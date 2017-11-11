Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) (2171 Views)

SOURCE https://www.gistmore.com/bankyws-wife-adesua-etomi-looked-stunning-bridal-shower-photos Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi and her husband-to-be, singer/director/actor BankyW will be having their traditional wedding ceremony this November. She shared a photo today of her beautiful look to her bridal shower themed #AdesuasRoyalbridalshower in Lagos. 3 Likes

She's beautiful. .. HML susu 2 Likes

AverageAnnie:

She's beautiful. .. HML susu You again



Have I not warned you You againHave I not warned you

LET THEM WALK DOWN THE AISLE ALREADY, MAKE PERSON HEAR WORD ALREADY. LET THEM WALK DOWN THE AISLE ALREADY, MAKE PERSON HEAR WORD ALREADY. 4 Likes

awwwww she is cute.

Happy married life in advance Bankysua Beautiful bride to beHappy married life in advance Bankysua 1 Like

Awwwn... simple and beautiful.

Chai!! my crush..... banky,ur fada 1 Like

The woman after Banky's heart 2 Likes

Hmmmm person wey just do cancer operation Na him dis girl still wan marry

She get mind 1 Like

This girl is just too gorgeous. Bankyw is so lucky

. She's very cute.

GloriaNinja:

LET THEM WALK DOWN THE AISLE ALREADY, MAKE PERSON HEAR WORD ALREADY. The guy has been battling cancer.



Give him a break! The guy has been battling cancer.Give him a break!

I'm confused nah film-set picture Banky show us?

Tnnig:

Chai!! my crush..... banky,ur fada Lol Lol

FortifiedCity:

You again



Have I not warned you

Wey! Wetin she do? Lol Wey! Wetin she do? Lol

She is indeed beautiful. May their home be blessed!

GloriaNinja:

LET THEM WALK DOWN THE AISLE ALREADY, MAKE PERSON HEAR WORD ALREADY.

Banky sure married one of the most beautiful girls in Nigeria.



Gorgeous is the password

Why not just tie a towel?