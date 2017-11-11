₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by Kolababe: 9:35pm
The global wave of harassment scandal has hits Nollywood as Nigerian mom and realtor accuses director Fabiyi of demanding sex for movie role
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by Kolababe: 9:35pm
SEE MORE SEXY PICS OF THE WOMAN HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/yomi-fabiyi-in-sex-for-role-scandal-as-eniola-omoshalewa-eunice-accuses-him
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by sexybbstar(f): 9:41pm
This madness have to stop in the film industry. Anyway, I blame them not. With the rise of "oloshoism" in the film industry, what do you expect?
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by goldbim(f): 9:51pm
Shame on him!!a veteran upcoming actor that's always struggling for recognition..
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by PenlsCaP: 9:55pm
Hehehe
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by nifemi25(m): 9:57pm
Busted. Oga Fabiyi come out and defend yourself
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by Larrey(f): 10:14pm
Hmm,that is bad it if is true. Hope she didn't dress like this on that day sa
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by dapsoneh: 10:23pm
Your dressing says it all
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by tosyne2much(m): 10:34pm
so who is the liar between them.?
Anyway no dem sabi
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by LesbianBoy(m): 10:38pm
See how she is even dressed sef
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by modelmike7(m): 10:42pm
Na wa o
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by Flashh: 10:42pm
When you ladies/women dresses this way, then you expect them not to ask for sex for movie role?
This woman is a joke.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:43pm
Beautiful lady
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by tlb99: 10:43pm
hmmm!
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by Phygo(m): 10:44pm
I love u for dis single act
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by Boyooosa(m): 10:44pm
And secx goes wrong.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by modelmike7(m): 10:45pm
nifemi25:Can you read at all?
His genuine defence is up there.
stop reading the headlines only!!
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by itiswellandwell: 10:45pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by Alariiwo: 10:45pm
When you sef resemble eja tutu..
Wetin dem dey do fresh fish? Na to chop am o jare
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by AreaFada2: 10:45pm
Very funny & sad times we live in.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by checkedout: 10:46pm
nifemi25:
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by Noblebrown7(m): 10:46pm
Yawninq....
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by Dacman(m): 10:46pm
D woman sef....I dey suspect her...with all dis kind of boobs display... Are u sure she is not the one dat seduced d man...
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by Odianose13(m): 10:46pm
With this dress sense from a mom like u, even an office security would even demand sex from u before u pass to meet his boss.
We can imagine how u dressed as a spinster.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by soberdrunk(m): 10:46pm
See how she package bobby like Debonairs pizza...... Me likey!!
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by checkedout: 10:47pm
goldbim:
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by KingAfo(m): 10:47pm
This your melons deserve it
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by Alariiwo: 10:48pm
Dacman:
You have a point you know..
most of them are like igbos, always playing victim card
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by designVATExcel: 10:49pm
lol @ watching CNN.
Only God and the 2 of you know the truth.
Unfortunately, we might never know...
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by 12345baba: 10:49pm
Idiot woman. Omo jati jati! With your dressing I won't only ask for sex I will also ask for anal sex. Weree ni
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him by emeijeh(m): 10:49pm
That was how Hope Solo took us back to 2013 just this afternoon
