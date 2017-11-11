₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,688 members, 3,906,441 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 06:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) (3904 Views)
Lagos State Government Demolishes Sabo Market, Ikorodu Overnight (Pics, Video) / BREAKING: Lagos Govt Demolishes Shops Near Ikeja Computer Village / Lagos State Govt Demolishes Oshodi Market (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by DRIFTyKING(m): 3:16pm
The Government of Lagos, this morning demolished the popular Yaba market in the state.
According to an Instagram user, Nma Kingsley, wwho was at the market to get photos, He wrote;
Oh Yaba Market! See how they treat thy people they built Tedoshoh complex that boys could not afford without any support, no very very long term loan/none that I know of self, yet boys kept it real on the street managing their struggles, even with the plenty LG levies, land charges, omoliles, owo chairman, etc.
https://www.lailasblog.com/breaking-lagos-state-government-demolishes-yaba-market/
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 3:16pm
Ok
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by nittroboy(m): 3:22pm
Eko oni baje
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by Mynd44: 3:23pm
It isn't like everyone didn't know that like Oshodi, Yaba market was going soon.
2 Likes
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:25pm
Awwww
Why nah
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by TEAMvido(m): 3:25pm
bad development for those making it there
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by fuckerstard: 3:26pm
I can wait for them to clean Iyana Ipaja and get rid of that useless roundabout, hopefully he can build a bus terminal too.
2 Likes
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by Baawaa(m): 3:29pm
For real,I don't know what Ambode is up to for demolition of where people are making ends mean without providing alternatives for them.
3 Likes
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by Donald3d(m): 3:40pm
E be like say dem want plenty armed robbers for Lagos .
First it was okadas (i saw likw three trailers loaded with seized okadas)now this
I am not against development,but provide an alternative first !!!
3 Likes
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by dingbang(m): 3:45pm
Nigerian govt is only good at demolishing
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by Henryyy(m): 4:51pm
.
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by Chrisbeks: 4:52pm
They should provide alternative places for these traders before demolishing the markets
1 Like
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by sainty2k3(m): 4:58pm
My friend just left for the market. Oga o
Providing alternatives should precede demolishing any market place
1 Like
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by blakid(m): 5:00pm
why are these people wicked? How will they expect someone whose total investment is not even up to a 100 thousand to afford their ever expensive shops..I think its time we fight instead of waiting for the mercy of God which is not forth coming.#RevolutionIsTheOnlyWayForward..
1 Like
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by otosa(m): 5:26pm
blakid:join the youth revolution party
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by mgbadike81: 5:34pm
The real owners of Lagos ( Tinubu and his cronies) have decreed that Lagos is only for the rich. The poor are no longer tolerated.
3 Likes
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by YoungRichRuler(m): 5:37pm
Chai.
Yaba my Yaba!
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by blakid(m): 5:40pm
otosa:Made up my mind to do that long time ago. just couldn't find the right source. pls do you have any idea about it?
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by ChewingStick(m): 5:44pm
I suppose it was one governors agenda to build the market initially, God knows how much they lobbyed.
Now, just tell me how much you wanna colonise, dont worry, i wont blow whistle
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 5:45pm
Where will UNILAG slay Queens get their bend down select now? I'm sure they will stage a protest to Ambode's office on Monday
1 Like
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by psalmhorah(m): 5:45pm
eeyah ..automatic unemployment for some pple[color=#006600]
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by delugajackson(m): 5:45pm
For real?
I still got some jean that a friend of mine got from Yaba market for me early 2016. Till today, those jeans no dey comot color.
The traders should be provided with alternative means of survival. Its too bad that not everyone will be able to take this shock.
1 Like
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by Day11(m): 5:45pm
No Construction without destruction
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 5:45pm
Government is supposed to be for the people, this is for the rich
1 Like
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by ladyF(f): 5:47pm
Eko o ni baje!
It's LadyF again.
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by whitebeard(m): 5:47pm
My own issue is with why ambode decided to destroy a bus park because he wants to plant flower..GOD knows I will still remove all those flower and make ambode know that his work is useless..it won't last..!! Make him know that his service was rubbish, he obviously doesn't have the people at heart, At least if it was PDP the boys can buy their way out of this..next election I am voting for PDP.
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by GREATESTPIANIST: 5:47pm
Tough times do not last! But tough people do...... be tough in your faith and in anyother success drive... . we go succeed
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by bentlywills(m): 5:49pm
Dz Xmas period
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by GREATESTPIANIST: 5:49pm
whitebeard:........ I see why u hv whitebeards. ........ now i understand .... .. oya go destroy the flowers na
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by greencard: 5:49pm
But why?
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by IHEJIRIKAisBOKO: 5:49pm
F
|Re: Yaba Market Demolished By Lagos State Government (Photos) by obamd: 5:50pm
they've demolished this market like a hundred times.
Traders have rebuilt it every single time, and most of the structures are usually temporary.
I can't exactly judge the morality of this exercise, but I also can't vouch for the safety of the traders along rail tracks. Not so nice
1 Like
Getawayclub Deadline Extended / Cement Needed Urgently / The Online Business For Nigerians
Viewing this topic: wapadunk(m), PepsiBoy, oshaosha2014(m), kola23, poposki33, Seunfunmi18(m), stockbear, Aythereal, olamilarks, meu442u, lollmaolol, awoo47, ajstar, kalu01(m), reagand200(m), zill(f), Oche211(m), IamAnse, nneh1(f), Danybest, emidon007(m), simple87, slenderdude, Eaa247(m), umehmj(m), almarthins(m), yinkus204(m), ttemmi(m), elfmann, Germiu007, Goldena(f), Jotter, mitchmang(m), tete7000(m), Aboguede, BethRhema(m), thisisjonny(m), hollyayo(m), fuckerstard, sundilazo(m), adeoyeyemi(m), timojerry, bobowaja(m), cmon(m), macminista(m), thorpido(m), Aladinn(m), donsheva, ollah1, Santino1(m), mcenny2010(m), harley88(m), ivolt, nwajohn(m), chatwithbotv(m), des4ella(m), Lucifer1419(m), TheSociopath(m), RichiB(m), Adeelijah17, phemolala07(m), Guestlander, Evidence1000(m), VocalWalls, Shittaakeem(m), dynicks(m), kaywhynoni, fanedrive(m), alegbeleye(m), inkon, chaidavese, Sunofgod(m), mikhail777, mizmia, anuda(m), Yasmeena(f), Smooyis(m), hydrazone, fuad99, intruxive(m), jurgyvideos, kumbalo(m), TeeAL(m), sshy, alhajisoludo(m), darkhorizon, GaniuKazeeem(m), tinkinjow, kmcutez(f), Danesikemi(f), kingori, jaysnow(m), stieyven(m), simeonni, osojohnay, filani(m), longest18(m), Pidginwhisper, Henycymama(f), delugajackson(m), onebusiness(m), ekesol, Leks25, Ibrahimndg57(m), olowodam, Carshopper(m), gal10(f), krypton97(m), Toladipupo995, icemoney084, Osyxcel(m), Badboiz(m), OzyMigrant, mythoughts, ezesj(m), mcgaius, ades0la(f), analyser(m), HoracenPete, Wahlz(m), tbase73(m), odi1278(m), diran18, signorjohnson(m), streamsofjoy(f), stinggy(m), Hunterone(m) and 167 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7