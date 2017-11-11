Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) (3904 Views)

According to an Instagram user, Nma Kingsley, wwho was at the market to get photos, He wrote;



Oh Yaba Market! See how they treat thy people they built Tedoshoh complex that boys could not afford without any support, no very very long term loan/none that I know of self, yet boys kept it real on the street managing their struggles, even with the plenty LG levies, land charges, omoliles, owo chairman, etc.



Now that little space left, they came for it too, without offering alternatives, settlement, or rendering any form of support, this Yaba sir, has clothed many unilag students and the masses, we are not happy sir, at least provide this people with alternative and when you finish building make it affordable. #GodblessYabamarket#GodblessLagos #GodblessNigeria#MyYabaMarketRant

Eko oni baje

It isn't like everyone didn't know that like Oshodi, Yaba market was going soon. 2 Likes



Why nah AwwwwWhy nah

bad development for those making it there

I can wait for them to clean Iyana Ipaja and get rid of that useless roundabout, hopefully he can build a bus terminal too. 2 Likes

For real,I don't know what Ambode is up to for demolition of where people are making ends mean without providing alternatives for them. 3 Likes



E be like say dem want plenty armed robbers for Lagos .

First it was okadas (i saw likw three trailers loaded with seized okadas)now this

I am not against development,but provide an alternative first !!! E be like say dem want plenty armed robbers for Lagos .First it was okadas (i saw likw three trailers loaded with seized okadas)now thisI am not against development,but provide an alternative first !!! 3 Likes

Nigerian govt is only good at demolishing

They should provide alternative places for these traders before demolishing the markets 1 Like

My friend just left for the market. Oga o



Providing alternatives should precede demolishing any market place 1 Like

why are these people wicked? How will they expect someone whose total investment is not even up to a 100 thousand to afford their ever expensive shops..I think its time we fight instead of waiting for the mercy of God which is not forth coming.#RevolutionIsTheOnlyWayForward.. 1 Like

join the youth revolution party

The real owners of Lagos ( Tinubu and his cronies) have decreed that Lagos is only for the rich. The poor are no longer tolerated. 3 Likes

Chai.





Yaba my Yaba!

Made up my mind to do that long time ago. just couldn't find the right source. pls do you have any idea about it?

I suppose it was one governors agenda to build the market initially, God knows how much they lobbyed.



Now, just tell me how much you wanna colonise, dont worry, i wont blow whistle

Where will UNILAG slay Queens get their bend down select now? I'm sure they will stage a protest to Ambode's office on Monday 1 Like

eeyah ..automatic unemployment for some pple[color=#006600]

For real ?



I still got some jean that a friend of mine got from Yaba market for me early 2016. Till today, those jeans no dey comot color.



The traders should be provided with alternative means of survival. Its too bad that not everyone will be able to take this shock. 1 Like

No Construction without destruction

Government is supposed to be for the people, this is for the rich 1 Like





It's LadyF again. Eko o ni baje!It'sagain.

My own issue is with why ambode decided to destroy a bus park because he wants to plant flower..GOD knows I will still remove all those flower and make ambode know that his work is useless..it won't last..!! Make him know that his service was rubbish, he obviously doesn't have the people at heart, At least if it was PDP the boys can buy their way out of this..next election I am voting for PDP.

Tough times do not last! But tough people do...... be tough in your faith and in anyother success drive... . we go succeed

Dz Xmas period

........ I see why u hv whitebeards. ........ now i understand .... .. oya go destroy the flowers na

But why?

