad for this nation

HAUSA/FULANI ARE THE MOST SINCERE TRIBE IN NIGERIA---- EWEDU MUSLIMS 8 Likes

Let God judge them

She How Muslims and Christians are co-operating when it comes to corruption, Vice president Yemi Osinbajo was right! 1 Like

eezeribe:

The one with green cap is even smiling....

Nigerians are the most corrupt citizens in the world.

he knows he's going to no jail......





maybe he doesn't speak and understand English and felt he was just invited to smile for the camera he knows he's going to no jail......maybe he doesn't speak and understand English and felt he was just invited to smile for the camera 5 Likes

First off, with the tag on their neck, I think they were only invited for questioning and from the way the posed for the pictures, its already a forgotten matter. Next! 2 Likes

I dey vex. Wickedness in high places.

eezeribe:

The one with green cap is even smiling....

Nigerians are the most corrupt citizens in the world. It looks like a COURTESY VISIT photograph.

They deserve a statue It looks like a COURTESY VISIT photograph.They deserve a statue 1 Like

And their smiling

See them! 3 Likes 1 Share

Celcius:

The North is the problem of the North and to some extent the problem of this country. THEIR HEAD SLAMMING SLAVES FROM THE WEST ARE COMING FOR YA TRUST ME THEIR HEAD SLAMMING SLAVES FROM THE WEST ARE COMING FOR YA TRUST ME 3 Likes

Thief

Diversion of goods is not coruption.

Why is it so difficult for Nigerians to be honest in their dealings? 2 Likes

EFCC where is the remaining 4 billion recovered in Ikoyi, you said 14 billion while whistleblower says 17 billion.#whereistheremaining4billion 2 Likes

The same EFCC that lied that the ikoyigate whistleblower has been paid?.....this is js a junky news aimed at distracting us from the lies they told the world and the 4billlion naira of ikoyigate that wasn't accounted for....



No iota of hope in efcc... 3 Likes

FortifiedCity:





The truth is that 95% of northern elites don't care about the genuine welfare and education of the average northerner. The elites only remember them, and use them when they want to achieve personal goals.It's as if they want them to remain that way so that they can be easily manipulated.



Yes there is corruption everywhere but this is sheer wickedness of a human mind. Food meant for people who are suffering far from their homes.



The EFCC should also arrest whoever Buhari put in charge of this. He is aware of all these diversions Very wicked people ..thanks to EFCC Very wicked people ..thanks to EFCC

Yoruba muslims will tell you that Hausas are honest people

It is very clear now that these people from the Mountain are very corrupt and criminals. They're the only ones looting and misbehaving in this govnt with their gworo teeth.