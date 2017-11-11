₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Chin chin is a very popular snack in Nigeria, it’s made from basic combination of flour, milk and sugar. There are other optional ingredients like egg, baking powder and nutmeg, these are strictly based on preference.
Chinchin can be either hard or crunchy. This recipe is a fine medium between the two. If you would prefer much harder chinchin, omit baking power, do not use egg and add 1/2 cup more flour.
Ingredients
3 cups flour (375 grams)
1 teaspoon baking powder
Pinch of nutmeg
1/2 cup sugar (100 grams)
1/2 cup baking margarine (115 grams)
1/2 to 2/3 cup liquid milk or water
1 egg
Oil for frying
Direction
Combine flour, baking powder and sugar in a bowl. Slice in margarine and mix until well incorporated (it should look like breadcrumbs)
Crack in egg. mix gently add water into flour mix until you have a slightly stretchy but not sticky dough (do not add too much water at once)
Roll out the dough on a flat surface, cut into desired shapes
Set the oil on medium heat, wait until the oil is hot. Fry the shaped dough a batch at a time until golden brown.
Enjoy!
|Re: How To Make Nigeria Chin Chin by jdluv(f): 2:17pm
good Move....enterpreneurship tins
|Re: How To Make Nigeria Chin Chin by northvietnam(m): 5:29pm
If you want to make Nigeria chin chin again just vote APC, then Nigeria will be as strong as chin chin....
|Re: How To Make Nigeria Chin Chin by wunmi590(m): 5:29pm
Good one OP,
But I never knew theirs Nigeria chin chin, please don't deceive us OP, chin chin is chin chin, either imported from Congo or made in Burundi, all nah chin chin
|Re: How To Make Nigeria Chin Chin by purem(m): 5:29pm
|Re: How To Make Nigeria Chin Chin by bazzyblings: 5:29pm
|Re: How To Make Nigeria Chin Chin by ladyF(f): 5:30pm
Nice... Me ayam feeling hungry
It's LadyF again.
|Re: How To Make Nigeria Chin Chin by GREATESTPIANIST: 5:31pm
|Re: How To Make Nigeria Chin Chin by GREATESTPIANIST: 5:31pm
|Re: How To Make Nigeria Chin Chin by MYBLOCUS: 5:31pm
NO BE ONLY CHIN CHIN NA CHAN CHAN
|Re: How To Make Nigeria Chin Chin by 2chainzz(m): 5:31pm
I won't forget that Christmas that I almost purged out my intestine.
|Re: How To Make Nigeria Chin Chin by aleeyus(m): 5:31pm
|Re: How To Make Nigeria Chin Chin by Daniel058(m): 5:31pm
Cool
|Re: How To Make Nigeria Chin Chin by GREATESTPIANIST: 5:31pm
i love cooking a lot asides playing the piano however i do hope to invent new foods...
|Re: How To Make Nigeria Chin Chin by GREATESTPIANIST: 5:32pm
|Re: How To Make Nigeria Chin Chin by glosplendid(f): 5:32pm
This is nice..
|Re: How To Make Nigeria Chin Chin by talk2emma: 5:33pm
Ok
|Re: How To Make Nigeria Chin Chin by Daniel058(m): 5:35pm
|Re: How To Make Nigeria Chin Chin by Hakeem12(m): 5:37pm
Which one is Nigerian chin chin again? Well, we love our country sha.
|Re: How To Make Nigeria Chin Chin by sexybbstar(f): 5:40pm
wunmi590:it's a lie o, Nigeria don't produce chinchin like this http://www.nairaland.com/4080359/how-some-taste-chin-chin
|Re: How To Make Nigeria Chin Chin by GREATESTPIANIST: 5:41pm
|Re: How To Make Nigeria Chin Chin by wunmi590(m): 5:49pm
sexybbstar:
Lol, we have different techniques of making chin chin, and that's how it best suits them, at the end it would still turn to chin chin and taste like one.
I since I was born I have never seen where they are producing palm oil before locally, but when I went Akwa ibom to serve then, I experience how it was made, some by puting their legs to match.
So I took my time to look around when I finished my service to compare and contrast from what I saw in akwa ibom, in other state and I discovered that methods were different, but at the same time they arrived at the same point.
My point is, even you can use different method in in producing it, but chin chin or palm oil nah palm oil
|Re: How To Make Nigeria Chin Chin by JennyJuggs: 5:55pm
Stolen from 9jafoodies.com
