Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Delivered From 20-Year Drug Addiction: Grace Testimony From United States (3513 Views)

Grace Testimony From Kenya: Freed From Pornography, Alcoholism, Life Transformed / Grace Testimony From Nigeria : Protected From Armed Robbery / Grace Testimony From South Africa : Delivered From Sexual Sins, Life Now Better (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

I was a very hardcore drug user and was addicted to crack cocaine for more than twenty years. I spent at least $250,000 on this drug and was imprisoned three times because of my addiction. I felt hopeless and trapped in guilt and shame, thinking that it was my destiny to remain like that.



Finally, when I could not take it anymore, I gave my life to Jesus, and my life got better day by day! My family had been praying for me for more than forty years! Jesus’ love is overwhelming and amazing. It is by His love and grace that I am now the righteousness of God in Christ!



Pastor Prince, I have many of your teaching resources and through these resources, I learned to draw closer to Jesus. I thank Jesus that His blood has cleansed me from all my sins. I thank Him constantly for all He does for me.



Thank you again for your ministry, Pastor Prince, and for your teachings on the grace of Jesus and His love for us. I listen to your sermons almost every day! They are a tremendous help to me.



Thank you for allowing me to share my testimony of Jesus’ love for me. It’s not my story it’s His—a story of Jesus and His love, grace, and forgiveness!



For anyone who feels like how I did—that there is no hope for you and you have done too much wrong to be forgiven—know that Jesus loves you no matter what and if you will give your life to Him, He will make you a new creation just as he did me.



Keith Weaver

Illinois, United States



https://www.josephprince.org/blog/praise-reports/delivered-from-20-year-drug-addiction 1 Like 1 Share

Hello Janeyinspires

Hey

Hey

Ok

Let's wait for five years then we can say

check out my design and stop believing lies

Thats nice o....thank God for delivering you from it. 1 Like

I booklet spacelet

Nonsense.

Not yet delivered. Just sober.

Just make sure u continue seeking help from communities to ensure u don't go back to using again.

Because we all know u guys usually don't come back to tell us when the "affliction" u claim to be delivered of shows up again. Even ur pastors will hide it from us. But they will blow up every unvettable story of "healing". 5 Likes 1 Share





Anyone can quit drug, stop bringing Jesus into every issue now... For fvck sake!! Not a big dealAnyone can quit drug, stop bringing Jesus into every issue now... For fvck sake!! 4 Likes 2 Shares

OP,you quit drugs because you wanted to.

People should stop ascribing everything to religion!!!

If they impregnate their wives,its Jesus/religion

If they read their books and pass an exam,its Jesus/religion

If they do a business & make profit,its Jesus/religion



But If any slightest misfortune befalls them,its the devil.

Op,The devil didnt push u into drug addiction,YOU DID..

And Jesus (or religion) definitely didnt stop your drug addiction,YOU DID!! 4 Likes 3 Shares

LOL!

NPComplete:

Nonsense.

Not yet delivered. Just sober.

Just make sure u continue seeking help from communities to ensure u don't go back to using again.

Because we all know u guys usually don't come back to tell us when the "affliction" u claim to be delivered of shows up again. Even ur pastors will hide it from us. But they will blow up every unvettable story of "healing". OK! Nobody Forces you to believe! OK! Nobody Forces you to believe!

coolestchris:

check out my design and stop believing lies Useless design son Useless design son 1 Like

HarkymTheOracle:

OP,you quit drugs because you wanted to.

People should stop ascribing everything to religion!!!

If they impregnate their wives,its Jesus/religion

If they read their books and pass an exam,its Jesus/religion

If they do a business & make profit,its Jesus/religion



But If any slightest misfortune befalls them,its the devil.

Op,The devil didnt push u into drug addiction,YOU DID..

