|Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by jiggaz(m): 4:59pm On Nov 11
I was a very hardcore drug user and was addicted to crack cocaine for more than twenty years. I spent at least $250,000 on this drug and was imprisoned three times because of my addiction. I felt hopeless and trapped in guilt and shame, thinking that it was my destiny to remain like that.
https://www.josephprince.org/blog/praise-reports/delivered-from-20-year-drug-addiction
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by jiggaz(m): 5:12pm On Nov 11
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by jiggaz(m): 9:25pm On Nov 11
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by jiggaz(m): 7:56am
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by aleeyus(m): 9:30am
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by mrvitalis(m): 9:30am
Let's wait for five years then we can say
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by coolestchris(m): 9:31am
check out my design and stop believing lies
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by Sexytemi(f): 9:31am
Thats nice o....thank God for delivering you from it.
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by Addictedtodrugs: 9:32am
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by NPComplete: 9:33am
Nonsense.
Not yet delivered. Just sober.
Just make sure u continue seeking help from communities to ensure u don't go back to using again.
Because we all know u guys usually don't come back to tell us when the "affliction" u claim to be delivered of shows up again. Even ur pastors will hide it from us. But they will blow up every unvettable story of "healing".
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by freeman95(m): 9:37am
Not a big deal
Anyone can quit drug, stop bringing Jesus into every issue now... For fvck sake!!
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:53am
OP,you quit drugs because you wanted to.
People should stop ascribing everything to religion!!!
If they impregnate their wives,its Jesus/religion
If they read their books and pass an exam,its Jesus/religion
If they do a business & make profit,its Jesus/religion
But If any slightest misfortune befalls them,its the devil.
Op,The devil didnt push u into drug addiction,YOU DID..
And Jesus (or religion) definitely didnt stop your drug addiction,YOU DID!!
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by MrImole(m): 10:19am
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by SirGoldEjike(m): 10:34am
NPComplete:OK! Nobody Forces you to believe!
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by divicode: 10:45am
coolestchris:Useless design son
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by divicode: 10:46am
HarkymTheOracle:Hakeem
At least this case is still better than one paedophile fake prophet I know that calls himself a messager some years ago whose followers preach hate and bomb everywhere
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by twilliamx: 10:49am
Keep doubting..the end draws near...
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by tega10: 11:03am
even in your doubts, he still loves you.... sweet Jesus. why not check him out through his word or through Joseph prince's messages?
you will never regret it
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by daddytime: 11:04am
jiggaz:
This one na subtle advert for Pastor Prince Church.
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by selfmadeboss: 11:05am
divicode:Lol wtf
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by NwaIgboBoy(m): 11:06am
I realy need this guys old contacts so I can continue from wia he stoped,i really need some RossRoys Phantom2 this exmas......... I HATE NIGERIA!!!
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by tega10: 11:06am
HarkymTheOracle:
and you can't make your self the richest human on Earth?
well I know there are some things in your life you really need to change for the better but you lack the ability, just give this sweet Jesus a chance!!! he is waiting with his arm stretch wide open for you bro
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by personal59(m): 11:06am
please how is he a paedophile? because he marry a lady of 9years old more than a thousand years ago........ hun? may be you need to Google more even Dr Ben Carson mum married at the age of thirteen less than a hundred years ago so please save yourself from the nonsense paedophile of a thing and reason well on you wasting your time with the so called false religion that as no basis even in your book, I mean your book which contradiction is so much that u can't explain it.
to crown it all u still belief your God die for you lollllll.... and wake up three days later and you never ask yourself who was ruling when he died? who did he always pray to? your case is beyond redemption.
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by daddytime: 11:08am
tega10:
I talk am...
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by daddytime: 11:11am
tega10:
That's not the true essence of life and living. cheers bro
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:13am
divicode:Both Muslims and Christains are the same.. Spreading their religion through hate and brainwashing... Muslims will say Islam is The ONLY true religion,christains will say the same about christainity...bunch of intolerant religious-extremists.
|Re: Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:24am
tega10:You mean Christainity will make me the richest man in the world? Lol.
Exactly what I'm saying about you religious (extremists) lot,you think everything revolves around your ONLY true religion.
No wonder your
Bill gates,Zuckerberg et al must be followers of Jesus cos i wonder how they became so rich.
