|Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by enunlewa: 5:15pm
Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi and her husband-to-be, singer/director/actor BankyW will be having their traditional wedding ceremony this November. She shared a photo today of her beautiful look to her bridal shower themed #AdesuasRoyalbridalshower in Lagos.
SOURCE https://www.gistmore.com/bankyws-wife-adesua-etomi-looked-stunning-bridal-shower-photos
|Re: Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by AverageAnnie(f): 5:17pm
She's beautiful. .. HML susu
|Re: Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 5:19pm
AverageAnnie:You again
Have I not warned you
|Re: Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 5:22pm
LET THEM WALK DOWN THE AISLE ALREADY, MAKE PERSON HEAR WORD ALREADY.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by Yewandequeen(f): 5:38pm
awwwww she is cute.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by McBeal10(f): 6:35pm
Beautiful bride to be Happy married life in advance Bankysua
|Re: Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by ades0la(f): 7:02pm
Awwwn... simple and beautiful.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by Tnnig(m): 8:28pm
Chai!! my crush..... banky,ur fada
|Re: Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by queenDD(f): 8:52pm
The woman after Banky's heart
|Re: Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by deflover(m): 9:19pm
Hmmmm person wey just do cancer operation Na him dis girl still wan marry
She get mind
|Re: Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by Johnawesome(m): 10:02pm
W
|Re: Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by YelloweWest: 10:02pm
This girl is just too gorgeous. Bankyw is so lucky
|Re: Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:02pm
|Re: Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by englishmart(m): 10:03pm
. She's very cute.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by YelloweWest: 10:03pm
GloriaNinja:The guy has been battling cancer.
Give him a break!
|Re: Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 10:03pm
I'm confused nah film-set picture Banky show us?
|Re: Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 10:03pm
N
|Re: Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by YelloweWest: 10:03pm
Tnnig:Lol
|Re: Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by Odianose13(m): 10:03pm
FortifiedCity:
Wey! Wetin she do? Lol
|Re: Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by Odianose13(m): 10:04pm
She is indeed beautiful. May their home be blessed!
|Re: Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by ouzo1(m): 10:04pm
GloriaNinja:
|Re: Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by KhaleesiAdaz(f): 10:04pm
Banky sure married one of the most beautiful girls in Nigeria.
Gorgeous is the password
|Re: Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by rentAcock(m): 10:04pm
Why not just tie a towel?
|Re: Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by thingsyoudo123(m): 10:05pm
It is not by all dis display ooooo. Both d dem should make d marriage work and last. Am tired of all dis celebrities over hyped weddings dat end in separation/divorce later on