And Jesus (or religion) definitely didnt stop your drug addiction,YOU DID!! Hakeem

At least this case is still better than one paedophile fake prophet I know that calls himself a messager some years ago whose followers preach hate and bomb everywhere HakeemAt least this case is still better than one paedophile fake prophet I know that calls himself a messager some years ago whose followers preach hate and bomb everywhere

Keep doubting..the end draws near...

even in your doubts, he still loves you.... sweet Jesus. why not check him out through his word or through Joseph prince's messages?

you will never regret it 1 Like

jiggaz:





https://www.josephprince.org/blog/praise-reports/delivered-from-20-year-drug-addiction



This one na subtle advert for Pastor Prince Church. This one na subtle advert for Pastor Prince Church.

divicode:



Useless design son Lol wtf Lol wtf

I realy need this guys old contacts so I can continue from wia he stoped,i really need some RossRoys Phantom2 this exmas......... I HATE NIGERIA!!!

HarkymTheOracle:

OP,you quit drugs because you wanted to.

People should stop ascribing everything to religion!!!

If they impregnate their wives,its Jesus/religion

If they read their books and pass an exam,its Jesus/religion

If they do a business & make profit,its Jesus/religion



But If any slightest misfortune befalls them,its the devil.

Op,The devil didnt push u into drug addiction,YOU DID..

And Jesus (or religion) definitely didnt stop your drug addiction,YOU DID!!

and you can't make your self the richest human on Earth?



well I know there are some things in your life you really need to change for the better but you lack the ability, just give this sweet Jesus a chance!!! he is waiting with his arm stretch wide open for you bro and you can't make your self the richest human on Earth?well I know there are some things in your life you really need to change for the better but you lack the ability, just give this sweet Jesus a chance!!! he is waiting with his arm stretch wide open for you bro 2 Likes

divicode:



Hakeem

At least this case is still better than one paedophile fake prophet I know that calls himself a messager some years ago whose followers preach hate and bomb everywhere hmmmm





please how is he a paedophile? because he marry a lady of 9years old more than a thousand years ago........ hun? may be you need to Google more even Dr Ben Carson mum married at the age of thirteen less than a hundred years ago so please save yourself from the nonsense paedophile of a thing and reason well on you wasting your time with the so called false religion that as no basis even in your book, I mean your book which contradiction is so much that u can't explain it.



to crown it all u still belief your God die for you lollllll.... and wake up three days later and you never ask yourself who was ruling when he died? who did he always pray to? your case is beyond redemption. hmmmmhmmmmplease how is he a paedophile? because he marry a lady of 9years old more than a thousand years ago........ hun? may be you need to Google more even Dr Ben Carson mum married at the age of thirteen less than a hundred years ago so please save yourself from the nonsense paedophile of a thing and reason well on you wasting your time with the so called false religion that as no basis even in your book, I mean your book which contradiction is so much that u can't explain it.to crown it all u still belief your God die for you lollllll.... and wake up three days later and you never ask yourself who was ruling when he died? who did he always pray to? your case is beyond redemption. 1 Like

tega10:

even in your doubts, he still loves you....

sweet Jesus.

why not check him out through his word or through Joseph prince's messages?



you will never regret it

I talk am... I talk am...

tega10:





and you can't make your self the richest human on Earth?



well I know there are some things in your life you really need to change for the better but you lack the ability, just give this sweet Jesus a chance!!! he is waiting with his arm stretch wide open for you bro

That's not the true essence of life and living. cheers bro That's not the true essence of life and living. cheers bro

divicode:



Hakeem

At least this case is still better than one paedophile fake prophet I know that calls himself a messager some years ago whose followers preach hate and bomb everywhere Both Muslims and Christains are the same.. Spreading their religion through hate and brainwashing... Muslims will say Islam is The ONLY true religion,christains will say the same about christainity...bunch of intolerant religious-extremists. Both Muslims and Christains are the same.. Spreading their religion through hate and brainwashing... Muslims will say Islam is The ONLY true religion,christains will say the same about christainity...bunch of intolerant religious-extremists.