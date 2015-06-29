₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,688 members, 3,906,441 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 06:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) (4344 Views)
Tillaman Brutalized By Police In Lagos (Alaafin Of Oyo's Son) / Cute Photo Of Olamide, Phyno & Timaya / Runtown Shares Cute Photo With His Son (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by Takeit2017(m): 3:05pm
Cute!
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by GloriaNinja(f): 3:15pm
Oloris AS IN HIS DAUGHTERS?
4 Likes
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:29pm
This OLD MAN for all these pretty young ladies...wow
1 Like
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by subtlemee(f): 3:48pm
The last and youngest one is just waiting for his demise to zap
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by Praisles(f): 3:51pm
The youngest one Should not come and tell me she married for love . .ifa hear! issokei
2 Likes
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by wunmi590(m): 5:31pm
Honestly, baba has good eyes, apart from being a king, he has good eyes to spot beautiful and yellowish babes.
I am sure baba won't be able to climb and do things in the other room, they would be the one climbing baba like a horse
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by DWJOBScom(m): 5:32pm
He probably collects ladies as trophies
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by aleeyus(m): 5:32pm
Praisles:
Why are you reacting hysterically!
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by purem(m): 5:32pm
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by ladyF(f): 5:33pm
This aged man, 3 women. Hmmmm.... No further comment
It's LadyF again.
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by QuickStandard: 5:33pm
happy weekend nairalanders.
for your uninterrupted power supply, IT support solutions, call Quick Standard Solutions today.
08020979952.
do you have used/scrap inverter or UPS batteries for sale?
call now.
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by glosplendid(f): 5:33pm
The man they enjoy sha
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by santopelele(m): 5:34pm
All i sees here is Abino of oyo with his albino OLOSHOS
2 Likes
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by northvietnam(m): 5:34pm
Alafin of Gini
Metcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew.......
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by NaijaMutant(f): 5:34pm
This is just a fact that people marry for different reasons :
Some for love
Some for money
some for fame
Some for good sex
Some for the sake of marriage.
You can figure out the reason for that small girl's marriage to her grandpa
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by dayoemmy(m): 5:34pm
Proudly Oyo...Ojopasekere Omo Atiba.
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by Nickymezor(f): 5:34pm
Hmmmm. More like his daughters.
1 Like
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by Onuohantabeejay: 5:35pm
Hehe
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by Charlesdock(m): 5:35pm
I only saw bleachers
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by Jerrypolo(m): 5:35pm
Na so, Kwantinue.
BTW, Who can spot the unhappy Olori?
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by Donny2060: 5:35pm
Lovely
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by jerryunit48: 5:36pm
Wow ! Honestly I don’t know if I should say I envy him or not . He is enjoying
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by Kakamorufu(m): 5:36pm
ladyF:he has more than 3 tho
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by sylviaeo(f): 5:37pm
ALL I SEE IS A BLEACHED DEITY
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by Kfed4ril(m): 5:37pm
ladyF:
He has 28 wives not 3, I guess this are the official ones.
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by Techwriter: 5:38pm
DUE TO THE HEATWAVE AND HIGH TEMPERATURES CURRENTLY IN NIGERIA, SNAKES, ESPECIALLY COBRAS, SEEK REFUGE IN COOLER PLACES LIKE INSIDE HOMES.
SAFETY TIPS
1. Avoid leaving windows open for too long. Cobras and Mambas can reach heights that are very high.
2. Avoid leaving your front doors open for fresh air in the evenings. These reptiles are absolutely STEALTHY (too quiet). You won’t hear or see them go inside your house.
3 Before sitting under the tree that has that cooling shade, check the branches that there are no snakes lurking in the branches.
4. Check your bed and surrounding before you go to bed, cobras are notorious for hiding under the sheets.
5. Avoid the age old trend of liking to chill outside of the house, with mattresses and wrappers in the evening. Most reptiles are nocturnal (hunt at night and more effective)
6. Not only snakes might bite you, but also the age old human enemy; the centipede (Mosithaphala), which is fast and very venomous.
7. Clear bushes round your house. They attract rats and mice which are the favourite snacks of the most dangerous snake’s favorite meal.
8. Buy snake repellent powder and pour it round your yard. You will definitely decrease the chances of a snake ever visiting your home by 90%.
9. Install electric fence around your home. this is one of the most effective solution. It not only repels the snake but kills it instantly
Beware of confronting snakes that get into your homes. Some snakes can be killed easily, others like the black mamba are very cocky. If threatened, they will chase you at an alarming speed and give multiple bites while still on the chase; and bitten victims may not live to see the next forty minutes. So, just be very careful when trying to kill those snakes.
Stay well and be safe. It’s snake season. It’s very hot and they are highly active and get agitated and angry very fast.
Keep sharing as you may be saving lives.
Please do have a wonderful day!!!
Source: CLEANEAT FUMIGATION AND PEST CONTROL BLOG
2 Likes
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by itsIYKE(m): 5:39pm
When the king is a grand bleacher what do u expect from the subjects?........
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by voiceofthetruth: 5:39pm
Royal oloshos
Skull miner kings and Olosho.. A match made in heaven
1 Like
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by ChewingStick(m): 5:40pm
baba the bible says give to the less previledged.
as far as these your wives are concerned, i am a less previledge.
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by psalmhorah(m): 5:42pm
[color=#990000][/color]baba alafin ..this man dey carry 3 beautiful and young ladies ..hope he can still perform sha ....
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by PenlsCaP: 5:44pm
Awon chronic bleachers
|Re: Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives 'Oloris' (Photo) by cecymiammy(f): 5:46pm
the king is enjoying
What Are 3rd To Distant Cousins? / Trending Matters On 29/06/2015 / Aisha! The Story Of A Northern Damsel.
Viewing this topic: ThisandThat247, 1121, baronphemmy(m), Blade21, safepaulooo, A7(m), Chemistry10, Justpraiz, ctrl09, folawiyo017(m), micktoxin(m), AxFive, Maj196(m), runtoman, Dycaptain(m), mcgift(m), etsuidris, jaycool01(m), ENDTIMEgist(m), mentro, vainfairy7474, wilmysterious00, toyetade, dontachio, ezteem(m), albertola, arewami17(f), sexiestharam(f), ENGANI(m), warm, Fransegs, rayopt(m), lanrock, nija80, OMOLADETITI(f), LEOSIRSIR(m), taiwog700, bukolaar, Almaheed, nuttyp, olupitanr(m), Darmilollar(f), Kenad, maishai, Richiest(m), smaikins, januzaj(m), nettan, ysmd, timay(m), Tonymario58, Dammytemmy(f), eopabola, VivaLaByke, Praktikals(m), Odaveboy(m), tobtap, adrian3000(m), Tony16, rhektor(m), Sapte, Humanbeingyahoocom(m), onyichick(f), mizquote(f), planetx13 and 98 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10