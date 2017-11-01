₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by KingstonDome: 5:16pm
Popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji shared a picture of herself with Nigeria's tallest man amd model via her Instagram page.
See her in between them below,
www.kingstondome.com/2017/11/see-picture-of-linda-ikeji-with.html?m=1
2 Likes
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by nifemi25(m): 5:21pm
Just passing by
1 Like
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by ladyF(f): 5:29pm
Lol...
1 Like
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by TI1919(m): 5:42pm
1 Like
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by Tolexander: 5:47pm
Nigerian tallest
13 Likes
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by KingstonDome: 7:01pm
Lalasticlala
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by NwaAmaikpe: 7:14pm
They are so high up,
Thank God, at least they won't perceive the rotten fish smell emanating from her gaping chambers.
29 Likes
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by Teewhy2: 7:14pm
She looks short in the picture, these are things money can't buy, you can control how fat or slim you are but not how tall or short you are.
5 Likes
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by oviejnr(m): 7:14pm
Mehn
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by philanthropist1(m): 7:15pm
that man di*k go long..... Ladies be warned!!
2 Likes
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by 12345baba: 7:15pm
Akakpo
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by ybalogs(m): 7:15pm
Tall and even bowed legged. God is great.
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by miltonchux(m): 7:15pm
Agoro is getting popular gradually
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by Airforce1(m): 7:15pm
Longest man
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by GodblessNig247(m): 7:15pm
Tolexander:
He looks like one . Guys have no chill o
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by SnakeXenzia(m): 7:15pm
Chain chai
1 Like
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by 12345baba: 7:16pm
Millionaire akakpo
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by Elnino4ladies: 7:16pm
The man is long
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by newacca: 7:16pm
Wow! If This tallest man no come get bow leg nko? Some people tall o. For him to visit me, I have to make a notice on my door: "Hey longman, watch your head"
3 Likes
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by evansjeff(m): 7:16pm
NwaAmaikpe:oya come and type the nonsense
2 Likes
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by eleojo23: 7:16pm
Anybody taller than me is too tall.
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by Moneytize: 7:16pm
Dongoyaro Damboroba!
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by ifyemex(m): 7:16pm
This one no dit hide
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by okonja(m): 7:16pm
NIce one
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by Chidexsco8448(m): 7:16pm
Oboy see Angle of Elevation and Depression....Maths back in those days
Chai dis my Nigga no fit survive am...Like if u know wetin l mean
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by Africanista: 7:17pm
hmmm reminds me of those primary school textbooks MACMILLAN & LONGMAN
1 Like
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by sunsewa16: 7:17pm
amazing how Linda became a dwarf by their side.
1 Like
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by Elnino4ladies: 7:17pm
NwaAmaikpe:
She still smell down there?
3 Likes
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by asawanathegreat(m): 7:17pm
Short woman tall man ok make una enjoy
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by Klington: 7:17pm
These guys should be employees of nepa
2 Likes
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by faceURfront(m): 7:18pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Not nice
1 Like
Re: Linda Ikeji With Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez, Nigeria's Tallest Model & Man by tolumizzy(m): 7:18pm
See tallness
