Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / How To Make Nigeria Chin Chin (1213 Views)

This Is How Some Of Our Taste Chin Chin Is Been Produced. So Disgusting / Large Scale Chin Chin Production. / Do You Still Make Chin Chin By Hand? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



Chinchin can be either hard or crunchy. This recipe is a fine medium between the two. If you would prefer much harder chinchin, omit baking power, do not use egg and add 1/2 cup more flour.

Ingredients

3 cups flour (375 grams)

1 teaspoon baking powder

Pinch of nutmeg

1/2 cup sugar (100 grams)

1/2 cup baking margarine (115 grams)

1/2 to 2/3 cup liquid milk or water

1 egg

Oil for frying

Direction

Combine flour, baking powder and sugar in a bowl. Slice in margarine and mix until well incorporated (it should look like breadcrumbs)

Crack in egg. mix gently add water into flour mix until you have a slightly stretchy but not sticky dough (do not add too much water at once)

Roll out the dough on a flat surface, cut into desired shapes

Set the oil on medium heat, wait until the oil is hot. Fry the shaped dough a batch at a time until golden brown.

Enjoy!



http://www.agricinfo.com/2017/10/ingredients-and-direction-used-in-chin.html?m=1 Chin chin is a very popular snack in Nigeria, it’s made from basic combination of flour, milk and sugar. There are other optional ingredients like egg, baking powder and nutmeg, these are strictly based on preference.Chinchin can be either hard or crunchy. This recipe is a fine medium between the two. If you would prefer much harder chinchin, omit baking power, do not use egg and add 1/2 cup more flour.Ingredients3 cups flour (375 grams)1 teaspoon baking powderPinch of nutmeg1/2 cup sugar (100 grams)1/2 cup baking margarine (115 grams)1/2 to 2/3 cup liquid milk or water1 eggOil for fryingDirectionCombine flour, baking powder and sugar in a bowl. Slice in margarine and mix until well incorporated (it should look like breadcrumbs)Crack in egg. mix gently add water into flour mix until you have a slightly stretchy but not sticky dough (do not add too much water at once)Roll out the dough on a flat surface, cut into desired shapesSet the oil on medium heat, wait until the oil is hot. Fry the shaped dough a batch at a time until golden brown.Enjoy! 2 Shares

good Move....enterpreneurship tins

If you want to make Nigeria chin chin again just vote APC, then Nigeria will be as strong as chin chin....

Good one OP,



But I never knew theirs Nigeria chin chin, please don't deceive us OP, chin chin is chin chin, either imported from Congo or made in Burundi, all nah chin chin 2 Likes

I was drinking my ice cream jeje when one guy was telling me how to swim in TITANIC so as to avoid mass accidents but instead of that, davido was not practicing how to kill the Goliath to save the nation from monkey pox that has make courts to ask banks to disclose non-bvn akant and before I know what was going on bobrisky was at the police custody, but I later hear that the guy is not aware of the issue that took him to fvck his stepmother





Anyway sha a piece of advice to you that is reading this, in anything you do in this life always remember that today is Saturday the main weekend which means you gonna sleep some kind of special sleep tonight to the extent that you wouldn't worry about waking early for work tomorrow







But wait o, what has that got to do with what have been saying since



Lemme mention my boo with some kisses, b4 awee be going



Cc QueenSekxy





It's LadyF again. Nice... Me ayam feeling hungryIt'sagain.

.

NO BE ONLY CHIN CHIN NA CHAN CHAN

I won't forget that Christmas that I almost purged out my intestine.

x

Cool



FOR 4rex men only



Hello traders as you all know we can all make enough money as the market is over saturated.



But the truth is not all of us can trade successfully based on own analysis, solution to this is to Earn Why learning



Our paid signal service offers traders 8-10 quality signals each day, with a consistent 85.7% success rate.



Cost? - Normally £30 GBP Each Month.



For you? - Free lifetime access for the next 10 clients. So hurry and get in touch!



Mention me with " Add me" then inbox your Telegram or Whatsapp number +2348180861809

i love cooking a lot asides playing the piano however i do hope to invent new foods...

Daniel058:

Cool





But Hello traders as you all know we can all make enough money as the market is over saturated.



But the truth is not all of us can trade successfully based on own analysis, solution to this is to Earn Why learning



Our paid signal service offers traders 8-10 quality signals each day, with a consistent 85.7% success rate.



Cost? - Normally £30 GBP Each Month.



For you? - Free lifetime access for the next 10 clients. So hurry and get in touch!



Coment " Add me" then inbox your Telegram or Whatsapp number spam spam

This is nice..

Ok

GREATESTPIANIST:

spam no it's not , you probably know nothing about what I'm talking about no it's not , you probably know nothing about what I'm talking about

Which one is Nigerian chin chin again? Well, we love our country sha.

wunmi590:

Good one OP,



But I never knew theirs Nigeria chin chin, please don't deceive us OP, chin chin is chin chin, either imported from Congo or made in Burundi, all nah chin chin it's a lie o, Nigeria don't produce chinchin like this it's a lie o, Nigeria don't produce chinchin like this http://www.nairaland.com/4080359/how-some-taste-chin-chin

Daniel058:

no it's not , you probably know nothing about what I'm talking about i do...... i really do...... ITS SPAM !!!!!!!! i do...... i really do...... ITS SPAM !!!!!!!!

sexybbstar:

it's a lie o, Nigeria don't produce chinchin like this http://www.nairaland.com/4080359/how-some-taste-chin-chin

Lol, we have different techniques of making chin chin, and that's how it best suits them, at the end it would still turn to chin chin and taste like one.





I since I was born I have never seen where they are producing palm oil before locally, but when I went Akwa ibom to serve then, I experience how it was made, some by puting their legs to match.



So I took my time to look around when I finished my service to compare and contrast from what I saw in akwa ibom, in other state and I discovered that methods were different, but at the same time they arrived at the same point.



My point is, even you can use different method in in producing it, but chin chin or palm oil nah palm oil Lol, we have different techniques of making chin chin, and that's how it best suits them, at the end it would still turn to chin chin and taste like one.I since I was born I have never seen where they are producing palm oil before locally, but when I went Akwa ibom to serve then, I experience how it was made, some by puting their legs to match.So I took my time to look around when I finished my service to compare and contrast from what I saw in akwa ibom, in other state and I discovered that methods were different, but at the same time they arrived at the same point.My point is, even you can use different method in in producing it, but chin chin or palm oil nah palm oil 1 Like